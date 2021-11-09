The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office behavioral health services were part of Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting, which was hosted by San Miguel County.
The agency is part of three programs that have aided the department with calls that don’t necessarily require a peace officer or involve illegal activity.
Jennifer Dinsmore, the Sheriff’s Office emergency management coordinator and chief administrative officer, led the presentation regarding the programs.
The Mobile Crisis and Co-Responder (CORE) Division service has been part of the department for the past two years, she explained, and is overseen by Robin Slater, who was also part of the presentation Monday.
“The goals are to reduce peace officer calls for service. When we don’t have to send a peace officer, we’ll send a behavioral health clinician. … Reduce the number of incarcerated offenders with mental illness. If they don’t need to be in jail or arrested, they need to get the services they need. That’s where Robin and Paula (Martinez, under sheriff) can step in,” Dinsmore explained. “Reduce the number of individuals in crisis that come to local clinics or emergency rooms that need services. They really need behavioral health services. We want to lift that burden off of our local medical centers. Improve early identification and intervention for those who have a mental illness. They may have been diagnosed, but not treated.
“And this is really the meat of it, I think, increasing effective interventions for community members. This can be on so many levels. It can be on someone who is on the street literally in crisis, someone who comes into the jail in crisis. It can be a student having a bad day, and we’re there to assist with that as well, and everything in between.”
The program’s services are also available to all county first responders, as well as support staff. For example, county search and rescue personnel had been involved in several dangerous, and in some cases fatal, incidents within the past year, and there have been team members who turned to the CORE program, Dinsmore added.
“Ultimately, we’d love to and continue to, increase access to behavioral health services for our first responders,” she said. “(Search and rescue) had a lot of heavy missions and have been taking advantage of Robin’s services.”
From July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the program received 600 calls for service or follow up, which shows the impact on the community, Dinsmore said.
“Lots of success stories. Robin continues to get information or emails or texts from parents thanking her that they have their child back. So it’s really great to see these firsthand successes. If they do lapse or have issues, Robin is here to help them through that as well because we know that happens,” she added.
San Miguel Behavioral Health Solutions contributed just under $100,000 to the program over the past year, while Rocky Mountain Health Plans committed $125,000 this year through June 2022.
Dinsmore and Slater explained they’d like to hire another clinician moving forward.
Slater explained CORE doesn’t only respond with a peace officer, but can be requested specifically through county dispatch. Peace officers will also contact Slater if they respond to a call that doesn’t require their intervention, but the individual seems to need support in another way.
“It reduces the recidivism in an out of the jail. … There is a fluidity that happens with this program that would not happen if we weren’t partnered,” she said, adding noise complaints, for example, may not result in illegal activity, but those involved may benefit from CORE services. “They often will do these handoffs when I’m not actually on scene, but after the incident. …Where (an individual) is not doing anything illegal, but they really do need that extra support.”
Sheriff Bill Masters, as well as local elected officials, commended the program.
“I don't know how we made it without it beforehand,” he said. “ … I can’t thank Robin, Jen, Paula and our volunteers enough for making this program a success.”
The Sheriff’s Officer also offers jail-based behavioral health services, which is funded by the state.
“The goal is to provide appropriate services to inmates who are in our care, and once they’re released, we want to make sure they maintain those services and get the services that they need,” Dinsmore said.
For the past two years, the department conducts trauma, mental health and substance-use screenings during every intake at the jail, per state guidelines.
Jenny Wheeler of the Center for Mental Health is also part of the jail-based program.
“With managing it ourselves we’ve got to see this direct impact, which I think is an improvement over what we’ve had before,” Dinsmore said.
Juvenile diversion services were also discussed. Dinsmore explained everything from counseling referrals to financial assistance for behavioral health services is available. The program is also offered in the county’s schools.
“It’s a godsend, it’s a lifesaver. It’s really a tremendous thing that we have in our community,” Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young said.
