“It’s a definitely a bittersweet moment,” Zoe Dohnal said Wednesday afternoon.
Bittersweet perhaps, but literally sweet, too: Dohnal’s child was polishing off an entire, juicy, sweet, organic peach at Market on the Plaza — the farmers market in Mountain Village — as she spoke.
“Just the best!” said Dohnal, who is the town’s business development and sustainability director. “And the cherries are still really great. And someone is offering me plums.”
Dohnal was at the final installation of Market on the Plaza, in Heritage Plaza, for 2021.
“We’ve had two more weeks of the market than we usually do in the fall,” she noted. “We’ve been busier and busier up here thanks to a lot of things, but starting with our absolutely wonderful vendors: We had a lot of different farmers, and vineyards, and a cidery, wonderful jewelry and artists, and a butcher.”
Add live music to that (“a feature that really distinguishes us”) and “our beautiful mountain scenery and weather” and what you were left with every Wednesday was “a true community event,” in Dohnal’s words, “that just kept growing.”
The music may have stopped, but you can keep going round (and round) to local markets: The Telluride Farmers Market, on South Oak Street, is open every Friday until Oct. 8, and so is the Ridgway Farmers Market, in Hartwell Park. For that matter, the City of Montrose hosts a Winter Farmers Market.
The Telluride Farmers Market features fresh produce from growers who have traveled 100 miles or fewer to proffer their wares at the market. The 100-mile rule is a requirement not only for regional farmers and producers who sell fresh fruits and vegetables, but for all provisions and vendors at the market. All the meat and produce you’ll find here must be organic; prepared foods are required to be at least 5 percent organic, and the remaining ingredients must be non-GMO.
Learn more about the market’s vendors and practices at its website, thetelluridefarmersmarket.com.
Dohnal shops at the Telluride Farmers Market, and at the Ridgway Farmers Market, too.
“I actually tend to frequent that one a little more, because I have a little routine where I take my kids to the Ouray Hot Springs on Friday,” she said, “but the Telluride market is a great tradition, as well.”
You might consider making a tour of still-open farmers markets: Both Telluride’s and Ridgway’s on Friday, with a swing through Montrose, at Uncompaghre Plaza, Saturday morning, or to Durango on Saturday, where the market is open from 8 a.m. to noon in the TBK Bank parking lot the next two weekends, and from 9 a.m. on in October.
If you’d like to visit local vendors yourself, the Durango market offers a directory for “eating local all year long,” featuring regional producers and ranchers, their specialties, and how long their wares are in season.
“I’m grateful for all our markets, and I’ve been to a lot of them. For my work, I have to travel and check them out. Durango, Crested Butte … they’re all fantastic,” Dohnal said (the Crested Butte Farmers Market is open Sundays on Elk Ave. through Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Traveling elsewhere in Colorado, and looking to nosh or procure fresh fruits and vegetables as you go? The Colorado Farmers Market Association lists markets wherever you happen to be at cofarmersmarkets.org.
