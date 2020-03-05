In the Super Tuesday primaries, San Miguel County Democrats — and those in the rest of the state — handed Bernie Sanders a primary victory, while the county’s Republicans virtually ignored all of that party’s candidates for president and overwhelmingly threw their support behind the incumbent, Donald Trump.
Sanders handily dispatched fellow candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg, besting those three by a wide margin with 1,015 votes, or 45.93 percent of the vote. Biden earned 447 votes, while Warren and Bloomberg received 352 and 347 votes, respectively. Sanders was the top vote-getter in Colorado, Utah, Vermont and California. Nationally, Biden made a significant comeback, capturing nine states, primarily across the south. Bloomberg and Warren have since dropped out of the presidential race. Sanders gained 25 of Colorado’s 67 delegates, according to projections reported in The Colorado Sun.
Next up are the caucuses, which local Democrat party leaders say are equally important, if not a somewhat archaic, even off-putting, process. The caucuses take place Saturday at locations designated for each precinct around the county. Republicans caucus at 7 p.m. and Democrats caucus at 2 p.m. (see informational box).
Caucuses take place so participants can elect delegates that go on to each party’s next assemblies (county, then state) where candidates will be selected for the ballot and party platforms will be decided.
This year, state Republicans have a less complicated process before them in that Sen. Cory Gardner is the sole candidate for his seat, but GOP caucus-goers will choose delegates for either incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton or challenger Lauren Boebert of Rifle.
Democrats, on the other hand, have a long list of Senate hopefuls seeking to unseat Gardner, including former governor and Mayor of Denver John Hickenlooper and nine others.
Dan Chancellor is the San Miguel County Democratic party chair. He stressed the importance of attending caucus in one’s respective precinct, allowing that the process is “confusing, at best,” especially as it occurs on the heels of the primaries.
“There are many in the Democratic Party who had hoped that we had gotten rid of the caucuses when we voted for a primary in the last election,” Chancellor explained. “It seems like the caucus system disenfranchises many voters who are not available for the two or three hours that the caucus lasts. To make themselves available, they may have to take off of work or find child care. This delegate system acts like a filter to a true one-person, one-vote democracy. Many people are intimidated by having to publicly stand for an unpopular candidate and shy away from caucuses for that reason. I much prefer the secret, early, mail-in ballot primary that we have for the presidential candidate.”
Former county commissioner Joan May, a Democrat, works as a consultant and remains active in local politics. She too attests to the “complicated” Colorado caucus process that she said discourages citizens from voting. But there are positive aspects to attending a caucus.
“On the plus side, caucuses can be helpful when they give neighborhoods a chance to hear about candidates and issues from each other,” May said. “But the process is indeed archaic, and is no longer relevant in my opinion, for many reasons.”
Among the reasons May cited for ridding caucuses from the election process were that every registered voter should be able to vote in the primaries, only caucus attendees having a say “doesn’t make sense,” speaking up at a caucus can be intimidating and political information has numerous other channels that render caucuses unnecessary. But mostly, May said, it’s “too complicated.”
“We vote in a presidential primary, and then we have a caucus for senatorial candidates at the caucus, but candidates can also get on the ballot by petition, and congressional candidates have to get their party nomination in a separate process, and we have a county assembly later in March and primary in June. Nuts!” she said. “After the fiascos in both parties during the 2016 primaries, Colorado voters wisely voted to do away with presidential caucuses. We moved our primary to Super Tuesday so that we could participate before all the decisions were made, but we didn’t do away with senatorial caucuses, and I think we should.”
Chancellor said that despite the archaic nature of the caucus process, it’s “the system that we have” and one that allows for more intimate networking.
“It is important to attend the caucus,” he said. “It will allow us to put our most electable, and hopefully, our best senatorial candidate forward. It allows for an open discussion between neighbors of why one candidate is superior to another. It presents an opportunity for people to meet their fellow Democratic neighbors.”
San Miguel County Republican Party Chair Scott Schooley agreed that participating in caucuses is important.
“It’s a very important process,” Schooley said. “We want to get the right people elected that align with our party’s values.”
Party platforms can also source from the grassroots nature of caucuses.
“Platform resolutions can be brought to the caucus to be voted on,” Chancellor explained. “If approved by the majority, sent to the county assembly and if passed by majority, will go to the state platform committee and voted on at the state convention. Many of the important Democratic Party rule changes and party platform ideas have begun as a resolution presented at a caucus. A person whose principled ideas are in tune with that of the party can affect policies at a state and even national level.”
Election judges and precinct committee leaders are also nominated and voted on at caucuses, he said.
San Miguel County Democratic Party Caucus locations
(All start at 2 p.m., plan to arrive 30 minutes early to register)
Precinct 1 — Miramonte Building, second floor meeting room, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride
Precinct 2 — Ophir Town Hall, 36 Porphyry St., Ophir
Precinct 3 — Placerville Fire Station, 410 Front St., Placerville
Precinct 4 — Lone Cone Library, 1455 S. Pinion St., Norwood
Precinct 6 — Mountain Village Town Hall, 455 Mountain Village Blvd.
San Miguel County Republican Caucus locations
(All start at 7 p.m., plan to arrive 30 minutes early to register)
Precincts 1, 2, 3, 6 — St. Patrick’s Church, 301 N. Spruce St., Telluride
Precincts 5 & 6 — Norwood Community Center, 1670 Naturita St., Norwood
