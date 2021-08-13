The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is one step closer to converting its fleet of vehicles to electric, as the nonprofit Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE) shared results of an electric bus feasibility study during a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon.
The Atlanta-based CTE was chosen to conduct the study last year after SMART decided to explore the option.
Joel Donham, CTE lead engineering consultant, led the discussion and shared that most of SMART’s routes can convert to electric vehicles sooner rather than later. It would be pricey, he said, especially without grant money to offset the costs, in sharing the overall total to transition to electric would be in the $6.5 million to $10.9 million range. That number includes several variables, he added, like costs to implement electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the lifespan of the vehicles themselves.
“Of course, we can spend all the money in the world and make everything zero emission, but we really have to find that right balance point to make sure that we’re doing something that is in the best interest of your community,” Donham said.
But while SMART can theoretically switch everything over to electric now, it won’t actually happen for at least a couple of years, at the earliest, SMART Executive Director David Averill explained. The biggest factor is moving into its new facility in Lawson Hill, which won’t be until late 2023, he added. Plus, there’s grant writing, ordering and receiving the vehicles, and building out charging stations in both of SMART’s facilities within San Miguel County.
The plan would be to charge buses overnight and at midday, which would maximize the battery life of the vehicles. Weather, especially during the winter, may affect overall range, but there are ways to offset that, Donham said.
“This is the best (electric bus feasibility study) we’ve seen,” he added. “Having this ample midday charging period really makes your system a whole lot more amendable to these types of operations compared to the folks that are out there running all day. You’ve got a really good opportunity here that a lot of folks don’t, so that’s exciting.”
While the study was welcomed good news, Averill shared a less-than-great update regarding SMART’s overall ridership during his performance report. The overall trend is that numbers are down across routes. Without any pandemic-related capacity limitations, Averill explained that might be due to a variety of factors.
“Rico ridership is troubling to me. Down Valley and Lawson are also down a little bit due to seasonal variations,” he said. “We don’t typically have as many school-aged kids riding. Folks tend to take the bus more often in the winter months because of inclement weather, so I feel like that’s what effecting those measures.”
The dip in ridership isn’t necessarily unique to SMART, however, as transit agencies have recently reported lower numbers, Averill added.
“I will point out that most transit agencies are seeing that same trend. Hardly anybody is getting back up to pre-pandemic ridership levels,” he said. “ … I’m not surprised that we’re not back, and we got some work to do there. … Cross your fingers that we don’t go back to capacity constraints with the Delta variant. I don’t feel like we will, but who knows.”
Due to the pandemic, SMART stopped collecting fares, and that has continued into 2021 so far. Averill said resuming fares needs to be discussed with 2022 budget talks starting.
SMART also launched a Two Rivers-Ilium route this summer, after a delay due to the pandemic. Kari Distefano, SMART’s operations manager and senior planner, shared that a few people are using the service during her operations report.
“The drivers are reporting that on average two to three people get on the bus mostly in the morning and midday. They said they’ve had very few people getting off at that stop,” she said.
SMART would also like to restart its van shuttle service between Telluride and Montrose, she added, but volunteer drivers are needed in order to do so and finding people has been difficult.
“We are still looking at the van pool right now. We have interest, but not a lot of volunteer drivers. Unfortunately, for these things to work we’re going to have to get volunteer drivers,” Distefano said.
But Bustang, which is CDOT’s express bus service, is planning to start a Telluride-to-Grand Junction route soon, according to Telluride Express Director of Operations Pam Cook.
It would start at the Lawson Hill intercept lot and make several stops between San Miguel County and Grand Junction, including Montrose. Once in Grand Junction, stops would be made at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, the VA medical center and St. Mary’s hospital.
“The thought behind this route is to help people in the outlying communities access specialty health care,” she said.
While route details have not been finalized yet, Cook explained it would run five days a week and include a five-hour layover in Grand Junction. She added that it could start as early as the end of August or early September.
“I’m super excited about this. I think it’s cool that they’ll be able to bring workforce in from Montrose because that’s needed right now. I also think it will really inform where we want to put our bus,” Averill said. “ … If you think about this in the big picture, if Bustang is doing it and then we can bookend those trips, we’re not that far away from folks having two roundtrips a day to Montrose and back. That’s remarkable to me that that can come together. I’m excited for the region.”
