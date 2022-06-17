Technically, summertime hasn’t even begun.
Yet already water accidents are occurring, and so are deaths-by-drowning.
A boat built to carry just six people capsized at Lake Pueblo over Memorial Day weekend with 13 aboard.
The craft likely wasn’t sea-worthy with so many humans jam-packed into it. Yet what caused it to tip, according to a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, was an all-too-common weather phenomenon these days: “howling winds,” which resulted in dangerous white caps.
Two drowned in that accident; those who survived were saved by a pair of CPW rangers who sped out across choppy waters in a patrol boat, attempted to reach their senior in command (but couldn’t, because the winds made it impossible to hear him), and then began hauling victims aboard their bobbing craft before heading back to shore in darkness.
“They ignored the danger to themselves posed by extreme weather and didn’t quit until they had every living soul safely aboard,” Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo’s park manager, said of rangers Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon. “They are true heroes.”
When big winds kick up on the reservoir at Ridgway State Park, “We have rangers stationed up on Elk Ridge with binoculars, watching to see” if anyone takes to the water unexpectedly, park ranger Derek MacLachlan said. “Quite often, it happens. At my last park, Eleven Mile” — which touts “ideal wind conditions” for sailing and windsurfing on its “wide-open reservoir,” according to CPW’s website — “people flipped their boards all the time.”
It would be comforting to expect CPW rangers to come heroically zipping across whitecaps to one’s rescue, but accidents can happen so quickly — and distances can be so large — that that is unrealistic. The numbers tell the story.
“Our record number of drownings was 34 in one year, in 2018; by this point in 2018, we’d had eight drownings. Already this year, we’re in the double digits” when it comes to deaths, CPW spokesman John Livingston said. “We’re encouraging life jackets for everybody, adults as well as kiddos.”
Personal flotation devices are mandatory equipment for everybody on state reservoirs. Ages 15 and under are required to wear them; adults are required to have one on their paddleboard, kayak or watercraft.
“We see a lot of paddle boarders who don’t even have PFDs with them,” MacLachlan said. “There’s no excuse, because we have them free to borrow here, in different sizes.”
The fee for noncompliance is $100, but the actual cost of not wearing a PFD could be your life.
Drowning in a reservoir can take place surprisingly quickly. You might imagine reservoir water to be delightfully cool: In fact, the temperatures register as an abrupt shock to your body, particularly if you stay in too long. “Once you fall into that cold water, hypothermia sets in pretty fast,” Livingston said. “Your initial reaction to the shock is to take a big breath,” and inhale a lot of water, which doesn’t help.
“Temperatures in most of our reservoirs are in the 50s,” he pointed out. “Mountain water tends to stay colder longer. River and creeks may be warm enough” to remain in for extended periods, “but not reservoirs. Often, these accidents happen when big winds kick up in the afternoon. You go out, and the skies are nice and blue.” But then comes the wind — “It’s been windier longer than usual this spring, and the water gets choppier,” Livingston said. “It’s another reason to make sure you’ve got a life vest with you, in case your boat starts sploshing around.”
According to the magazine Outdoor Swimmer, three things happen physiologically, in quick succession, when you enter cold water.
The first is so-called shock response, when the body’s cold-water receptors “sense that your skin has been cooled quickly … followed by rapid, uncontrollable breathing, as well as an increase in heart rate and blood pressure.”
Next, your nerves and muscles begin to cool; a swimmer’s arms are particularly susceptible “to the point where (you) may not be able to coordinate a swimming action or effect a self-rescue in cold enough water.”
After that comes “swim failure,” which is exactly what it sounds like. What follows is hypothermia, “a drop in body core temperature (that) can eventually lead to loss of consciousness.”
“This can happen in minutes,” Livingston said. “If you fall in without a life jacket, you don’t have hours of opportunity to make it back to shore. If you’ve got a lifejacket on, you have a much better chance of staying afloat.”
“The water is cold right now. We’re asking people to have a PFD with them,” MacLachlan said. “You don’t have to wear it; there is some gray area here. But it has to be available. We don’t want people drowning.”
