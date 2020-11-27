Two people died when a small airplane crashed as it was approaching the airport near Telluride on Thursday, authorities said.
Bryan Lee Kill, 48, of Huachuca City, Arizona, and recently of Telluride, was identified Friday as the pilot. He was traveling with a female passenger who also died in the accident. The female passenger has not been identified, as the Sheriff’s Office is waiting to release her name until a next of kin can be located and informed of the tragedy, according to the Sheriff’s Office Friday.
The Telluride Regional Airport lost contact with the single-engine plane at about 1:30 p.m. and several witnesses reported seeing it go down, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said. The office said the crash site was found about an hour later and both people on board were dead.
The airport's single runway is located on a top of a mesa at 9,078 feet surrounded by high mountain peaks, making it a challenging airport to use.
Members of the Sheriff's Office, San Miguel Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Department/EMS and the San Miguel County Coroner all responded to the scene. The FAA and NTSP have been notified and a response plan for those agencies is being formulated.
The Thanksgiving crash comes over a month after two newlyweds from Florida died when their single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport. Thirty-year-old Costas John Sivyllis and 33-year-old Lindsey Vogelaar of Port Orange, Florida, died in the Oct. 5 crash in Ingram Basin, east of the Town of Telluride in the San Juan Mountains.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.