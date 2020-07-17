Not only does the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners face daily decisions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks — or no thanks — to an amendment passed by Colorado voters in 1982, the board may have to go to the voter to stem the ever-diminishing revenues the Gallagher amendment imposed on entities whose revenues rely on residential property tax collections.
At Wednesday’s special meeting, county manager Mike Bordogna briefed commissioners Kris Holstrom, Hilary Cooper and Lance Waring on the options before them, should they decide to put a question on the ballot this November, and a brief history of what the decades-old amendment has wrought on not only municipal budgets, but those of entities within special districts. The question, Bordogna asked, is being asked in communities across the state and in San Miguel County.
“How can we stabilize our revenues?” he asked. “What services can we cut? There are not a lot of areas we can cut.”
Bordogna gave some examples of the potential impact of the shortfall — $1,128,378 — relative to the county’s budget, if the board did not make an appeal to county voters this year. Two he gave were the entire road and bridge budget, or the budget the county clerk uses for running elections, examples that served to put the situation in stark light for the commissioners.
He further explained that asking the voters for a 2.06 mill levy increase to make up the loss would be helpful, but only a short-term fix unless efforts at the statehouse to repeal and — contingent on voters rejecting Gallagher — a companion bill to replace it, were successful.
“It would essentially be a band-aid for a wound that would foreseeably be open for the rest of our lives,” Bordogna said.
Though state legislators are in the process of crafting a ballot question that would replace Gallagher — a scenario the commissioners could rely on — Bordogna said it does not currently specify what the rates would be for residential and non-residential properties.
The option of a mill levy increase would disproportionately impact non-residential tax-payers who currently pay four times what residential tax-payers do, nor would an increase hedge against any future declines of the residential assessment rate.
In a power point presentation, he showed the board the stark numbers. In the presentation, he detailed that despite property values increasing, as the residential assessment rate has been lowered, less property taxes have been collected now than in 2008 and most years in between. Also, in the past five years the rate has gone from 7.96 to 7.2 to 7.15; the next valuation cycle is predicted to bring it to 5.88 percent.
The state explains it this way: Originally intended as a way to provide tax relief for residential property owners, the mechanics of the Gallagher amendment, while providing relief, have served to disproportionately impact communities whose tax base is largely residential.
As explained on the state’s website, the amendment divides the state’s total property tax burden between residential and nonresidential (commercial) property and dictates that 45 percent of the total amount of state property tax collected must come from residential property, and 55 percent of the property tax collected must come from commercial property.
The amendment also mandates that the assessment rate for commercial property, which is responsible for 55 percent of the total state property tax burden, be fixed at 29 percent. The residential rate, on the other hand, is annually adjusted to hold the 45/55 split constant. Because of rapidly increasing residential property values, the residential assessment rate has sunk from approximately 21 percent in 1982 to around 7 percent today. Since the amendment works to ratchet assessment rates down, governments find themselves challenged to provide essential services.
Bordogna offered some possible ballot language options for what is being referred to as a “revenue stabilization measure” and outlined his recommendations going forward. Advantages for placing a ballot issue before the voters during a presidential election year include anticipated large voter turnout, though the level of education required would be a significant factor in getting it passed.
Any ballot question is going to be challenging to pass, he said. Should the board agree to got to the voter this year, Bordogna suggested “ to submit a question to the voters that addresses the assessment rates for all classes of property once, rather that a mill levy increase, which is likely to only offer a short-term solution.”
“If this is confusing to you,” he said, “congratulations, you’re human.”
The deadline to submit ballot language to the county clerk is Sept. 4. The commissioners will take up the discussion again at their Wednesday meeting, via Zoom. Bordogna’s presentation can be viewed at sanmiguelcounty-co.gov. Click on Novus Agendas and select the agenda for July 15.
