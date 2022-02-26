Born from pandemic necessity, parklets — temporary outdoor extensions of restaurant or retail square footage on public rights of way — will return for a third consecutive summer, though whether they will be a permanent fixture on Colorado Avenue and other downtown streets, remains to be seen. At a work session Tuesday, Telluride Town Council debated the future of parklets as the pandemic appears to be receding.
When public health orders drastically limited the capacity for indoor dining and other public spaces, Telluride officials worked to support local businesses by closing down the westbound lane of Main Street in the summer of 2020 and allowing people to dine — and consume alcohol — outdoors. Though a one-way Main Street proved problematic, increased capacity to dine or shop al fresco was deemed a practical and pleasant way of supporting businesses as thee pandemic showed few signs of diminishing. Though rampant in most parts of the country, the pandemic did little to staunch the flow of visitors to the region. Outdoor dining and shopping helped distribute the crowds and was a financial boon to businesses availing themselves of the parklets. Unique to each of the 19 businesses electing to construct one, visitors and residents enjoyed the charm and the fresh air they provided.
Now, as it seems COVID-19 concerns may be ebbing, town council pondered whether, after this summer, the parklets should remain, and if so, would fees, a standardized permitting process, and design standards need to be applied. A consensus of council in attendance Tuesday (two members were absent) agreed that, following an end-of-summer debrief, they should remain a part of the fabric of downtown life.
“If we take away those parklets we're taking away opportunities for our visitors to have a place to be, which is going to cause congestion,” said council member Meehan Fee. “So I would really like to see us look towards making the parklets a permanent aspect of the community and putting in regulations and fees that will allow us to ensure that the revenues remain the same or increase for the town.”
Potential fees discussed could be levied on businesses as a way to make up revenues lost by the decreased amount of downtown parking.
Council member Geneva Shaunette voiced her support for continuing to allow the outdoor summer-only structures.
“I think that if we cut back on the amount of parklets there aren't going to be less people all of a sudden who need to sit somewhere for lunch,” she said. “It's going to be more eco-friendly and more sustainable for the economy if the restaurants have more seating than if more restaurants are popping up to fill a need. So I think that we should keep doing the program. I'm okay with raising fees.”
Mayor DeLanie Young was in favor of treating this summer’s parklet experience as a “pilot program,” as described in the staff memo to council.
“My hesitancy to give a rubber stamp right now to more than one year is because we don't know. This summer is going to look very different from the last two summers, because festivals are coming back in full force,” Young said. “We don't know what that's going to do to the capacity on the streets for a lot of those days. The crowds though don't seem to be diminishing. So I almost feel like this summer is a pilot project. … I would say that from what I'm hearing today, all of us are on the same page with allowing this to happen into the future. We just need to get to the place where we can say there's more of a permanence to it. I don't know that I would want to say yeah, we can do it for three years right now. Because we, again, we don't know what's going to happen this summer and I'd rather approve it for an extended period even permanently, once we have a design and a consistency in place.”
Though the notion of requiring design standards was floated, the town’s historic preservation director, Jonna Wensel, noted that, because the structures are located within town rights of way, the Historic and Architectural Commission has no process in place with which to make design decisions.
“We don't have design guidelines for parklets or anything close to it,” Wensel said, suggesting that if design guidelines were ultimately desired, that they could be subject to administrative review.
Business owners that have availed themselves of the increased dining capacity offered by having a parklet, spoke in favor of seeing them continue, including The Butcher & The Baker owner Megan Ossola. In addition for voicing support for a potential fee structure, she also commented on what seems to be Telluride’s increased tourism numbers in the summer season.
“The increase in tourism that we saw as a result of COVID and that's more bodies needing seats … there are more and more people coming to town and I think we just need to recognize that they need places to be and I think the parklets added a really nice healthy environment for our staff,” she said.
Festival organizers who use Main Street for their respective events, voiced concerns about the parklets becoming a regular summer feature. Telluride Balloon Festival director, Marilyn Branch, said the structures pose a hazard for balloonists participating in the Balloon Glo, a pedestrian-friendly event in which anchored balloons are inflated and lit from within starting at dusk.
“I'm not asking for no parklets but what I am asking for because those parklets with their tables and chairs, picnic tables, umbrellas, fencing, planter boxes … every bit of that is a hazard to any of the balloons on Main Street,” Branch said. “I'm asking if there's any possibility of considering the installation of parklets to begin after the Balloon Glo.”
Council reacted favorably to Branch’s suggestion, citing that festival’s nearly four decades in existence.
There was also some discussion on limiting parklets to restaurants only, as anecdotal observation was that retail parklets seemed to be under-utilized.
A post-summer debrief will be scheduled with this summer’s pilot program providing data for future discussions.
