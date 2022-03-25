SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 9
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Deputies responded to a disturbance in the Egnar area resulting in the arrest of one male.
MARCH 10
WRECKLESS DRIVING: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident at the airport. The driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic citation for Careless Driving.
UNSTUCK: Deputies came upon a vehicle stuck in the snow. Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle unstuck.
MARCH 11
PLOWED: Deputies took a report of a damaged port-a-potty near Idarado. The damage appeared minor in nature and may have been caused by snow pushed via a passing plow.
MARCH 12
SEARCH AND RESCUE: San Miguel Dispatch was advised of an emergency locator beacon activation in the county's Ophir backcountry. A SAR response was initiated. Telluride Helitrax was contacted for aviation resources were available and already operating in the region. They were able to clear the scene quickly and efficiently. It was determined no parties were caught or buried, however, the event had been skier triggered and ran for upwards of 800 vertical feet on a west-north-west aspect. The involved parties were a group of three from Mancos.
LARGE ROCK: Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle being disabled by a large rock in the roadway along Highway 145 at mile-marker 79. Upon arrival, the vehicle had continued on, and the large rock was soon removed without incident.
MARCH 14
MISSING CHILD: A seven-year-old was reported missing in Lawson Hill when his mother could
not reach him and nobody answered the door at the residence where he was supposed to
be playing. Friends, neighbors and law enforcement from Telluride, Mountain Village and the Sheriff’s Office all began to look for the boy. He was found safe, at the residence he was supposed to be at. Nobody in the residence heard when the mother knocked at the door.
MARCH 15
BAD DOG: Complaint of a dog aggressive towards delivery personnel. Owners were contacted and counseled.
MARCH 16
DUI: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 145 at mile-marker 92. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
JUST DOING MY JOB: Deputies responded to an in-progress burglary on Alexander Overlook. After investigation, a San Miguel Power employee was conducting work around the
residence. No crime was committed.
MARCH 17
DRONE: Deputies responded to Pandora Lane in an attempt to locate a drone flying close to a residence.
MOUNTAIN LION HIT BY CAR: Deputies responded to a mountain lion that was hit by a motor vehicle.
MARCH 18
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Redvale. A male was arrested on multiple charges.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MARCH 10
STICKY FINGERS: A shoplifting report was taken.
FENDER BENDER: A minor accident reported.
MARCH 11
DISTURBED: A local watering hole called in a disturbance.
DANCE MOB: A group on Colorado Avenue was dispersed after officer contact. According to the call, four twentysomethings were yelling obscenities and knocking over and punching signs and other property along Colorado Avenue. After realizing officers were following them, they fled on foot. The slowest of the bunch was caught and given a stern talking to.
MARCH 12
IF IT’S TOO LOUD, YOU’RE TOO OLD: A loud music complaint resulted in the offending parties turning it down.
READ THAT AGAIN: Another noise complaint was filed, but officers found nothing but peace and quiet upon arrival.
MARCH 13
DAMAGE: Damage to a parked vehicle was reported.
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT: Someone was offended by barking dogs and called in a noise complaint.
PHANTOM POOCH: A call about a stray animal on the gondola turned up nothing, begging the question, was this phantom hound responsible for the barking?
MARCH 14
ONE IS THE LONELIEST NUMBER: A single-vehicle accident occurred on the Spur and resulted in careless driving.
ANOTHER STRAY: The owner picked up the dog at the marshal’s office.
LOUD NOISES: A caller was told the cause of their noise complaint was construction.
MARCH 15
MY EARS!: Someone was playing music so loud another person called the police.
MARCH 16
GOD FORBID: A vehicle was caught idling for over an hour.
FROZEN: A motorist became stuck on ice. That’s it. Not sure if they’re still there or not.
MATCH 17
TOSSING HAMS: A fight between multiple participants was reported outside of a bar. They were eventually separated.
MARCH 18
ANOTHER STRAY: The owner picked up the dog at the marshal’s office.
HARASSMENT: A harassment report was taken.
MARCH 19:
HARASSMENT: A phone harassment report was taken.
ROOKIES: “Juvenile partiers” were the culprit for a noise complaint this night.
MARCH 20
ARREST: An arrest for harassment was made.
GET OUT OF HERE: A car camper in Town Park was moved along.
MARCH 21
ARREST: An arrest for assault was made.
ACCIDENT: The agency assisted in a rollover accident.
MARCH 22
THEFT: A report for stolen skis at the gondola was taken.
MARCH 23
DRUNK GHOST: A report of an intoxicated person turned up nothing.
