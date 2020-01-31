Telluride’s FIRST Robotics Team placed third at the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) qualifiers, a robotics competition that was held Jan. 11 in New Castle.
The team also took second place in a separate phase of the competition where they competed in collaboration with a group out of Aspen.
The robotics team, a program of the Pinhead Institute, is composed of Telluride Middle/High School students, including Aiden Kress, Carter Andrew, Ethan Barnes, Hazel Thomas, John Pumayalli, Nate Ives, Olivia Hatcher, Rider Johnson and TJ Neumann.
Pinhead Program Instructor Daan Stevenson coached the team and Evan Iverson served as a mentor.
Sarah Holbrooke, executive director at Pinhead, lauded the participants and said the competition results are particularly noteworthy because the team hasn’t been together that long.
“I think it’s amazing that this brand-new team came in third in the robot challenge in their first competition,” Holbrooke said. “It shows that the innovative spirit of Telluride is being carried on in our hardworking teenagers. They built a robot from parts, some of which were laser printed in our Pinhead STEM Lab. And it did what they asked of it.”
Team member TJ Neumann, a THS freshman and the team’s founder, acknowledged that he and his teammates were surprised by their success, given the short amount of time since the team was established.
“We were so excited,” Neumann said. “We thought we were going to win maybe one game [in the entire competition] and we ended up getting third — second with our partners — and that was so much better than expected.”
Neumann added that while the team’s success was unexpected, it was partly the result of the group’s willingness to get to work quickly after they came together at the start of the school year.
“We created the drive train and chassis right away,” he explained. “In mid-September, we got the challenge [from the competition’s organizers] and then we built the rest of the robot. There are a lot of teams that don’t start until the challenge is revealed, but we wanted to start before that, so we had more time to work things out for the actual challenge rather than things that are just generic.”
Neumann also pointed to the STEM know-how of the team’s members.
“One thing we had going for us is that we are all very interested in science,” he said. “We have experience with the general principles [of building a robot], if not the exact thing.”
And, Neumann credited Stevenson.
“I know that my teammates feel the same way as I do — we wouldn’t have been as successful without Daan’s guidance,” Neumann said. “He has been amazing.”
A design engineer who has worked in a variety of different engineering disciplines, Stevenson explained the competition’s format, saying, “Two teams are matched up against two other teams and score points by accomplishing various goals — stacking blocks onto the tray, moving the tray around and parking the robot in specific zones — at various times during the match. The first 30 seconds are autonomous, so the robot has to do everything using a pre-programmed set of instructions or using live feedback from sensors, then there are two minutes of driver-controlled match time.”
He continued, “The kids had done some programming and Lego robotics in the past, but this was their first go at building a robot of this complexity.”
It was having the opportunity to build a more complex robot that first prompted Neumann to work to form the team. Neumann had aged out of Pinhead’s Lego League Robotics program and mentioned to his mother, JoJo, that he would like to form an advanced robotics team.
What happened next is one of those classic Telluride stories. As luck would have it, Neumann’s mother, JoJo, ended up sharing a chairlift one day last winter with Stevenson.
“I happened to meet Daan on Chair 12 one day,” JoJo said, likening chairlift chats in Telluride to networking on the golf course elsewhere. “We got to talking about his job and his affiliation with Pinhead. He also mentioned that he was involved in a robotics club during high school.”
JoJo asked Stevenson if he might be interested in coaching a Telluride team and he replied positively.
“We didn’t even exchange phone numbers and we certainly had no idea what each other looked like since we were all covered up in ski gear,” she said. “But a few weeks later, I got in touch with Sarah Holbrooke to discuss whether or not Pinhead could take this on. Of course, with Sarah’s can-do attitude, she plowed forward, got Daan involved and the rest is history.”
JoJo is now a Pinhead board member. “We have lived here since 2016 and both my kids have taken classes with Pinhead. I [was] thrilled to join the board of this incredible organization that has already done so much for my kids, and I look forward to adding value where I can, but, of course, I am especially excited to continue helping to grow FTC. It is such a great vehicle for achieving Pinhead’s mission of helping kids develop skills in science and technology in a fun and engaging way.”
In the meantime, Neumann said, he and his teammates are basking in their recent success and the enjoyment of having taken part.
“It’s great fun,” he said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie, and you can also learn a lot just from being near a very good team.”
The team is back at work, too. While there are no plans to compete in the near future, the group is working on a component of the competition, an engineering notebook.
“Next year, we want to go to more competitions,” Neumann said, “so we’re going to keep working for now.”
