EcoAction Partners and the Sneffels Energy Board are continuing their work on the 2021 Ouray and San Miguel County Regional Climate Action Plan (CAP), which includes the goals of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050.
Emma Gerona, EcoAction’s executive director, and Kim Wheels, the nonprofit’s energy specialist, presented the updated CAP to regional officials during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Telluride.
“The goal of the board is to reduce our regional greenhouse gas emissions. We do that by analyzing our progress, sharing information around programming with folks across the county and region, communicating about our experiences, collaborating together on grant opportunities, and program creation,” Gerona explained, adding the board also created the 2010 CAP, which is the basis for the current updated CAP and serves as a “working roadmap toward or regional sustainability goals.”
The CAP now includes eight high-impact sectors — community engagement and policy, energy supply, building energy use, transportation, waste, food, water, and land — that all feature several actionable objectives that contribute to the overall goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“We really focused on creating goals that are target oriented that we can really track clearly,” Gerona said. “ … We wanted to create actions and focus on sectors where we could have the biggest impact on our emissions across the region.”
Jurisdictional CAPs, like Telluride’s plan that’s currently being updated and Mountain Village’s recently developed CAP, all contribute to the regional one, she added.
“They compliment each other. Where the jurisdiction plans provide that more granular planning and tracking, this regional plan looks at the higher-level collaborative big-picture planning. I think it’s really important to have regional planning in our community, particularly because the number of shared resources in our region … and shared common challenges related to the increase of tourism, cost of living, shortage of affordable housing,” Gerona said. “We really see that to maintain our environmental, economic and cultural viability within our community we need to step up as a whole region and work together.”
Wheels explained that the board has been tracking regional emissions for over a decade. As part of the update process, officials will also be improving how they track emissions.
“There has been many advancements in methodology over the years, so along with updating our climate action plan we are also updating our greenhouse tracking method,” she said, adding that ClearPath, an online tool available form International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives, will be used moving forward.
A survey, which is available online at ecoactionpartners.org/cap, is also available to collect community feedback. Wheels and Gerona explained comments will be integrated into the plan. EcoAction is also planning meetings with regional stakeholders.
“No matter how you engage with and participate in our community, this CAP provides an avenue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and improve our social environment. In adopting this document, we will create more inclusive planning and programming through increased community empowerment and engagement, which is why we need your help,” according to a recent EcoAction news release. “Please take the survey to help give direction and priority to what actions we pursue over the next decade. The survey is designed to capture your thoughts, ideas and input as we begin to implement our regional Climate Action Plan.”
Whether community members work in the outdoor industry or simply recreate in the surrounding area, the actions outlined in the CAP will allow everyone to continue to enjoy outside activities.
“We’re seeing the adverse the effects of climate change within our community. We’ve had less yearly snowfall, increased wildfire frequency and severity, temperatures are rising, and in a community where much of our livelihood relies on interactions with our shared landscapes and our natural environment that makes this region so special, it’s really important to mitigate these risks,” she said. “Climate action does that, and it also creates opportunity in the economic and social sectors.”
The entire CAP can also be found online at ecoactionpartners.org/cap.
