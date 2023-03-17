It’s been a week since clocks were set forward for Daylight Savings Time (DST).
Unfortunately, the negative effects on the human body from the time change can linger.
“With DST, between March and November, your body is exposed to less morning light and more evening light, which can throw off your circadian rhythm,” Dr. Phyllis C. Zee, a sleep medicine specialist at Northwestern Medicine, has explained.
The time change can leave humans groggy in the mornings — a time when many are at the wheel of a vehicle — for weeks. Yet mornings, and evenings, are the times when wildlife is most active. What’s more, many animals are edging closer to the roads this time of year, because that’s where the first, tender buds appear.
“It’s a critical time for wildlife,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman John Livingston says. “They’re on their final reserves right now; they’re looking for every last calorie. They’re looking to make it through these last few weeks until the green-up in April,” when migration from higher altitudes begins in earnest.
Better grazing, or browsing, is not the only thing that brings animals to roads. There are times, such as now, when the roads — and ditches and gullies alongside — provide corridors for animals, Livingston explained.
“We’ve had a good snow year, and if it’s easier for them to move around near the roads, wildlife will look for those areas.”
Indeed, CPW has had to resort to drastic measures this winter to lure elk away from highways in northwest Colorado. “They’ve had to bait the elk, to keep them away from roads,” and to entice them to move away from cattle ranches (and the hay they find there) to other fields, according to Livingston.
Baiting has not happened in the southwest San Juans.
“Animals in your area, along the 550 corridor and Highway 145, are looking like they’ve made it through winter in decent condition,” Livingston said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have the snow pack that we do, and according to the deer surveys we’ve done, it has not been as bad on our animals” as conditions have up north.
Drivers can help protect themselves, their cars and wildlife this time of year by watching the roads especially carefully, Livingston said.
“It’s so important to keep your eye on not only the roads, but on the shoulders,” he said. “That’s where these animals are hanging out. Because of the time change,” and the fact that the sun rises later (not to mention drivers’ grogginess), “it will be harder to see them in the morning.”
Additional evening light should not be an invitation to let your guard down while driving.
“A lot of people may choose to recreate after work,” Livingston pointed out. “I may take time to fish the rivers.”
Staying out later offers an additional chance to encounter wildlife near roadways.
“Dawn and dusk,” Livingston said. “That’s when you see those collisions.”
Mark Caddy, district wildlife manager for CPW in the Telluride and Norwood areas, has noticed deer and elk closer to the roads at this time of year.
Kelly Crane, CPW district wildlife manager in Ouray and Ridgway, says bighorn sheep are on the roads now, and all year round. They seek out the salt on the roads, Crane explained, “and they can get hit just as easily as an elk or a deer.”
Other animals are making seasonal adjustments: “Winter is pushing wildlife down to the lower parts of their ranges,” Caddy said. “All you can do is slow down and be careful, especially early in the morning, at dawn and dusk, when they’re on the move,” he said. The recent time change “won’t impact the animals. But because we’re getting up earlier, we’ll definitely be in conflict with them.”
LITTLE BLUE CANYON PROJECT
That was fast: Winter shut down work for just six weeks, from mid-January to early March, on the major highway construction project in Little Blue Creek Canyon, on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. The highway is now open to alternating one-way lane closures Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The highway is closed Monday through Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly.
The best way to keep abreast of the changing closure schedule (which spring weather has a major impact on) is to sign up for text messages at US50Info.com. This reporter learned Friday morning that there are no nighttime closures planned for next week, March 20-24, but that alternating daytime traffic continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.