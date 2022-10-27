Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work.
In a town where bikes are beloved — and often costing in the thousands of dollars — one social media post in mid-October lamented not only the missing bike, but spoke to a betrayed sense of trust.
“I had just uttered earlier in the day to a local, ‘I never lock my bikes because I like to just have faith in humanity!’” wrote the poster on a local page Oct. 15. “The bikes were gone literally two hours after I said that.”
Two bikes were removed from the poster’s address, one an e-bike. But Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte said that the weekend crime spree was not to be long-lived.
“During the weekend of Oct. 15, multiple high-end bikes were stolen within the Town of Telluride,” Comte said in a social media post. “Surveillance video provided to TMO showed subjects stealing these bikes from residences and placing them into a U-Haul van.”
The next day, Sunday, Oct. 16, local police got a tip that the van was at the Shell gas station on the Spur across from Brown Homestead condos.
“TMO deputies and a San Miguel County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the location and contacted the occupants. After completing their investigation, three occupants were arrested for a variety of crimes to include drug possession and theft. One of the stolen bikes was recovered at the scene,” read Comte’s report.
“An e-bike was recovered at scene and returned to the owner,” Comte told the Planet. “The other bikes are still outstanding.
Comte noted that all the swiped bikes were unlocked at residences. He thanked the community for its assistance in the swift capture of the alleged perpetrators.
“The successful arrest of these individuals was the result of our community coming together and communicating with law enforcement,” he said. “All three subjects reside in Grand Junction and were in town for work. These appear to be crimes of opportunity. You can help us reduce these types of crimes by securing your valuables and locking your vehicles and bikes.”
Comte also thanked the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office for its assistance.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact TMO at 970-249-9110. Tips can be left anonymously.
Norwood has also been plagued with a rise in thefts, this time property crimes. SMSO stated in a social media post Thursday that the department’s deputies have been investigating a series of thefts. That investigation resulted in the arrest Tuesday of Norwood resident, Debra Stroud, 58, who was charged with 2nd degree burglary of a dwelling, a Class 3 felony, and 1st degree criminal trespass of an inhabited dwelling, a Class 6 felony.
In other biking news, the Telluride Elks Lodge is hosting a Bike Rodeo Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Telluride High School parking lot. Registration for the event begins at 9:45 a.m. The rodeo is for all ages in three categories — strider/beginner rides, two-wheel pedal bikes and micromobility conveyances. Those include bikes, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bike fleets and electric pedal-assist bikes.
There will be a number of skill stations set up for those wishing to become better, safer riders, including a safety check, helmet fitting, a bike skills practice course, and a bike registration station. Bring your own bike and helmet, but if you don’t have a helmet, they will be available to borrow for the event. The rodeo is sponsored by the Town of Telluride, Telluride Fire Protection District, Telluride Regional Medical Center and the Telluride Marshal’s Department. The event is free. For more information call 970-708-0170.
