Long before Larry Walker’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday, another of baseball’s immortals got his reputation dusted off as 2021 pitchers turned the clock back to embrace the tactics of Gaylord Perry, the pioneering pitcher with a peerless pedigree: 314 wins, 3,534 strikeouts, a five-time 20-game winner with a lifetime ERA of 3.10, a no-hitter under his belt, and — at the time of his induction — the distinction of being the only pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.
(Five other pitchers have since joined him in the last category, including Colorado native Roy Halliday with the Phillies and Blue Jays.)
The illegal doctoring of baseballs is not the reason the Rockies are 13 games under .500 through Tuesday. But the fact that Major League Baseball finally took action and began routinely checking pitchers in every game certainly didn’t hurt the Rockies. They were 30-43 through June 20, and they’ve gone 33-33 since June 21, when MLB started checking for the sticky stuff.
“The ball is doing something it has no business doing,” Charlie Blackmon told Sports Illustrated for a story published this spring regarding claims of widespread — nearly universal — doctoring of baseballs by big league pitchers.
I remember watching Gaylord Perry getting undressed on the mound — and I don’t mean the way Charlie Brown would get undressed by a line-drive comebacker. Perry spent much of his career relishing the attention opposing hitters and mangers paid him while he lived rent-free in their heads for appearing to make baseballs do things they had no business doing.
The Hall-of-Fame hurler and celebrated spitballer wrote in his autobiography of how dangerous the fear of his spitball was once it was planted in the mind of a hitter, whether or not he ever threw one. He could play opposing hitters like a waterlogged fiddle, constantly faking various moves of his hand along his clothing and body, toying with opposing teams and convincing them to look and swing at something he claims he wasn’t throwing.
And as far as “open secrets,” his legacy is enshrined on his plaque in Cooperstown, which reads, in part, “Playing mind games with hitters through array of rituals on the mound was part of his arsenal.”
If you’ve been to an MLB old-timer’s game, chances are you’ve seen Gaylor Perry pitch, a bucket of water beside him on the mound, where he submerges each ball before pitching it home, a trail of water spinning off the stitches as it heads for the plate.
Rockies manager Bud Black was in his first full season as a starter with the Royals in 1983 when the Royals picked up Perry for the 22nd and final season of his Hall of Fame career. It’s not clear whether the statute of limitations has run out, but Black shared some memories of his time spent with the pitcher he grew up admiring and rooting for.
“He was a really, really good pitcher,” Black told the Daily Planet. “You heard all the stuff about what he was maybe doing. And to be honest, I looked hard to check him out and see what's going on. He would go through all the motions, but I think he was playing mind games with the opposing team. I never asked him about Vaseline, spit, whatever he had. I’m not sure exactly whatever became of any allegations against him that were formal or not. He was great on our team when I was a young player, but he did not offer any insights or advice or instruction to me.”
Perry could and did throw a spitball, and in his autobiographical confession, “Me and the Spitter,” he explained the best way to do it without getting caught: while off the mound, he’d go to his mouth with his hand — legal off the mound — and subtly moisten his thumbnail. The thumbnail would keep the moisture when he got back on the mound, ideally lasting for a pitch or two, at which point he could rub his forefinger over the thumbnail and apply the moisture to the ball as he gripped and pitched. He said to release the ball the way one would release a watermelon seed — squirting the slippery seed from between the fingers.
In 1999, I was able to talk with Braves manager Bobby Cox and pitching coach Leo Mazzone before Game 2 of the Braves-Yankees World Series. The night before, the broadcast cameras thought they’d detected Yankees starter Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez using an illegal substance on his baseballs. Mazzone jokingly said he would encourage his pitchers to do anything they could to gain an edge, as long as they don't get caught.
"Any advantage you can get out on the mound is certainly well worth taking, that's for sure," Cox said with a straight face. When asked if that included thumb tacks and emery boards — the tools of the scuffball artists — Mazzone answered "Whatever. You don't have to go out there alone."
Twenty-two years later, players, managers, and coaches are not volunteering the same forthrightness, tongue in or out of cheek.
While doctoring the baseball may seem like one of the open secrets of the way the game’s rules can be abused, direct testimony and confessions are rarely shared, even among teammates. Black, who reminds inquiring minds on a daily basis that communication with his players is at the highest level, claims he has no idea what pitchers are actually doing regarding illegal substances on the ball.
“I'm not aware of what's going on with all our pitchers in regard to what form of tacky stuff they're using,” Black said before the pitcher checking stations were implemented, tossing himself a word salad of obfuscation and plausible deniability as he evaded direct questioning about his pitchers.
“Even Gaylord, or other guys from my era who were scuffing the ball, scrapes, cuts, sandpaper, fingernail files, all those things were out there,” Black recalled. “I wasn't one of those guys, and most guys weren't.”
Black has been consistent in his belief that MLB must “get a handle” on the situation, despite being reluctant to acknowledge the Rockies being hurt by any pitcher bending or breaking the rules of the game. After two and a half months of enforcement, he seems convinced there was a “there” there where it had no business being.
“I think there has been a recalibration of spin rates to more normal levels, so, yeah, it's been a good thing,” Black said. “We had to get that under control.”
There are those who would like to think that doctoring the baseball falls into a gray area of taboos teams are expected to push. Black shared his thoughts on a handful of those crimes and misdemeanors in a Daily Planet lightning round earlier in the season, giving his take on whether each of the following constituted cheating.
-On stealing signs with the naked eye, i.e., players and coaches from the field and dugout breaking the other team’s code for pitches and plays signaled from the catcher, manager, third base coach, etc. Is that cheating? “No. A base runner on second stealing signs from the catcher and relaying them to the batter somehow? That's fine.”
-Electronic devices stealing signs, i.e., cameras in centerfield? “That’s not okay.”
-Performance-enhancing drugs? “Not good. No. I'm out on that, too.”
-And doctoring the baseball? “I'm out on that.”
Charlie Blackmon credits the early increase in strikeouts to pitchers loading up on sticky stuff to get unorthodox activity from the ball — sinkers that rise straight up, defying physics, gravity, and a lifetime of experience with pitched balls.
“There’s some [pitchers] where, if you swing where your eyes tell you, you won’t hit the ball, even if you’re on time,” Blackmon said in Sports Illustrated. “If my eyes tell me it’s in one place, I have to swing to a different place, which is hard to do. It’s hard to swing and try and miss the ball. But there’s some guys where you have to do it, because their ball and the spin rate or whatever is defying every pitch that you’ve seen come in over the course of your career. I basically have to not trust my eyes that the pitch is going to finish where I think it’s going to finish and swing in a different place.”
That, on top of MLB already changing the baseballs in a way that shifts the advantage to pitchers, infuriates Blackmon, but fury in the face of futility is stitched into the fabric of the game. Washington Post columnist Thomas Boswell used to tell of Orioles manager Earl Weaver and pitcher Ross Grimsley, who Boswell said looked like he kept a quart of motor oil in his hair.
“Once, with the bases loaded, Weaver came to mound for one of the shortest mound conferences on record,” Boswell recalled this season. “I found out later what Earl said to Ross: ‘If you know how to cheat, this would be a good time to start.’”
As Mazzone reminds us, even in baseball, even out on the solitary pitcher’s mound, no one is alone.
