The COVID-19 update during Wednesday’s virtual Board of County Commissioners meeting was much more positive and optimistic than the one a year ago, as March 16 was the year anniversary of the local declaration of emergency.
Public health director Grace Franklin started off by saying there’s “lots of good news” to share regarding case numbers and the continued vaccine rollout.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, there were 841 total positive cases among residents, including seven active. Public health announced two new positive cases Tuesday afternoon. That is to say that the local caseload has decreased significantly over the past couple of months and plateaued at low levels. The decrease follows a larger statewide trend, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s OK to reopen everything without proper guidance or public health restrictions, including face coverings, Franklin said.
“Our county is currently in Level Yellow. The majority of the state has been in blue, and those places that have been in yellow or orange are starting to taper off as well and shifting. But Pitkin and Routt counties both have seen an increase in cases over the last few weeks. That’s something that we’re monitoring closely, knowing that we typically follow Pitkin by a few weeks for the trend of their cases,” she added.
Both Pitkin and Routt counties have more than double the total cases of San Miguel, according to locally reported numbers as of press time.
One major factor in minimizing the disease burden within the county has been the availability of vaccines, especially as the state allocation has increased over the past couple of weeks.
Over the weekend, the county public health department administered over 600 vaccine doses. At a recent Egnar clinic, 38 people received shots. On Friday and Saturday, the plan is to provide 500 Johnson & Johnson doses — which only require one shot, unlike the Moderna vaccine that requires two several weeks apart — as the state shifts into Phase 1B4 and more frontline essential workers, including those in the food and beverage industry, become eligible.
“Overall, our region is doing pretty darn good. We’re in that higher vaccinated percentage group, so that’s something to applaud,” Franklin said. “ …We are going through things quickly and have really ramped up our response in a really commendable way. The turnout (Saturday) was remarkable. The appreciation and people’s excitedness to be part of this next step was really palpable.”
Public health has previously reported that approximately 17 percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, 1.9 million vaccine doses have been administered, Franklin added.
“That’s really a huge number that we should be proud of,” she said.
People don’t need to be vaccinated in their county of residence either, as vaccines have been available in neighboring areas for various reasons. Franklin said approximately 800 people received a vaccine outside of San Miguel County.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper spoke to that, explaining how she understands there may be some hesitation or reluctance about traveling elsewhere to receive a shot.
“I heard from a lot of people that there’s a lot of angst around going outside of the county to get vaccinated. Please, don’t have any kind of guilt or any kind of anxiety or any issues about getting vaccinated,” she said. “Go do it wherever you can get vaccinated. We are not judging you in any way. Please, don’t be anxious about waiting your turn in San Miguel County. We just want you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Free testing remains available throughout the county several days a week, through the schedule recently changed. Public health testing at the Mountain Village gondola parking garage on Wednesdays has been suspended for the next two weeks, Franklin explained. With the increase in traffic, particularly visitors on spring break, the capacity cannot accommodate the mobile testing clinic. The schedule for the Telluride site at the Carhenge parking lot Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon has not changed.
Similarly, the state testing at the Lawson Hill intercept lot will be Mondays only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. moving forward.
“Spots have remained open, but people have just not been showing up. It’s that mix of decreased disease burden, as well as all the other factors, vaccination rates, immunity, etc.,” Franklin said.
MicroGen, the company that has offered free testing Mondays and Tuesdays at that site, decided to allocate its resources elsewhere since participation numbers have decreased.
“If there is an increase in need for testing, our public health group is ready to spring into action, and MicroGen is more than happy to build out, so it’s not an end all-be all, but they’re trying to maximize their time as well,” Franklin said.
Starting this week, the state will take over Norwood testing at the Pig Palace in offering tests every other Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re now supporting the state testing in Norwood and taking a step back on the public health end just to focus on other items,” she added.
Free state tests are also available at Telluride Regional Airport from 2-6 p.m. every other Thursday, starting this week.
Walk-ups are welcomed, though pre-registration is preferred. For more information about vaccines and testing, visit covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com.
