Tuesday evening’s Town of Mountain Village public forum brought candidates together at town hall ahead of the June 27 election for introductions and their ideas on community issues.
Former council member and mayor Rube Felicelli welcomed everyone to the forum. Joining him was former mayor Dan Jansen. Felicelli is president of the board of directors at Rocky Mountain Power Association and said he has lived in Mountain Village since 1991.
Ten candidates are in the running for four seats on Mountain Village Town Council: Frank Hensen, Douglas Tooley, Martinique Davis Prohaska, Jonathan Greenspan, Huascar E. (Rick) Gomez, Scott Pearson, Tucker Magid, Heather Knox, Allison McClain and Peter Duprey. Prohaska and Duprey are each running for a second term.
Registered voters can expect to receive ballots by mail by June 12.Ballots need to be returned, either by mail or in-person, to Mountain Village Town Hall before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
New council members will be sworn-in on July 20. Council will appoint a new mayor and mayor pro tem when they’re sworn in.
FRANK HENSEN
Candidate Frank Hensen said he has been working and living in the Telluride area since 1996. Hensen said he likes to listen and that his leadership style is, “Be informed. Do the research. Don’t take for granted what you’re being told all the time. Actually figure out what’s going on and then lead from that position.”
“I’d rather make the right decisions than make the decisions that are popular, whether they’re good for the long run or not,” he said.
Hensen said he feels he has a strong understanding of the issues full-time residents are facing in Mountain Village.
“My wife and I have raised two children here and we’re extremely fortunate to call the Mountain Village our home,” he said. “I’ve seen many changes during my time here and recognize there are many changes to come.”
His career has included helping to build deed-restricted housing in Mountain Village, he said, as well as working as a contract negotiator and a dispute resolution specialist that has provided him with skills to listen, understand and resolve issues. He currently serves on the San Miguel County board of appeals.
DOUGLAS TOOLEY
Candidate Douglas Tooley said of his leadership style, “My preference is just to speak truth to power (on) an educated basis.”
Tooley said he is running for council, “First and foremost because my voice has been shut down here. I have a lifelong love of civic decisionmaking (for) 40 years now. It should not matter if a person is elected or not when a good alternative is brought to the table or a financial concern is raised. Every salient aspect brought should be considered, if only briefly, and fiduciary responsibility always applies to public decisions. Slap suits and the like are in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. Things are improving at both San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride. I am confident that through my campaign, win or lose, that we will turn this same corner in Mountain Village.”
Tooley said he has lived for nine years at Village Court Apartments and his career involved public geographic information systems. In his bio statement, he alleges his career “was ended for political reasons by an associate of Microsoft's law firm for my use of electronic data in public communications and decisionmaking.”
Tooley said he has an honors degree in economics from the University of Washington.
MARTINIQUE DAVIS PROHASKA
Incumbent Martinique Prohaska has resided in Mountain Village for 21 years and was elected to town council in 2019. She said she is a small business owner and has 20 years of experience managing a high-functioning team.
Prohaska spoke supportively regarding town staff. She said her philosophy when it comes to leadership “is that you need to let people do their jobs. And that doesn’t that does not mean micromanaging. That does not mean inputting your preconceived notions onto them. You need to let people be creative and you need to let them find the path to get the job done. You give them the guardrails, you give them the tools that they need, and they will get the job done if they are supportive of the mission. I believe we have a really high-functioning staff and I’m diligently supportive of the mission and I will do what I can to support staff in doing all the great work that we do.”
Prohaska is a supervisor at Telluride Ski Patrol, is owner and officiant of Wellspring Ceremonies and owner of Wild Iris Greenhouse & Gardens.
In her bio statement, Prohaska said she is a mom “who knows what it is like to hustle to make a life here.”
JONATHAN GREENSPAN
Candidate Jonathan Greenspan spoke about recreation, parking and infrastructure.
“We need to set a policy that helps businesses by setting rules and regulations that stimulate and incubate businesses — not get in the way. As a council, we need to re-look at how we do business,” Greenspan said, “and look at the whole picture, connectivity, everything that we are responsible for — this would save us tax dollars. We need affordable workforce housing that includes all types of needs and varieties, not just located in the Meadows. The Meadows is already approaching maximum capacity.”
Greenspan said work is needed on the town’s budget and council will need to look at “big ticket items” such as water treatment.
Greenspan has lived in Mountain Village for 27 years and said he has a diverse background with experience as an elected official for a total of 14 years.
“We have a couple hotels, affordable and workforce housing issues, impacts to the environment and infrastructure updates to name a few to be carefully looked at and discussed,” he said.
In his bio statement, he said he manages real estate locally, as well as in Aspen, and founded a business in Durango 30 years ago before he moved to Telluride in the 90s.
HUASCAR E. (RICK) GOMEZ
Candidate Huascar Gomez introduced himself by saying that he also goes by the name of Rick, “for those of you that cannot pronounce my first name,” which drew a few chuckles from the audience in town hall. Gomez said he and his wife are both accountants and moved to the mountains almost 13 years ago.
Gomez brought several topics to the table during the forum, the first being mental health awareness.
“Our wellbeing is the foundation of a thriving community,” he said. “Period. It starts there.”
He then turned to technology, housing and fire mitigation.
“We’ve come a long way from the days of slow internet speeds and limited connectivity. However, we cannot rest on our laurels,” he said. “Housing. Need I say more? A pressing issue that affects us all. Our workforce is the lifeblood of Mountain Village. The workforce are the true VIPs. Without our workforce, our community simply cannot thrive.”
Gomez said fire mitigation is “a topic close to our hearts.” He said costs and insurability make it “a big problem.”
Gomez currently works at Mountain Lodge in Mountain Village as CFO.
SCOTT PEARSON
Candidate Scott Pearson said he and his wife have “fallen in love” with Mountain Village’s community since moving here a few years ago. Pearson said his career, which spans 40 years, has included public service and working for private enterprises.
“We have a shared love for this special place and we have a shared desire to preserve it,” Pearson said. “I’m running for town council because I’m committed to making progress on the issues that matter to us all: community housing, a critical care hospital, securing the future of the gondola, improving our recreation facilities, solving a parking challenge. But as important as what I hope to achieve is how, and that is through collaboration, communication, trust and a little humor.”
Pearson focused on work efficiency and fiscal discipline and said working well together with entities such as the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County will ensure work efforts are not being duplicated.
In his bio statement, Pearson said he is a former trade negotiator for former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. He said he has also worked on various charter school efforts over the last 20 years.
TUCKER MAGID
Candidate Tucker Magid said he is grateful for the opportunity to run for council and has been coming to the area for nearly 30 years, first as a visitor, and then as a part-time resident. He is now a full-time resident.
“I am passionate about our beautiful community and what it has to offer,” Magid said. “We are all so fortunate to live in a place that has unequaled natural beauty, available outdoor activities and people that are incredible in our community.”
Magid said along with that, the town is facing some critical issues that the next town council will need to address: affordable employee housing, gondola planning, improvement of the wastewater treatment plant and planning for a new medical center.
“Finding solutions to affordable housing is my highest priority,” Magid said. “It is imperative that we are able to retain and attract employees at all levels. However, I believe that truly — truly — affordable housing for frontline workers is the most critical for our region’s success.”
Magid said for the last 32 years his career has been in the commercial real estate development business, mostly focusing on medical office buildings.
HEATHER KNOX
Candidate Heather Knox commended town staff, the forum hosts and engaged citizens for supporting the candidate forum, and during her introduction said she has resided in Mountain Village for 11 years.
“I have seen Mountain Village evolve,” she said. “It’s been an amazing transformation. Currently, I serve on the Mountain Village Ethics Commission and the grants committee. This has been very rewarding. I’ve also previously been involved on the green team. I worked for the Town of Mountain Village from 1996 to 2008.”
Knox said she began working for the town in an entry-level position and worked her way up to becoming director of economic development, “responsible for marketing, communications, events, business development and the Telluride Conference Center.”
She said she works for Telluride Adaptive Sports Program and the Telluride School District. Knox was the director of EcoAction Partners from 2014-2019.
ALLISON MCCLAIN
Candidate Allison McClain said she has lived in Mountain Village for the last three years and is currently on the medical center board.
“One of the things that prompted me to run is that I am on their housing and finance committee and the more I attended the meetings here in Mountain Village or with the county or with the Town of Telluride, the more impressed I became with the way the council was running up here,” McClain said. “And I just wanted to continue to be a part of that.”
McClain said she really had her “eyes open” to the needs of the community by serving as a director for TriCounty Health Network.
“Not just housing — food and security,” she said. “It’s not just the marginalized … it’s a huge portion of our entire workforce that needs our support.”
In her bio statement, McClain said she has a masters of business administration from Texas Tech University.
PETER DUPREY
Incumbent Peter Duprey said he is running for a second term on council to help address “really big issues” coming up in the next four years, including the gondola, parking and wastewater treatment. Duprey commented on the need for continuity in council as some elected officials term out.
Duprey said has been a full-time resident of Mountain Village for seven years and has worked for a number of Fortune 100 companies and with renewable energies.
“I have learned a lot over the last four years. I believe I can take this knowledge and help continue to grow the community and hit the ground running.”
Duprey said he believes public and private partnerships can be one way to help diversify some of the risks associated with larger upcoming projects.
“I’m not a politician and hope I help just getting things done,” he said in his bio statement. “I have served on the finance committee, parking committee, wastewater treatment plant committee, business development advisory committee and the TMVOA governance committee.”
