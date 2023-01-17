If there is one phrase that sums up the collective sentiment around the winter weather recently it’s, “Keep it coming.” A storm system that found its way to the southern San Juans Tuesday is expected to deliver up to 10 more inches of snowfall through Wednesday afternoon, according to weather reports. That’s after Telski reported Tuesday 17 inches within the last week, including 11 inches in the past 24 hours, according to the day’s snow report.
“Through the rest of this event, we're looking at about nine more inches, or I would say, generally, eight to 10 inches additional. And for the most part (the snowfall) will be tapered off (Wednesday) morning and afternoon. It looks like snow will be all gone for sure by (Wednesday) around sunset or so,” said Scott Stearns, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Junction office. “And we do actually have another system moving in Thursday-Friday timeframe, and that will bring additional snowfall. It looks like probably only around an inch, maybe, three inches, out of that system mainly during the day on Friday. And then we have additional chances for snow starting Sunday. Continuing into the day on Monday, it looks like maybe Tuesday. We're going to remain unsettled, I guess, if you can put it in one word, with multiple systems moving through.”
He explained temperatures will remain below freezing through the week as well.
“It looks like highs will struggle pretty hard to get to get to that freezing mark there in the valley. through the entire forecast period,” he said. “Actually, things get pretty chilly. With Monday's intrusion of colder air move in, expect to see highs at 20 degrees on Monday. At least that’s what it's looking like at this point. Of course, that's a few days out yet. But temperatures will be pretty chilly. It does look like they’ll get down close to zero degrees (Wednesday) night in the wake of the current system.”
A winter weather advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service packet. Stearns added Tuesday that there were not plans for another warning or advisory after the current one expires.
“Beyond that, we don't have anything, and to be honest, it's not looking like snowfall amounts are going to be high enough to warrant that type of product on a Thursday-Friday timeframe, but we'll see what happens as we get to the weekend and approach next week’s event,” he said.
There is also a 72 percent chance the Telluride area receives six or more inches by Friday morning this week, while the chances for a foot or more are 6 percent.
The current snowstorm will also impact travel, as well as visibility, this week, according to the advisory packet.
“Slick, snow-packed roads and reduced visibility in heavy falling and blowing snow. Expect winter driving conditions,” it outlined under the “Impacts” section.
The recent precipitation, which includes receiving 32 inches during one weather event within the past month, has impacted San Miguel County’s drought conditions. According to a U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, the county is categorized as D0 (Abnormally Dry). A very small area along the county’s norther border, in the Norwood area and abutting Montrose County, had no drought conditions at all, according to the most recent map.
“(San Miguel County) is right on the edge of the D0 category, which is just abnormally dry. Almost no drought at all at this point,” Stearns explained, adding the National Weather Service works with the Department of Agriculture to issue weekly drought updates.
Now, that is all conducive to a good day on the mountain. As of press time Tuesday afternoon, 15 of 17 lifts were open, as well as 119 of 147 runs, according to Telski’s mountain report.
