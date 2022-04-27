Though the ballot issue and the candidate races for a pair of local taxing districts are not creating the fanfare of, say, a town council or presidential election, the outcomes remain as important for the both the Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD) and the Telluride Hospital District (THD).
The TFPD is fielding five candidates for three open positions on its board of directors. The fire district’s board oversees a budget of approximately $5.2 million and meets monthly. Typical board business includes hearing reports from its division chiefs and the fire marshal.
TFPD voters — who should have already received a ballot in the mail — will choose from five candidates; Michael G. Kimball, Michael J. Osborne, Mark E. Gudmens, Jim Lucarellli and Daniel Zemke. Lucarelli is an incumbent and is currently serving as the board’s vice president. Chris Broady is the current president, Dan Tigar, serves as the treasurer/secretary, with Chris Hazen and Clifford Hansen rounding out the current board.
The fire district has been working to adapt to the region’s changing landscape. Increased calls for service and a decline in volunteers led to the creation of numerous, new paid staff positions, in an effort to maintain expected levels of service. The new hires were made possible, in part, by the passage of a two-part ballot measure in 2018 that gave the district a two-mill increase on residential property taxes. The second part of the ballot question, which was comfortably approved by about 70 percent of voters in that election, sought approval to “de-Gallagherize.” The fire district asked to remove itself from the constraints of the Gallagher Amendment, a tax-related provision in the state constitution that has caused a drastic reduction in residential property tax revenue. As a consequence of de-Gallagherizing, the fire district’s residential assessment rate was frozen at 7.2 percent. Voter approval of that two-tiered effort to stem revenue losses has proven fruitful.
“The tax increase was a precursor to allowing this move. It is a significant component in being able to add paid staff,” District Chief John Bennett said in an interview with the Daily Planet last year. “(The 2018 election) was the first time we’d gone to the voter in more than 20 years. We’ve been incredibly diligent with the tax dollars we’ve been provided.”
The fire district covers 350 square miles, encompassing the Town of Telluride, the Town of Mountain Village, Placerville, Sawpit and Ophir, the Telluride ski resort and multiple bedroom communities.
It is no secret that, for years now, hospital district officials have stated the unrelenting need for a larger, more sophisticated facility to treat the growing region. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated that need as the demand for testing, treatment and vaccine administration — on top of day-to-day medical emergencies and regular check-ups — dominated the Telluride Regional Medical Center’s already-stretched capacity.
To that end, the district is asking voters for permission to increase its debt to $68 million, with a maximum repayment of $132 million to “acquire, construct and equip a new regional hospital and for other capital needs,” according to a portion of the ballot measure’s language.
“Without raising your taxes, Ballot Issue A would allow the Telluride Hospital District to be able to borrow money to replace our current Medical Center with a new Critical Access Hospital,” wrote the district’s executive director of philanthropy and donations, Kate Wadley in a letter to the editor of this paper. “This has been a dream for many of us for many years. With your help and your ‘yes’ vote, we can make that dream a reality and continue moving forward towards this long-stated goal.”
As part of a pending development project at Society Turn, the developers, Genesee Properties, have pledged a portion of the land to the hospital district, for the district’s longed-for new facility. Though just in the nascent phase of its plans for not only a hospital but for commercial, housing and potentially a hotel, the Genesee offer stands as the district’s best hope after a number of other potential locations have melted away over the years.
In addition to the ballot question, five candidates are running for three-year terms to serve on the district’s board of directors. Lynne Beck, Chris Chaffin and Richard Betts are incumbents, while Paul Reich and Ned Powell are new candidates. Voters are asked to vote for three.
Running for one-year seats are Daniel Caton and Allison McClain. Voters may choose one of those candidates.
The THD boundaries are those the of R-1 school district.
Completed ballots can be dropped in the mail, or hand-delivered to drop box locations in Telluride at 333 West Colorado Avenue, and in Placerville at 400 Front Street. They must be received no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, May, 3.
For more information contact the San Miguel County Clerk Elections Division at 970-728-3954, or email elections@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
