In major metropolitan areas, access to rideshare and food delivery services is as easy as downloading on app on your cellphone. In the San Juan Mountains, such conveniences aren’t available, until now, thanks to Mountain Village Delivery.
Launched by locals Paul Davis and Steve Swenson on Nov. 24, the food delivery business has partnered with several Mountain Villages restaurants in serving residents and guests. Currently, Allred’s, Altezza at the Peaks, Black Iron Kitchen & Bar, Crazy Elk Pizza, La Pizzeria and La Piazza del Villagio Risorante, Poachers Pub, Siam’s Talay Grill at Inn at Lost Creek, Telluride Brewing Company, Tomboy Tavern, Tracks Café & Bar, The View and Village Table are all working with Mountain Village Delivery, which charges a $20 flat rate for delivery (there’s a $15 locals special on Thursdays).
“With the pandemic and the way everything is going, we anticipated with the holidays things might go to takeout only so we figured it was a good time to start. We've been talking about it for years,” Davis said, adding that he and Swenson have worked for the Mountain Village dial-a-ride program. “ … We know all the homeowners and all the addresses, so it just made sense and fit our skill set to do it.”
With six employees currently, business is expected to pick up through the holidays.
“It’s been good so far. We haven’t had anyone who has been dissatisfied with the delivery times. Our delivery times are really good. We’ve done over 60 deliveries; we’ve done 15 in a night. We’re starting to get into the green,” Davis said.
Deliveries to Telluride are available, though at least 24-hour notice is required.
Right now, Mountain Village Delivery is available from 4-10 p.m. in mimicking the hours of operation under the current public health orders. Davis said hours will continue to mirror the industry’s. All you have to do is place your order with one of the partner establishments, call Mountain Village Delivery at 970-708-7728, tell them your order information and wait for your food. Payment is collected at delivery. For more, visit mountainvillagedelivery.com.
“Everyone has loved it. (Businesses) understand if they want to make more money they need to use every avenue possible,” he said. “ … People who are partying at night on New Years, we don’t want them driving on icy roads to go get a Crazy Elk pizza. We thought it was the perfect time to launch, and we’re here to stay.”
Depending on how it goes in Mountain Village, there is a possibility that the service expands into other areas, Davis added.
“We’ve talked about Lawson Hill. We’ve talked about Ski Ranches. We’ve talked about putting drivers and runners in Telluride full time,” he said.
Restaurants and bars have been some of the hardest hit businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a service like Mountain Village Delivery is another way for local eateries reach customers.
“We're thrilled to have Mountain Village Delivery open for business this winter, especially with level red public health orders,” said Kathrine Warren, Mountain Village public information officer. “Residents, second homeowners and guests are still able to enjoy food from their favorite restaurants in the comfort of their own home or hotel thanks to Paul and Steve's new service.”
Mountain Village Town Council has continuously focused on aiding the local restaurant industry, including the latest round of grants. Earlier this week, officials approved $177,500 in relief funds for nine restaurants “that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, especially with recent changes to indoor dining regulations,” Warren explained, that will be distributed today (Wednesday)
Creating more outdoor dining options, particularly installing over 20 gondola cabins throughout the town’s plazas, have been popular as the ski season is underway and more people are in town.
“Our plazas are the perfect spot for people to continue to dine outside with the already established outdoor dining areas at such restaurants as La Piazza, Tracks and Black Iron. Our plaza services and public works departments have been hard at work the past several weeks installing yurts and dining pavilions outside restaurants such as Poachers and in the plaza for the general public to enjoy. They have been approved by county public health and have cross ventilation. They’ve been a hit with the public thus far,” Warren said. “The Cabins in Mountain Village have been a big hit as well. We just finished installing the first 20 dining cabins and decided to order five more because funding was available and they are so popular.”
Under current public health orders, cabins should be enjoyed by people from the same household. There’s also a one-hour time limit, as windows and doors should be left open to allow for ventilation.
“We also are in the process of installing five-minute timers in the cabins so people can wait five minutes between groups for proper ventilation,” Warren added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.