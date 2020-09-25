Telluride’s Planning & Zoning Commission moved two, major projects forward at Thursday night’s meeting by sending recommendations for approval of the Town Park’s revised master plan and annexation of the Sunnyside affordable housing parcel to Town Council. The two projects reflect the town’s growth — Town Park and its associated areas are seeing increasing use, while Sunnyside will eventually provide more affordable housing for area workers.
The revision of the Town Park master plan has been underway since February, a process that has cast a wide net of input from the town’s Parks & Recreation Commission and staff, and the numerous user groups that avail themselves of not only Town Park proper, but also the River Trail corridor and the downtown pocket parks. The revised plan is an update of the 2005 version.
Members of the P&Z board were generally pleased with the document as presented, but weighed in with a few more tweaks, and praised some changes the board had made when they last considered the plan in June.
“I’m thrilled to see the lighting is gone,” P&Z Chair Kathy Green said of the elimination of ball field lighting. She and other board members agreed that though lighting would extend ball field use a desire to keep the skies over Telluride as dark as possible was a better choice.
P&Z member Angela Dye stressed the importance of the River Trail corridor and the pocket parks, asking that implementation of improvements in those areas remain a high priority.
“The pocket parks are an important part of our downtown,” Dye said. “They lend urban vitality. I hope Parks & Rec keeps these on the top of the list of priorities.”
There are three phases of the master plan’s implementation, with — among numerous other improvements slated — the North and South Spruce Street parks and several portions of River Trail corridor updates slated for Phase 1, which has a timeframe of 2021 through 2025. Ensuing improvements along the River Trail and in Elks Park and North Oak Street Park are included in the subsequent phases, which will aim for completion by 2030.
The board agreed with P&Z member Dan Enright that minority and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) inclusivity must be actively promoted with signage and outreach as the improvements get underway.
P&Z member Eleni Constantine also wanted to see the pocket parks improvements prioritized, citing their increased usage as the town’s downtown core adapted to the impacts created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated public health orders, a scenario that is unlikely to change in the near future. Winter use of some of the pocket parks includes snow storage.
“Let’s try to get at least three seasons out of the pocket parks and not use them as a dumping grounds for snow,” she suggested.
Parks and Rec director Stephanie Jaquet assured the board that their concerns were noted, including those surrounding the pocket parks, which are, “designed to be more available year-round.”
“All the areas (of the revised master plan) were addressed equally,” Jaquet said. “We strived to balance as much as we could.”
Jaquet has already submitted several of the master plan’s improvement projects to Town Council as it works on hammering out a 2021 budget. At last week’s work session in which the Capital portion of the budget was considered, department heads placed requests for funding for various projects. Parks and Rec’s 2021 requests included skatepark expansion, campground shower and restroom upgrades, and enclosing the dumpsters adjacent to the campground, among other items. Those requests have not been finalized. Council is scheduled to have an adopted budget by late October.
With amendments that included ongoing promotion of inclusivity for minorities and ADA park users, P&Z unanimously recommended approval for amending the Telluride master plan to include the revised plan. Town Council will now take on the final step.
“We’ll be excited to see some of these changes as they happen in the next few years,” Green said.
The board then turned its attention to the annexation of the Sunnyside parcel, a 4-acre plot just west of Eider Creek condos on the north side of the Spur. That project is deeded to be the site of an affordable, net-zero housing project, a partnership between San Miguel County and the town not unlike the Gold Run affordable housing project at the town’s east end. The board was charged with voting on four motions: Preliminary/Final Annexation of Sunnyside; Create new Sunnyside Zone District; Designate Sunnyside Zone District to Sunnyside Annexation; and Amend the Master Plan for Sunnyside Annexation area.
The board had no issues with the first and last motions and passed each of those unanimously, heeding the timetable for annexation set by statute. A second and final reading of the ordinance by town council will take place Oct. 22. Annexation will allow the town to provide sewer and water services to the project.
Questions about uses under the Land Use Code led to some language changes so that most of the allowable uses in the new zone district fell under affordable/employee housing. Now renamed the Affordable Housing West Zone District, the rewrite of parts second and third motions were also.
Green was sympathetic to an Eider Creek neighbor expressing concerns for the proposed new housing development about to grow to the west.
“The need for housing is so extreme right now we need to get it wherever we can,” Green said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.