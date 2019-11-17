The Town of Telluride is featured in Eco-Cycle’s 2019 State of Recycling in Colorado report for being one of only 30 cities across the state that provide curbside recycling to all single-family households.
“The town's program, where recycling is provided automatically alongside trash service as part of one bundled package, is a model that is proven to increase participation in recycling and an approach we have recommended for all Colorado cities along the Front Range and in larger rural areas,” said Kate Baily, policy and research director at Eco-Cycle.
Eco-Cycle is a large, nonprofit recycler based in Boulder. The organization releases the State of Recycling report annually. This is the first year Telluride has been featured.
“In previous years we were only able to reach out to cities with more than 5,000 residents. This year we have been able to include a few smaller towns as well as our data and knowledge has increased,” Baily said.
She explained that Eco-Cycle looks at city websites and other sources to identify which cities are likely to offer curbside recycling to residents.
“We then reach out to all large Colorado cities and any smaller cities and towns with known recycling programs,” Baily said. “We typically talk with city staff to learn how the recycling program works, ask for any data on how much was recycled and ask for any updates on new programs or local challenges.”
While being featured in the report is a great step for Telluride, Karen Guglielmone, environmental and engineering division manager at Telluride’s Public Works Department, said that residents still have quite a way to go with their recycling efforts.
“I don't think we're doing well as a community with recycling” Guglielmone said, noting the impact of contamination in Telluride’s recycling streams.
Guglielmone explained that something as simple as a half-full jar of salsa can contaminate an entire recycling pile and as a result, the entire pile will end up in a landfill.
She also noted some of the biggest culprits in contaminating recycling streams. “Dog poop bags,” Guglielmone said. “And soiled diapers.”
“It's a whole circle. We have to provide good, clean, recycled product to get the best price and to be able to sell it,” Guglielmone said, noting that if piles are too contaminated, recyclers won’t take it, “so it gets put into a landfill.”
She advised that in addition to focusing on keeping trash and recyclable materials separate, i.e. not throwing poop bags and jars of salsa in recycling bins, the community could have a much larger impact if a stronger effort was made to rinse out containers and crush things that can be crushed, like cans.
Guglielmone has worked in waste management, now coined “resource recovery,” for over 20 years. It is her job to negotiate the contract between Telluride and local resource recovery service providers.
“We want to create a contract that is realistic for our service providers and that affords the town’s values of being more sustainable, or as sustainable as we can be in this rural part of Colorado,” she explained.
She said that given Telluride’s location, the city has two options for resource recovery service providers; Bruin Waste Management out of Naturita or Waste Management in Grand Junction and Montrose.
Through her years of experience in waste management, Guglielmone understands the ins and outs of recycling and what the community can do to make recycling more effective. That starts with what folks actually recycle.
“People do pretty good at cardboard and paper recycling. I don't think we're doing really well with aluminum. And that's the most valuable stream of all,” Guglielmone said.
She reported that according to numbers given in a report covering May, June and July, cardboard made up 32 percent of what ends up in Telluride’s recycling stream and paper was at 23 percent, while aluminum was at only 2 percent. “People aren’t recycling stuff that’s really valuable,” Guglielmone said.
Another goal for Telluride is to eventually offer curbside composting, but there are hurdles with that effort as well.
“It's still our hope and goal, for sure. We're closer than we used to be,” she said. “If somebody gets a permit with the state to accept food compost then we could do that.”
“There's just institutional infrastructure challenges with getting to curbside composting,” she added.
Guglielmone reported that currently Rico is in its second year of actively composting and other regional organizations are working towards making composting accessible in the area as well.
There are very simple things Telluride’s residents can do to be more effective with recycling efforts; keep unrecyclable things out of recycling bins, crush things if they can be crushed and rinse containers before putting them into recycling streams.
“It makes our recycled product valuable and we create less waste,” Guglielmone said.
For more information on recycling in Colorado, visit Eco-Cycle’s website at ecocycle.org
