Attention, Telluride youth: Warner Brothers is searching for children with exceptional talent and the ambition to revolutionize current ways of thinking. “Finding Einstein” — a new “documentary follow series” focusing on young people ages 9-14 — might feature some local kids.
Former Telluride resident Liz Becker put out the casting call. Becker is a casting director and production developer based in Los Angeles with a background in science and investigative research. She traveled back to Telluride to interview local families and community members to see if any of Telluride’s young people would be a good fit for the “Finding Einstein” series.
“I’m really good at finding people,” Becker said in an interview with the Daily Planet. “We want to get the word out in town.”
One of the local kids who Becker interviewed was Gabe Miller, 13, who moved to Telluride two-and-a-half years ago from New Jersey. Gabe loves chemistry, reading, building things, and teaching and performing magic tricks. Gabe has a shop at home where he silversmiths and is working on constructing a miniature kitchen.
“I really just enjoy doing things with my hands,” he said.
Gabe wants others to realize how exciting and important chemistry can be. Last summer, he put on a chemistry show for the whole town at the library. Among kids his age, it is not a very popular hobby, Gabe explained.
“Kids are less inspired to do chemistry, and chemistry is really cool,” he said.
Chemistry is also an essential tool to combat climate change, Gabe emphasized.
“They really go hand in hand,” he said. “We need chemistry for everything from more efficient photovoltaic cells on solar panels to figuring out how to slow the ice caps from melting by creating some type of polymer to cover the surface.”
Because of Gabe’s passion for teaching and his interests in climate change and chemistry, he thinks he would be a great candidate for the new series.
“I would love to do ‘Finding Einstein,’” he said.
Koen Lichtenbelt, 17, was also interviewed. Koen is a Telluride native who volunteers as a first responder, working with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the fire department and the forest service. Through the Telluride High School, he receives class credit for law enforcement events where he volunteers such as ride-alongs.
“I’ve always had a passion for public service,” Koen explained. “I’d like to go into law enforcement.”
Koen was interviewed for “Finding Einstein” with two other friends who also work as first responders, Patrick Osborne and Rowen Warren. Becker knew Koen’s family, so she reached out when she came to Telluride for casting.
Although Koen is excited about the opportunity to be on the “Finding Einstein” series, he has other goals at the moment.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to develop my skills as a first responder. And other stuff that kids do like skiing,” he said.
Although Telluride is a small town, the box canyon holds much undiscovered talent, according to Becker. She cited the Original Thinkers and Mountainfilm festivals as examples. This environment fosters potential candidates for the show.
“The truth is that the bar couldn’t be set higher, but Telluride has produced genius,” Becker said. “We want to inspire the next generation.”
Through her search for “Finding Einstein” candidates, Becker met with members of the United Nations, the head of Mensa, Nobel Peace Prize winners, and representatives from the Metropolitan Museum, the Lincoln Center and National Geographic.
After a lengthy global search, the casting call will conclude by Feb. 5. The majority of season one cast members are already decided, but there are a few slots left to fill.
“We’re looking for people with Einstein-level genius who are also doing something to change the world.” Becker explained. “Not just child prodigies, but people who are actually coming in and changing things up.”
As examples, Becker cited Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter, and an astronomer who found a planet at the age of 15.
“These are people who are using their IQ for something innovative. They’re extraordinarily original,” she said.
Although Becker has already interviewed a few local kids, casting is not over.
“I am an eternal supporter of explorers of all ages and sincerely looking forward to receiving any further nominations from the town of Telluride,” Becker said.
“Finding Einstein” is produced by Warner Brothers in association with Telepictures and the Einstein Foundation. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is the executive producer. It will air on HBO Max. Filming for the show is expected to place this winter and spring with a May release date.
For anyone interested, an initial online application is available at findingeinsteincasting.com.
