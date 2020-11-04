As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Miguel County, public health director Grace Franklin, who is typically optimistic during the weekly county coronavirus updates, put it bluntly.
“It’s not looking good,” she said. “I feel like I can usually put a positive spin on most things, and it’s really disheartening to see it ramp up in our community, as well as the state and nation.”
The county currently has 109 cases, including seven active cases, as of press time Wednesday afternoon. The two most recent cases, Franklin explained, are not related to nine previously announced cases within the past week.
On Tuesday afternoon, the public health confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received between Halloween and Election Day. One 65-year-old nonresident male is symptomatic and in isolation, while two residents — a 50-year-old female and a 24-year-old female — are symptomatic from community spread.
On Friday, there were six new positive cases, including two Telluride School District students. A 49-year-old female, 17-year-old female and 14-year old female, all residents, were exposed in a social setting and are from the same household; the household is symptomatic and in isolation. One 15-year-old female is asymptomatic from social exposure and in isolation. One 43-year-old female resident and one 49-year-old male nonresident are symptomatic through community spread and in isolation. County totals include residents only.
“We’re starting to see this rapid increase in cases, as well as the positivity rate and incident rate increasing. We want our incident rate to be under 100,” Franklin said, adding that the county’s positivity is currently 3.6 percent, which is under the 5 percent threshold, but still “a little bit stickier” in terms of stress on local resources. “ … For a county like us without a hospital, fewer resources and more rural, 5 percent is really where we’re hurting.”
State models expect the trend in increases to continue, especially as the holidays approach and more people decide to travel. Like Fourth of July and Labor Day, Franklin said there may be a “holiday surge” following Halloween last weekend.
“There are lots of components, talking about why we’re seeing this rapid growth in infections, COVID fatigue is certainly a large factor here, as well as a continued holiday surge,” she explained. “It is possible to see a growth of COVID cases following Halloween, so about three to four weeks after this last weekend. This contributes to this nervousness around Thanksgiving and other winter holidays.”
According to the latest state models, cases and hospitalizations will most likely continue to increase, surpassing the previous high-water mark in April, and hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) capacity could be reached over the next month.
“On the current epidemic curve, Colorado will likely exceed the April peak in hospitalizations within two weeks,” according to a recent state public health department news release. “If the epidemic curve is not bent, Colorado could surpass intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in January. If contacts increase over the holidays (for example, due to gatherings between multiple households), ICU capacity could be exceeded in December.”
It certainly is “an unsettling trend,” Franklin said.
“It’s been discussed that lockdowns are not the answer, but we do need to limit our gatherings and mingling with other households,” she added.
Previously, younger populations were being more affected, but now infections represent all age groups.
“We’ve seen transmission rates increase among older populations,” Franklin said, adding there are “no signs of flattening, which is the concerning piece here.” “ … When you do look at who’s hospitalized it is our older population. We’re really heading in the wrong trajectory.”
As ski season approaches, there will be more factors to take into consideration. Telski’s operating plan was recently approved by the state.
“I’m really excited to put this into practice and make adjustments as we start to move forward,” Franklin said.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom said everyone must remain vigilant.
“I’m glad that TSG’s plan was approved, and it looks like we’ll have to have increase diligence and increased carefulness and keep moving forward as best we can,” she said.
The mobile testing clinic, which will be ready to go by Thanksgiving, is another resource the county can deploy. Some modifications must be made first, though.
“We received the keys yesterday and everything is up and running there,” Franklin said.
OURAY COUNTY
The Ouray County Public Health Department announced an “outbreak” Wednesday, as Ouray Silver Mines Inc. had three new cases, while there was one non-resident who tested positive as well.
Upon notification of the new cases, Ouray Silver Mines immediately suspended all operations and disinfected all of its facilities, tools and equipment at the site, according to a news release. The company is testing the workforce, as well as all employees of its contractors.
The company has hired 60-plus new employees over the past several months and has contracted with Meridian Partners, Brahma Group and Harrison Western to assist in pre-startup construction at the mine site with the expectation of resuming full operations in 2021.
The company also contracted with Montrose’s 5M Enterprises LLC for additional support with site disinfection after each shift, as well as medical screening of employees prior to and after each shift. 5M also has a doctor on staff, Dr. Carl Meredith, and a professional virus cleaning division.
The company will “ramp back up operations” after all testing is complete and the site is fully disinfected, according to the release.
“Ouray Silver Mines has been a great partner in this outbreak investigation, and I want to applaud them in their proactive efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 at their site” Ouray County Public Health Director Tanner Kingery said. “All cases and close contacts are being contacted and assigned a case investigator, per protocol. I am confident in the abilities of Ouray Silver Mines and our investigators to continue to be proactive in mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19”.
