In a development that surprises few in the field of epidemiology, the COVID-19 coronavirus has thrown another variant on world’s stage. Omicron has been identified as a “variant of concern” (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), and state and local officials are carefully eyeing developments. The lack of surprise stems from the simple fact that viruses mutate in order to survive. But not all of them achieve VOC status.
According to documentation from WHO, the B.1.1.529 variant was first reported Nov. 24 in South Africa. Initial research on the variant suggests a number of things to epidemiologists, according to a Nov. 26 WHO report.
“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning,” the report reads in part. “Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa … this variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage.”
Once a variant achieves VOC status, public health officials globally, nationally and locally mobilize to protect and inform the public. Interest in Omicron, which was initially detected in South Africa, has heightened as it spreads into Europe, and now, the United States, including Colorado, Minnesota and California. As of Thursday, an Arapahoe County woman who recently returned from South Africa tested positive for Omicron. The patient has been isolated and vigorous contact tracing is underway.
According to a briefing this week from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE), much is still unknown about the latest plot twist in the almost-two-year pandemic.
“There is still a lot to learn about the Omicron variant,” CDPHE officials reported. “Due to some of the mutations on the spike protein of the virus, it is possible that omicron might be more transmissible, or immune response may not be as effective.”
Questions that remain include the severity of infection from Omicron and its transmissibility.
Additionally, the CDPHE and the San Miguel County public health department continue to encourage vaccination as the single, best way to protect oneself from serious illness and death.
Omicron, like Delta and other strains of the coronavirus, can be detected through samples drawn from any of the 21 participating wastewater treatment plants, including the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant. That plant, located in the east end of the county, serves the more populous portion of the county, and the area that hosts the greatest number of visitors from outside the region and state. Wastewater treatment plant sampling — the virus is shed in human fecal matter — has proven an effective early indicator of the presence of COVID in communities before clinical testing, and includes asymptomatic individuals.
“Genetic markers indicative of variants can be identified in wastewater. Variants may be detected in wastewater sooner than in clinical samples,” according to the CDPHE report. “The state lab updated processes and can now detect genetic markers of omicron in wastewater. None has been detected yet.”
While the dominant variant since July has been the Delta variant, numerous labs and testing facilities in the state are capable of detecting the Omicron variant. So far so good, as far as results locally and throughout Colorado have come up negative.
The Omicron variant, which has caused a surge in South Africa, has specific mutations that pique concern among scientists like Andy Pekosz, PhD, of the Center for Global Health and the Johns Hopkins Vaccine Initiative.
“It has mutations that are predicted to knock out binding sites for antibodies,” Pekosz said in a report shared with the Daily Planet by county public health director Grace Franklin. “It has mutations that should make it bind more tightly to cells in the human respiratory tract. And it has mutations that may make it faster to get in and establish that infection in human cells.”
Omicron currently represents a small portion of overall COVID infections, and will be another two to three weeks before more data can be collected to make further assessments, public health officials again urge the public to get vaccinated or booster shots.
“The faster we get vaccines globally, the better off we’ll be,” Pekosz said. “This is just another example of how we have focused on the U.S. vaccination campaign so strongly — almost perhaps at the expense of thinking about this as a global pandemic — that variants can emerge anywhere, and because of the ease of travel, (they) can be a threat to the U.S. irrespective of where they emerge. We have to think about this more as a global pandemic and get effective use of vaccines in these countries that have such low access to them right now.”
Franklin, now battle-hardened after leading local public health efforts for almost two years, remains calm in the face of this latest COVID development.
“Omicron is concerning, but it isn't our first time around,” Franklin said.
In light of continued high presence of COVID locally and statewide, the county recently announced that the mask mandate for indoor public spaces, which was set to expire Tuesday, has been extended through January 2022. Franklin acknowledged that the news is discouraging.
“I know this is disappointing. I know we are tired,” she said in a county news release. “Regional and statewide hospital capacity remains significantly strained and the role of local communities remains critical. What we have done here works. Our vaccination rate paired with mask wearing is protecting our population from hospitalization. If we all continue to take the steps necessary to protect ourselves through vaccines, boosters, and mask wearing, we will continue to keep our community safe which ultimately protects the state.”
According to the CDPHE, more than 80 percent of hospitalized COVID patients have not been vaccinated. And, with more than 90 percent of both ICU and acute care beds in use, the same beds used for patients suffering from a heart attack, stroke, or trauma, hospital capacity throughout the state has been significantly strained for the past two months. This past weekend, the Department of Defense medical response team was deployed on the Front Range to aid inundated hospitals, the county news release stated.
“The concern surrounding overwhelmed hospitals is real,” Franklin said. “We have seen the local impact of patients having delayed care or being transferred out of state for treatment because our regional and Front Range hospitals were full. By taking precautionary measures, we keep ourselves out of the hospitals, in turn protecting all those in need of emergency services.”
Franklin said that, should key county metrics improve, it is possible the mask mandate could be lifted before the end of January.
For complete information on testing, vaccine clinics and public health metrics, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
