The Mountain Village community is certainly interested and engaged in the town’s Comprehensive Plan Amendment Process, which includes a recently extended public review period.
During the initial public comment period from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, over 130 comments were submitted addressing several elements of the then-draft, which council members discussed during the Dec. 9 regular meeting. Now those who are still interested in providing feedback on the current draft now have until Thursday, March 10, to do so, the town recently announced.
As Mayor Laila Benitez explained in her February Mayor’s Minute, which was also signed by town manager Paul Wisor, the decision to extend the public review period was “in order to accommodate and encourage additional community involvement.”
Town officials will take all comments into consideration during its March 17 Town Council meeting, said Michelle Haynes, the town’s planning and development services director, as well as housing director
“The town continues to receive feedback from the community regarding the comprehensive plan amendments,” she said. “As with the previous public comment period, many of these comments are incredibly thorough, insightful and helpful, and we anticipate many of the comments will be reflected in council’s direction on March 17 at our next Town Council meeting.”
Previously received feedback factored into the recent round of revisions released in January. The latest proposed amendments include a significant decrease in hotbeds, reductions in density in the Meadows neighborhood, maintaining open space designations as they exist in the current comprehensive plan, elimination of reference to duplex development in the single-family zone district and enhanced emphasis on deed-restricted housing.
“At its Dec. 9 meeting, the public comments submitted clearly had an effect on the Town Council’s decision regarding the proposed amendments, and many of the changes Council directed staff and consultants to make stemmed directly from this feedback,” Benitez explained. “ … Council initially directed staff to provide a second public comment period so members of the community could provide comments on these revisions. Once again, and to our delight, the community has demonstrated significant interest in the proposed changes and has provided useful constructive feedback.”
One reason council gave staff direction to extend the public review period, due to proposed changes discussed during the Jan. 20 meeting related to the comprehensive plan’s public benefits table, a much-discussed component of the town’s master plan, the town previously explained.
As currently constituted, the table identifies certain public benefits, such as easements on publicly used trails, upon the occurrence of specific triggers, such as rezoning Telski open space for hotbed development.
Council then discussed a proposal to eliminate the trigger component of the public benefits table and simply list the public benefits the town deems important for future town councils to consider when evaluating future development applications.
Wisor told the Daily Planet this week that a majority of the public feedback addresses hotbeds.
“The majority of feedback continues to focus on hotbed development,” he said. “The community continues to share a perspective that while some hotbed development is likely necessary, the town should move cautiously before hotbed development negatively impacts the character of Mountain Village.”
All comments may be submitted through the town's online comment section townofmountainvillage.formstack.com or emailed to CD@mtnvillage.org.
For more information about the entire comprehensive plan amendment process, visit townofmountainvillage.com/comp-plan.
“Town staff will work to publish the public comments received after March 10 and all the public comments received during this comment period will be included in the Town Council packet for the March 17 meeting,” Wisor said. “At this month’s meeting, council will discuss the current draft of the comp plan, as well as the public comments and then give direction to staff.”
The agenda and packet for this month’s council meeting can also be found on the town website at townofmountainvillage.com.
