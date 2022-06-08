The Telluride Middle/High School recently received a $10,000 grant to remodel a pair of single-gender bathrooms into gender-neutral restrooms, thanks to teacher Marion Proud.
Proud, an English teacher and the school’s Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) faculty sponsor, learned about the opportunity through a friend and colleague and decided to apply.
“Currently, our school has no designated gender-neutral restrooms, except for faculty and staff use. I have heard from students that it is embarrassing to travel long distances within the school to find a restroom with a degree of privacy or low traffic. Students who aren't comfortable using traditional gender-specific lavatories are often called out for taking too long to use the restroom or resist using the restroom and sit in class distracted by a full bladder,” she explained. “The gender-neutral bathroom project is about equal access to education and our sports and arts facilities. Its location, near the gym, theater, arts and music rooms and at the nexus of the high school/middle school with our intermediate school really offers the greatest access for the most students. Our plan is to make the cubicles convenient if some athletes want to dress for games there, rather than use the locker rooms just downstairs.”
The “50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices” initiative is part of the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit that aims to uplift LGBTQ+ youth. Grants were announced this month, which is Pride Month. The goal for the Telluride project is for all students to feel comfortable using the restrooms throughout the school day and to be able to more fully participate in academic and extracurricular life, according to a news release.
The school district, as well as the Telluride community, has supported and encouraged LGBTQ+ inclusivity, including the gender-neutral bathrooms, Proud said.
“The Telluride School District and the Town of Telluride have long been inclusive of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Telluride Gay Ski Week is one example of the town being inclusive. At our school there has been a GSA in the high school since before I arrived four years ago. The GSA has observed Transgender Day of Remembrance a couple of times,” she added. “In relation to our gender-neutral bathroom project, there has been tremendous support and positive feedback from the school. As our GSA was applying for the full $10,000 grant amount from the It Gets Better Project, the school district was willing to supply the remaining funds needed to make the remodel happen. Additionally, Ken Olson (head of facilities) and Brandon Hurd (head of maintenance) have done a lot of planning, organizing, legwork and thinking about how to make this project happen. Without their efforts and the support of our superintendent, John Pandolfo, and our secondary principal, Sara Kimble, this project would not be happening. This sort of positive feedback has been essential to bringing this project to fruition.”
The latest project, including the associated outreach and education, is part of several GSA club efforts to promote and create an inclusive academic environment.
“Our GSA will probably work with our administration on educating our student body about the restrooms, why they are important, how to use them respectfully, and how they speak to and respect the diversity in our community,” Proud said “Our librarian, Dori Crowe, is working to build up our library's collection of LGBTQ+ fiction and nonfiction works for LGBTQ+ students and staff.”
The grant opportunities are made possible with the support of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. through customer donations from all 50 states via the Real Rewards loyalty program, as well as in-store, pin-pad promotion during Pride Month 2021. Grants of up to $10,000 were awarded to at least one school in every U.S. state and territory, as funds will support projects to uplift and support the wellbeing of local LGBTQ+ students.
“Connecting LGBTQ+ youth to their community is a number one priority of the It Gets Better Project. In partnership with AEO’s American Eagle and Aerie brands, the ‘50 States. 50 Grants. 5,000 Voices.’ initiative will provide opportunities to enhance existing or introduce new programming to help LGBTQ+ youth find and connect with their community at school,” It Gets Better Project Executive Director Brian Wenke said in the release. “Our five-year partnership with American Eagle is the perfect example of how brands and nonprofits can work together to create meaningful change in the world.”
Since the partnership began in 2017, American Eagle has generated more than $3 million for the It Gets Better Project. In 2019, American Eagle became the It Gets Better Project’s first Legacy Partner, signifying lifetime contributions of $1 million or more.
“Through the generosity of our American Eagle and Aerie customers, American Eagle is honored to support the It Gets Better Project in launching this important grant initiative. Prioritizing LGBTQ+ youth and building more positive, inclusive communities in schools is how we can help create real change,” said Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of AE and Aerie. “AEO’s continued support of the It Gets Better Project is led by our shared passion for inspiring change and empowering LGBTQ+ youth, as well as fostering a safe space for everyone to be their most authentic selves.”
For more information, visit itgetsbetter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.