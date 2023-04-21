COP SHOP 

SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE 

APRIL 10 

MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies assisted Norwood fire responders with a medical call. 

CIVIL INSTRUCTION: A resident needed assistance with a civil matter. 

MOVING MOUNTAINS: Rocks came down on Norwood Hill, enough to block the eastbound lane. State highway crews removed them. 

 

APRIL 11 

HIT AND RUN AND THERE YOU ARE: A citizen reported a hit and run and observed the vehicle in question parked near the residence. 
SNOW LOAD: An avalanche blocked Highway 145 until state road crews came along to clear the way. 

 

APRIL 12 

WHODUNNIT? IDUNNIT: A man turned himself into the law. 

HEAD OUT ON THE HIGHWAY: A local motorcyclist was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit. 

HOSTILE BLOCKADE: Deputies took a report of a man blocking a driveway and acting in a threatening manner. 

FAMILY MATTERS: Deputies responded to a family matter involving an unruly child. The child became ruly in the presence of police officers. 

YOU SHALL NOT PASS: The owner of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Sunshine Mesa was cited for his parking choice. 

REIGN OF ROCKS: Rocks fallen on Norwood Hill succeeded in blocking both lanes of traffic. 

 

APRIL 13 

FILLED TO THE BRIM: The Lone Cone ditch overtopped its banks, threatening a residence. A temporary berm and sandbags served to divert the onrush. 

50-YARDLINE LUNCH: A truck driver taking a lunch break on the Norwood High School football fields was advised he was on school property and asked to dine elsewhere. 

ROMA SLIDE: It slid, as is its wont this time of year, this time with enough snow to block the Bear Creek trail. 

PUTTING THE BOOR IN CHORE: Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated male harassing a female at the laundromat in Norwood. 

IT TAKES TWO: License plates to legally operate a motor vehicle in the state of Colorado, as a motorist in the Norwood area was advised. 

 

APRIL 15 

BOLDER BOULDERS: Medium-sized boulders were removed from Norwood Hill. 

SAFE TO ENTER: Deputies ensured a scene was safe for Telluride emergency medical personnel to enter in order to treat a patient. 

 

APRIL 16 

ROCK ROUNDUP: A patrol deputy removed a number of rocks from the roadway on … you guessed it, Norwood Hill. 

 

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT 

APRIL 6 

THEY TOOK THE HANDLE: Officers took a vandalism report. 

CRASH AND DASH: Officers took a hit and run report. 

 

APRIL 7 

THERE IT IS: The owner of a lost wallet was advised it could be found at a Montrose business. 

CAN’T HAVE THAT: An arrest was made of an individual in possession of a controlled substance. 

 

APRIL 9 

BITEY MCBITESALOT: Officers took a report of a vicious dog. 

ALARMFEST: Numerous alarms went off all over town as a result of a power outage. 

 

APRIL 11 

GOTTA CHECK ‘EM ALL: Numerous open 911 calls on this day checked out. All was well. 

 

APRIL 12 

WHO’S EVEN HERE TO COMPLAIN?: Officers responded to a noise complaint. 

 

APRIL 14 

RIP VAN BEARWINKLE: They’re awake and famished. 

 

APRIL 16 

CLOSING TIME: A disturbance at a bar was resolved by the time officers arrived. 

 

APRIL 17 

I JUST CAN’T QUIT YOU: An intoxicated individual was arrested for violating his no alcohol protection order. 

ISLAND OF LOST WALLETS: Two were turned into the cop shop for safekeeping. Meanwhile, a lost backpack was returned to its owner. 

 

APRIL 19 

BANGERS AND GNASH: Construction noise got under someone’s skin. 