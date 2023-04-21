COP SHOP
SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 10
MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies assisted Norwood fire responders with a medical call.
CIVIL INSTRUCTION: A resident needed assistance with a civil matter.
MOVING MOUNTAINS: Rocks came down on Norwood Hill, enough to block the eastbound lane. State highway crews removed them.
APRIL 11
HIT AND RUN AND THERE YOU ARE: A citizen reported a hit and run and observed the vehicle in question parked near the residence.
SNOW LOAD: An avalanche blocked Highway 145 until state road crews came along to clear the way.
APRIL 12
WHODUNNIT? IDUNNIT: A man turned himself into the law.
HEAD OUT ON THE HIGHWAY: A local motorcyclist was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit.
HOSTILE BLOCKADE: Deputies took a report of a man blocking a driveway and acting in a threatening manner.
FAMILY MATTERS: Deputies responded to a family matter involving an unruly child. The child became ruly in the presence of police officers.
YOU SHALL NOT PASS: The owner of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Sunshine Mesa was cited for his parking choice.
REIGN OF ROCKS: Rocks fallen on Norwood Hill succeeded in blocking both lanes of traffic.
APRIL 13
FILLED TO THE BRIM: The Lone Cone ditch overtopped its banks, threatening a residence. A temporary berm and sandbags served to divert the onrush.
50-YARDLINE LUNCH: A truck driver taking a lunch break on the Norwood High School football fields was advised he was on school property and asked to dine elsewhere.
ROMA SLIDE: It slid, as is its wont this time of year, this time with enough snow to block the Bear Creek trail.
PUTTING THE BOOR IN CHORE: Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated male harassing a female at the laundromat in Norwood.
IT TAKES TWO: License plates to legally operate a motor vehicle in the state of Colorado, as a motorist in the Norwood area was advised.
APRIL 15
BOLDER BOULDERS: Medium-sized boulders were removed from Norwood Hill.
SAFE TO ENTER: Deputies ensured a scene was safe for Telluride emergency medical personnel to enter in order to treat a patient.
APRIL 16
ROCK ROUNDUP: A patrol deputy removed a number of rocks from the roadway on … you guessed it, Norwood Hill.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
APRIL 6
THEY TOOK THE HANDLE: Officers took a vandalism report.
CRASH AND DASH: Officers took a hit and run report.
APRIL 7
THERE IT IS: The owner of a lost wallet was advised it could be found at a Montrose business.
CAN’T HAVE THAT: An arrest was made of an individual in possession of a controlled substance.
APRIL 9
BITEY MCBITESALOT: Officers took a report of a vicious dog.
ALARMFEST: Numerous alarms went off all over town as a result of a power outage.
APRIL 11
GOTTA CHECK ‘EM ALL: Numerous open 911 calls on this day checked out. All was well.
APRIL 12
WHO’S EVEN HERE TO COMPLAIN?: Officers responded to a noise complaint.
APRIL 14
RIP VAN BEARWINKLE: They’re awake and famished.
APRIL 16
CLOSING TIME: A disturbance at a bar was resolved by the time officers arrived.
APRIL 17
I JUST CAN’T QUIT YOU: An intoxicated individual was arrested for violating his no alcohol protection order.
ISLAND OF LOST WALLETS: Two were turned into the cop shop for safekeeping. Meanwhile, a lost backpack was returned to its owner.
APRIL 19
BANGERS AND GNASH: Construction noise got under someone’s skin.
