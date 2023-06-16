Town of Rico poised to annex into Telluride School District

Even before the Rico School was closed in 2018 due to low enrollment, families living in the Town of Rico, which is part of the RE-2J Dolores County School District, have requested to attend the R-1 Telluride School District, located 28 miles away, instead of attending the nearest Dolores County school which is located 75 miles away in Dove Creek.
Rico families are currently working with both school districts to develop a plan to detach Rico from the Dolores County School District (DCSD) and annex into the R-1 Telluride School District (TSD).
Both school boards voted to approve the move and to approach voters with a final proposal on November’s ballot.
In December, Delores and Telluride school districts submitted resolutions to the Commissioner of the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) to adjust school district lines, enabling Rico to officially annex into the TSD.
The commissioner approved both resolutions and the formation of a planning committee in January.
To meet the educational needs and goals of Rico families in a financially equitable manner, last month a six-person Kids of Rico Planning Committee drafted a Reorganization Plan for DCSD property owners and residents to consider.
The Rico Elementary School property includes the elementary school building, a residential trailer, and park and playground facilities with an estimated total value of $2.5 million. The Reorganization Plan comprises five central points, resulting in the school building potentially being transferred from the DCSD to the TSD, which would take over its operation and maintenance. The residential trailer would also transfer to the TSD which could potentially be used for district housing.
“We don’t anticipate the building use changing from the current status in the near term,” reported TSD Superintendent John Pandolfo. “We don’t have any educational programming planned there. The building gets limited recreational and community use at present as it has not had water and electricity connected. TSD would be willing to work with the community if they desire increased use.”
Under the proposed plan, the park, playground, and unimproved land near the playground in Rico would be transferred from the DCSD to the Town of Rico, which currently manages these assets.
The Reorganization Plan attempts to balance the financial interests of the DCSD, TSD and the Rico community.
If annexation were approved, TSD property tax bills would decrease slightly because of the addition of Rico’s property-tax base. Because TSD is able to raise more tax revenue with less mills, taxpayers in Rico would also see a decrease in their tax rate.
By utilizing Colorado’s Public Schools of Choice Law, families residing in Rico have, for years, applied to send their children to the TSD though admission into the TSD is not guaranteed for Rico students. TSD already receives per-pupil funding to educate these students when they are admitted, so there will be no increase in cost to the TSD for the proposed annexation.
Currently, 23 children, comprising most school-aged children in Rico, attend Telluride schools.
The TSD does not bus all the way to district boundaries, traveling only as far as San Bernardo to the south and Placerville to the north. SMART currently provides bus service to Rico, and the committee is in discussions with SMART about possible modifications to this service to better serve Rico students.
In a special election scheduled for this November, both DCSD voters (including Rico voters) and TSD voters (excluding Rico voters) will vote on whether to align Rico within the TSD.
A positive majority is required from both districts for detachment and annexation to be approved.
Should voters approve the measure, the new boundaries for Rico as part of the TSD could take effect on July 1, 2024.
Kids of Rico Planning Committee spokesperson and Rico parent Madeline Tanguay said that the committee has met at least a half-dozen times over the past six months, and members are “on the same page” in terms of researching and developing a Reorganization Plan with the goal of clearly communicating facts to the communities involved.
“Adopting the draft Reorganization Plan was a huge accomplishment for us,” she added. “Members of the committee have also met with the Rico Board of Trustees, the Dolores County Commissioners, San Miguel County Commissioners, Dolores County School District Board, and the Telluride School District Board to provide information and updates on the process and plan development.”
The Kids of Rico Planning Committee, working with DCSD and TSD, will host three public meetings to provide information about the proposal.
The Telluride School District session takes place on Tuesday, June 20, from 6 -7 p.m. at the Telluride Elementary School cafeteria while the Town of Rico session takes place on Wednesday, June 21, from 6-7 p.m. at Rico Town Hall.
The DCSD session also takes place on Wednesday, June 21, from 5-6 p.m. at the DCSD boardroom in Dove Creek.
The committee will meet again on Thursday, June 22, to discuss public input from the hearings and to consider any revisions to the draft Reorganization Plan prior to submission to the CDE Commissioner for final approval.
To take the online community opinion survey regarding the potential annexation, go to www.bit.ly/Ricosurvey. For more information on the potential annexation, visit kidsofrico.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.