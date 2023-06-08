Scholars earn record number of awards in 2023

The Telluride Foundation has helped students achieve their dream of attending college since its inception in 2000, and this year, the Foundation awarded a record number of scholarships through its three primary scholarship programs.
At graduation and award ceremonies this spring, the Telluride Foundation awarded almost $400,000 in scholarships to 15 students. Scholarships to 2023 graduates included: 10 Chang Chavkin Scholar awards, providing up to $60,000 per student over four years; two Neil Armstrong Scholarships totaling $30,000; and five $2,000 Telluride Foundation Scholarships.
At KOTO Community Radio’s virtual Telluride High School Awards Night on May 23, graduating senior Taylor Holmes received the 10th annual $20,000 Neil Armstrong Scholarship. Holmes was selected from a very competitive pool of applicants from the Telluride, Norwood, Ouray, Ridgway and Nucla/Naturita school districts. The scholarship committee based their decision on his outstanding academics, strong interest in science, perseverance and financial need. Holmes will be attending Colorado School of Mines and plans to study applied mathematics and statistics.
The scholarship committee also wanted to recognize the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) academic achievement of Canyon Ishikawa, graduating from Ridgway High School, and awarded him with a $10,000 Neil Armstrong Merit Scholarship. Ishikawa plans to attend Arizona State University and major in computer science. In Canyon’s scholarship essay, he noted the coincidence that his grandfather was one of eight inventors who worked on the Apollo spacesuit, specifically on the spacesuit glove.
The friends and family of Neil Armstrong created the Neil Armstrong Scholarship Fund to honor the achievements and character of the late American hero and astronaut who died in 2012. The Neil Armstrong Scholarship is awarded each year to a regional high school student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in a STEM field.
The Telluride Foundation also provides $2,000 scholarships to recipients who are selected by the administrations of each of the five regional school districts. Seniors receiving the Telluride Foundation Scholarship include Grace Fourney (Norwood), Anika Saxton (West End), Aaron Pitts (Ouray), Eleni Wallin (Ridgway) and Keaton Zafian (Telluride).
In addition to the Neil Armstrong and Telluride Foundation scholarships, the Foundation also manages the Chang Chavkin Scholars Program.
Every year, the program selection committee looks forward to choosing a new round of Scholars, currently in their junior year, who will graduate the following year.
“This year we had another remarkable and diverse pool of applicants,” said Valene Baskfield, director of the Chang Chavkin Scholars Program. “Now that we serve nine regional school districts, we are learning more and more about the strengths and challenges students have, not just in their homes, but also in their schools. This year’s selected scholars persevered despite obstacles that tested their strength, character and resourcefulness. We are very excited to get to know them better in the coming year as we learn how best to support their commitment to become the first in their family to graduate college.”
This year’s application pool included over 50 applicants from nine regional school districts in Montrose, Delta, Ridgway, Ouray, Telluride, Norwood, Nucla/Naturita, Dolores and Montezuma-Cortez. Rising seniors selected as Scholars, who will receive scholarships next year include: Dilyn Alexander (Norwood), Ana Asavei (Delta), Shandra Findley (Montrose), Peyton Porter (Norwood), Angie Saldin (Telluride), Brett Sanchez (Delta) and Tiffany Wu (Montrose).
Graduating seniors receiving Chang Chavkin scholarships, who worked with Baskfield over the past year on their college applications, include Andrea Peralta-Villa (Ridgway) attending the College of Wooster; Talon Johnson (Cortez) attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Morgan Weimer (Nucla) attending Kansas Wesleyan University; Izabella Balfour (Cortez) attending Colorado Mesa University; Jennifer Guiterrez (Montrose) attending Colorado State University; Yoselin Hernandez-Gonzalez (Norwood) attending Whitman College; Gadiel Castillo (Montrose) attending Colorado Mesa University; Trinity Huff (Montrose) attending Reed College; Tony Ordonez Mendez (Telluride) attending University of Colorado Boulder and Keyla Luna (Montrose), attending Fort Lewis College.
The Chang Chavkin Scholars Program provides college scholarships, college advising and support to selected high achieving first-generation students. The scholarship alone provides up to $60,000 over four years; however, the real aim of the program is to work with students to find the best match school that meets their potential.
Baskfield said the program “takes an individualized approach based on a variety of needs. We learn every year how to adjust our program to better serve the diversity of our scholars, schools and communities.”
Scholars receive ongoing college advising and support to ensure they have accurate information and essential resources to attend their best fit school based on affordability and quality of education. For more information on the Chang Chavkin Scholars Program, please visit https://changchavkinscholars.org/.
The Telluride Foundation partners with several organizations and committees that provide scholarships to deserving students, including the Elaine Fischer Visual Arts, Sparky/Latina and San Miguel Power Association.
“Our scholarship programs are some of the most rewarding investments the Foundation makes in our region, and we are continually inspired by the scholars’ passion and commitment to furthering their education,” said Jason Corzine, president and CEO of the Telluride Foundation. “We are also grateful for the generous donors who believe in the importance of empowering the next generation of leaders through these scholarship opportunities.”
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of life of the residents, workforce and visitors of the Telluride region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development and social enterprises. The Foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance and innovation. Its work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. Please visit www.telluridefoundation.org for more information.
