Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD) Chief John Bennett appeared before Telluride Town Council this week with a heads-up that the district will be moving forward with an appeal to voters for a mill levy increase in the May special districts elections. The ask, which will be for four mills, doubling its current mill levy, would bring in an estimated $3.6 million in additional revenue for the district.
TFPD, Bennett explained, includes both emergency medical and fire services over a coverage area of 350 square miles. An increase in demand, he said, was a factor in asking for an additional four mils to bolster the district’s revenue.
“We are looking to go for a four mill increase (that will) produce approximately $3.6 million annually having an effect of about $51 a month on $1 million assessed home value,” Bennett said.
The district, like every other employer, grapples with keeping employees close to the job and are eyeing housing for essential workers, as well. Apparatus replacement, station infrastructure and “the increased cost of doing business” led the district’s board of directors to consider going to the voters. Bennet said the district invited a consultant to analyze the need before making a decision.
“We've got 42 volunteer firefighters, four reserves and we just continue to adjust our response model based on what we're seeing with the need and what our community needs, and how those needs continue to change,” Bennett said. “We've utilized a couple of different tools with third party consultants. We did strategic and master planning like I mentioned early in this process in consideration of going back to the taxpayers for a mill … we used a company out of Denver called Magellan Strategies to chat with our with our taxpayers to determine one, their understanding of what services we offered, and kind of gain some perspective of what their feeling was with funding an additional mill increase for the fire district and that was very positive. So we were encouraged in and with that information … we feel it necessary to move forward.”
Bennett put in a plug to council to be considered in potential future workforce housing projects as a buyer for an available deed restricted unit for essential employees.
“I think on our responsibility should we see the opportunity to purchase a deed restricted unit or a workforce housing unit that we have some depth to be able to do that,” Bennett said. “You know, just forecasting the future and the way our community continues to change and you just look at the volume of construction, both residential, commercial, etcetera, and the tax that it's putting on our volunteers to find the balance to continue to respond at that depth that's being asked. We’re looking at how do we keep our responders close.”
One area of concern for both the district and its residents, many interfaced with forest areas with high wildfire risks in the drought-stricken area, is a camera system with the latest teechnology for early detection.
“We just partnered with San Miguel Power Association to install what we call a wildfire early recognition,” Bennett said. “It's a technology with pano artificial intelligence. So we'll have seamless cameras at strategic locations on existing communication towers that basically monitor our East End fire district area and allows us to not only get early detection on lightning strikes, smoke development, it also will give us differentiation on construction smoke diesel smoke and development of potential fire. And just to plant a seed, we're going to look at you all as partners in the future. We're doing a pilot right now. My intention is that we continue to develop this not only in the Telluride fire protection area but continue to move forward with covering the whole county and we continue to work with pano not only in our local West region, but we're also working at the legislation to make this a statewide program.”
Council member and Mayor Pro Tem, Meehan Fee said the pano program was a worthy undertaking for the district.
“I'm pretty excited about this,” Fee said. “I think that this is probably the greatest tool that we're going to have to be able to mitigate and avoid some of these serious incidents. But really, how it's going to work, how we're testing it. And really ultimately for us from a Town Council perspective, when and how you're going to be coming to us to ask for support which I'm we're just going to assume is financial so that we know that know when we need to be preparing for that ask.”
The district is looking at a number of potential locations for the camera tower sites for the pilot program, including the ski area, Grey Head, the corner of Colorado highways 145 and 62, the top of Dallas Divide. Those sites are ideal as they have access and power already available. The technology will also be able to differentiate between non-fire events such as clouds, construction site dust or diesel fumes. A pair of cameras at each tower site will afford 360-degree views.
“I think it's a tool to explore given our terrain,” Bennett said. “I think it will provide some amazing information and reduce one some of our response. It's the cheap model, which in total is $100,000. And then we move forward with kind of continued support of that. It's an all-inclusive so there are cameras … they install. They're doing the maintenance, the upgrades, all of that. So it's I think it's money well spent.”
