Shandoka’s F building needs a facelift, if not a total makeover. Telluride officials have known this and continued discussions about what needs to be done during a Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee work session Wednesday afternoon.
Originally constructed in 1993, the F area, which includes three tenant buildings and the complex’s largest laundry room, is experiencing pipe problems. Telluride Director of Housing Melanie Wasserman explained that the original cast-iron pipes are consistently springing leaks, including two plumbing issues over the past week that have caused crews to remove sections of the walls in the building’s laundry room.
“In the last couple of years, we’ve just become acutely aware of some issues that are really plaguing the building. Issues that originated with the construction of the building, so it’s cost us to re-evaluate what the future of that building looks like,” she said. “ … Just in the last week, we’ve had two pretty big plumbing issues happen. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time these plumbing issues have arisen. I’ve been here almost five years and it became clear pretty quickly that the piping that was part of the original construction, cast iron piping, is just not very good quality.”
Naturally, water in the walls leads to further problems, Wasserman added.
“That cast iron piping really creates a domino effect in terms of issues. I’m sure you can imagine, your pipes leak, which leads to water damage. Water damage can lead to other issues,” she said.
While the pipes are the most current concern, the list of much-needed upgrades doesn’t end there, unfortunately. An aging roof, siding and windows are also “issues” Wasserman outlined in a memo to the subcommittee.
The memo also covered rough estimates for potential construction options, including rebuilding the 24-unit area or creating a brand-new building. The costs included in the memo ranged from $9 million to $10 million.
“We’re talking about from the inside of the building with the plumbing to the outside of the building,” Wasserman said.
Subcommittee members, who are also Telluride Town Council members, stressed that those numbers were ballpark figures and not formal bids as part of an official request for proposal process. Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young called them “non-binding, very general estimates of different path forward.”
“These aren’t estimates that lock us into anything. It’s just to give us a tool to see what our options are moving forward,” she added. “ … I thought it would be helpful to us to see rudimentary numbers for a couple of things that are on the table.”
All officials agreed that the biggest factor to take into consideration as discussions progress and decisions are eventually made is temporarily relocating the current F building tenants for the duration of construction, however long that may be.
Suggestions included using other town affordable housing units or exploring free-market options for such residents. Completing construction in phases may also be more beneficial in addressing that.
Wednesday’s work session was for brainstorming those ideas. No official decisions, including a tentative timeline, were proposed or voted on. The discussions will continue at both the subcommittee and council levels. Officials explained they will communicate regularly with tenants as the process progresses as well. But it’s clear, subcommittee members agreed, that something must be done sooner rather than later.
“How much do we want to keep putting our tenants through that? This will not be a small undertaking for them personally,” Wasserman said. “I worry that something bigger can happen, whether it’s a bigger water event or the leaky pipes cause a mold that becomes something beyond we can mitigate.”
Young echoed that sentiment.
“I would say time is of the essence for various reasons, and for me, one of them is just quality of life and living conditions,” she said.
