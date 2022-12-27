San Miguel County public safety officials are launching a new mass notification system called San Miguel County Alert and Warning, powered by Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), in phasing out the current CodeRED emergency alert system.
The GEM system will be used to communicate critical public information, including road closures, evacuation orders, wildfire information and more. ReadyOp will still be used to communicate with internal users like first responders, and county and town staff.
“Several factors went into the decision, but the most important ones were ease of use for the public and ease of use for those sending out the alerts. It was difficult for our citizens to sign up for CodeRED and to manage their own data, and we as system administrators were not able to access their information to update or delete it. With the GEM system, it has more, and easier, registration options, and we have control of the data,” county emergency manager Shannon Armstrong said.
Other than the ease of use, the GEM system is cheaper, has more registration features (including text to opt in or out) and people do not need an email address to register. Unlimited keywords can be used for specific events, too, Armstrong explained.
“For example, visitors who are only in town for Bluegrass and may not want to receive all of San Miguel County’s alerts can text ‘Bluegrass2023’ to receive alerts related to Bluegrass for that specific weekend and will then be automatically removed after the keyword expires,” she said, adding that she just used Bluegrass as an example of the feature and people shouldn’t be encouraged to use that keyword.
Alerts can also be geo-targeted by both location and Wi-Fi.
“For example, we can send alerts to everyone registered with an address in the town of Telluride or connected to the Mountain Village Conference Center’s Wi-Fi during a concert,” Armstrong explained.
The new system was officially introduced Dec. 15 and will completely replace the
previous CodeRED emergency alert system. Users must re-register in the new system, too. One user can sign up their entire family at one time. Users can provide multiple phone numbers, multiple email addresses and multiple addresses (home and/or work). They can also add family members to their accounts if the family member is unable to create their own account but would like to receive alerts for the primary account-holder’s address. Users are not required to provide an address but providing an address is critical for receiving geo-targeted alerts such as evacuation orders for a wildfire event.
“The only con is that people have to register for the new system, we cannot import CodeRED users,” Armstrong said.
Officials encourage members of the community to sign up for the new system and add a home and/or local work addresses as soon as possible. Notifications will be sent out in both alert systems until Jan. 9, when the current CodeRED
contract expires.
“Our contract with CodeRED expires in January, so we will no longer be able to alert people using that system. People who do not sign up for GEM may miss critical notifications about things such as road closures due to accidents or mudslides, evacuation orders, utility disruptions, etc.,” Armstrong said. “We will not be able to import users from CodeRED to GEM so it is critical that citizens take a moment to sign up for GEM and verify that the information they are providing is correct.”
She added that nearly 600 users signed up for the new system in the first week, but there are some work to do still.
“We have noticed some things that we would like changed, and Genasys has been very responsive and quick to address our concerns,” Armstrong said. “We have noticed that only a third of those who have signed up have provided their addresses, so we will be working to push that harder as more and more people register.”
Sign up by visiting qrco.de/bdWeaf or texting SMCALERT to 65513. San Miguel County Emergency Management staff is available to assist people with any registration issues. Contact staff at 970-369-8628 or by emailing them info@sanmiguelsheriff.org.
