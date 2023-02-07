Fentanyl is in San Miguel County. The powerful pain reliever, a synthetic opioid most commonly used to treat chronic pain, is showing up on the streets of not only the county, but across the nation. No community is immune from its presence. And with the Jan. 27 announcement of the fourth death in the county — a 43-year-old mother of three — local officials are working to prevent more.
The analgesic, which is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, is finding its way into users’ hands in a number of different forms. San Miguel County Undersheriff Dan Covault said his department has seen nearly every conceivable iteration of the Schedule II substance in the course of numerous arrests and overdose death investigations. Fentanyl was also related to the recent theft of a vehicle from Norwood (the car has since been recovered), when the alleged thief’s vehicle left on-scene contained a syringe filled with liquid that tested positive for fentanyl.
“We’ve seen it in all forms,” Covault said. “Pill, liquid, powder, disguised as another drug. What we see the most often is the pill form … usually they’re either blue or rainbow colored. The street names for those pills are blues or M-30.”
Covault said the noticeable increase in fentanyl in the county is “a quandary for us.”
“It’s extremely cheap and can be incorporated into numerous other drugs to make the high better,” he explained. “It doesn’t take large amount to achieve the high they’re looking for.”
For drug dealers, it’s a matter of economics. The more a drug like cocaine is “stepped on,” or had substances added to the pure product to increase its volume, the more money there is to be made. Fentanyl has been added to not only cocaine, but to methamphetamine and marijuana, and can be found disguised in what appears to be prescription pills.
Covault said that whether it’s Mexican cartels or a “medium-sized” drug runner, the substance is coming into the United States from across the southern border.
According to county coroner Emil Sante’s 2022 year-end report of the deaths his office as handled, he counts two of last year’s drug overdoses specifically as fentanyl deaths. In Sante’s report, there were two other drug-related deaths, in which several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in the deceased’s system following toxicology reports. From the sheriff department’s perspective, if there is fentanyl on the scene, it is a fentanyl death.
Covault said that, in the course of interviewing a subject arrested for alleged distribution of narcotics, his department found a disturbing reaction among drug users when someone dies of an overdose.
“One thing we heard from an active drug user was, ‘When we hear someone dies, that’s the stuff we want,’” Covault said. “They chalk it up to (the deceased) not knowing what they’re doing.”
The department recently reported on social media that in the last 30 days the sheriff’s office has charged four individuals with possession and intention to sell what is believed to be fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is here in our community, it is deadly, and it will continue to kill,” the sheriff’s social media notice read.
A fifth death was averted when a relative of someone overdosing administered naloxone, which is known by its brand name Narcan, an effective drug that reduces the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan is literally a lifesaver and the county’s public health department is working to make Narcan readily and broadly available. County public health department director Grace Franklin said her department is actively working to reduce harm to county residents. Like Covault and other law enforcement agencies, the increase in fentanyl presence has drawn her department’s attention.
“Over the last year, we've heard a lot of feedback from the community and partners about the impacts of substance use in our community,” Franklin said. “Additionally, preliminary data from our regional community health survey showed 5.7 percent respondents noted that they've had negative impacts from drug use. Nationally, there's been an uptick of fentanyl getting put into other drugs. It's a cheap way to cut or replace drugs but is extremely potent. So if someone uses a typical amount of a drug they regularly use and it's cut with fentanyl, they are more likely to overdose. This isn't the only reason people have drug-related overdoses, but has become more predominant than in the previous years.”
Franklin and her team are working with the state health department to obtain free fentanyl test strips and Narcan.
“These two tools will be instrumental for people who are using drugs to know if there's fentanyl added to it and to help someone if they have an overdose,” she said.
She added that the test strips have been received by her department and Narcan is due within the month. Franklin encourages people to come by her office to pick up the test strips. Free Narcan can currently be requested at the Telluride Regional Medical Center, she said.
“We recognize there can be barriers to accessing these tools as it's currently set up,” Franklin said. “Our team is working on rolling out some community forums to discuss drug use and concerns for health risks, ways to reduce harm, and supply Narcan and fentanyl test strips. We've applied for a grant to help supplement this work, provide funds for a media campaign around harm reduction, and also provide more education and support for safe medication/drug storage and disposal.”
Covault agrees that education is just one part of the effort to reduce harm in the community.
“We’re battling this issue,” he said.
The sheriff’s department has taken to social media to not only publicize the loss of life related to fentanyl, but to provide information on how to get Narcan. Sheriff Bill Masters’ message succinct.
“Please, stay away from street drugs. The supply of fentanyl seems to be endless and is increasingly being mixed into these substances,” Masters said in a statement. “You never know what you are getting.”
Franklin said her department is all-in on heightening awareness and preventing more deaths.
“There are so many components to reducing drug use and risks of overdose in the community, which are already being implemented,” she said, noting her team is glad to “join the conversation and help where we can.”
San Miguel County Public Health can be reached at 970-728-4289. Narcan is available for free at the Telluride Regional Medical Center at 500 W. Pacific Ave. in Telluride.
