Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvanian groundhog that unknowingly predicts America’s weather patterns, saw his shadow on Groundhog Day Tuesday, which means six more weeks of winter. While we can expect more of the same weather-wise over the next couple months, Old Phil might as well been forecasting the future of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like Bill Murray experienced in the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day,” San Miguel County seems to be repeating the same script in its ongoing efforts to minimize the damage of the virus locally.
San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper put it bluntly.
“Our numbers are too high,” she said during the Board of County Commissioners regular meeting Wednesday.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, the county had 716 local positive cases, including 71 active. The positivity and incidence rates were 7.5 percent and 1,774 per 100,000 people, respectively.
County public health director Grace Franklin explained that an incidence rate of 350 is considered “severe” by state standards.
“We have continually knocked it out of the park by being more than (that threshold),” she said, adding that the county has surpassed the previous high-water mark of the New Years holiday, and more than that, maintained the high caseloads.
This is all at a time when the county will most likely receive fewer Moderna vaccines over at least the next several weeks due to the state changing its allocation metrics, which are based on county population.
“I’m anticipating a decrease in supplies of the first dose for quite a while, and whatever we do receive over the next week or so as first doses we should anticipate that same number through about mid-March across the county,” Franklin explained. “ … It’s understandable in the sense that the nation is having supply shortages, and the state has to be mindful with how they’re putting out the vaccines and ensuring that those (70 years of age and above) are still getting taken care of. But it’s just a bummer across the board to see a slow down in the vaccine allocations for our county.”
Since the vaccine rollout began, county public health and the Telluride Regional Medical Center have received 100 doses each every week. None of those 200 doses have gone to waste as they were always efficiently administered, by all accounts. Last week, the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood started administering vaccines after receiving approval from the state, which only provides further access to the vaccine.
As of Wednesday, the county has administered just over 1,000 first doses of the vaccine and 350 second doses, Franklin said.
“As we’ve discussed in the past, once you receive that second dose, it does take two weeks to receive that full protective factor, so in a couple weeks we will have 350 people who are fully protected,” she added.
The state redefined its rollout phases Friday in including educators and residents ages 65-69 in the expanded first phase.
“For Phase 1B.2, we are as a county prioritizing our school staff first based off of the exposure and societal benefit of being able to keep kids in school safely,” Franklin said.
Educators and school staff will start receiving the first dose of the vaccine next week. Telluride School District has regularly adapted its schedules in offering a mixture of in-person, remote and hybrid learning across all grade levels, depending on the impact of the virus at any given time.
Superintendent John Pandolfo said the availability of the vaccine will certainly help, but not necessarily alter the district’s overall approach to the academic year.
“That really does not change this year’s plan, other than being one more eventual layer of safety for us to complete our mission of educating students,” he told the Daily Planet earlier this week. “With that said, it provides hope, encouragement and a sense that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Free testing continues to be available to anyone who wants it. Last week, 947 tests were completed, including 125 at Telski. But the biggest factor in reversing the current “Groundhog Day” effect, officials agreed, is everyone needs to change their behavior, particularly minimizing indoor gatherings and non-essential travel during the winter months.
Cooper’s succinct assessment of the county’s virus-altered reality was the beginning of a lengthy comment about possibly shifting into Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial and the potential benefits of more restrictive public health orders, since Level Orange hasn’t been as effective so far. She also noted that, according to the data, the county has experienced an increase in cases following holidays, and with Super Bowl Sunday and Presidents’ Day in the next two weeks, we should brace for another surge.
“Although we’re not seeing hospitalizations, I still take the approach of I don’t want to see more people get this virus. I want to use every tool possible and available to us to prevent as many people from getting it as possible,” she said “ … We have Super Bowl Sunday. We have Presidents’ Day weekend. We know that we have people traveling in and out of here and people traveling from here, especially if we get a little bit of snowfall, and by bringing those people in and welcoming those people into our community, we are welcoming the opportunity for spread. We know that gathering inside without masks, wherever you are, is one of the highest risk activities with this virus. That’s what research shows. We’re not tracking our outbreaks. We can’t tell you what restaurants are creating outbreaks. We don’t have those resources.”
Cooper explained that she did not want the county to strictly enforce current restrictions and wasn’t willing to make a motion to move into the red, but it has to be considered when discussing alleviating the disease burden, which is disproportionally in the east end of the county where Telluride and Mountain Village are located.
“I just keep coming back to what is going to be the most effective tool that we have in the tool box to bring our incident rate and disease burden in the community down. Every time I ask that question the answer is that red works. Some people would see it as punitive. I see it as we all need to change our behavior. This is a blanket approach. Everybody needs to start taking this a lot more seriously and recognize that this pandemic is still here and alive and well and actually thriving in our community, and we all need to change our behavior,” she said. “I’m not interested in going out and finding restaurants that are in violation. I’m not interested in pointing fingers at particular industries. I don’t want to blame people. We are all in this together. It’s a collective shift that needs to happen.”
