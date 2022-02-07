The Telluride Foundation recently announced the second “Skidola,” on March 23 at 5:30p.m. The Skidola is an uphill race, using the same summer Rundola course that starts from the base of the gondola in Telluride and finishes at the top of the ridge that parallels the gondola. Racers gain 1,810 feet of elevation anyway they can — ski or snowshoe — on snow. The Skidola benefits the PI Avalanche Education Fund at the Telluride Mountain Club and is open to anyone who wants to take on the physical challenge. Early bird prices are available at runreg.com/skidola until Feb. 15, according to a news release.
"Due to the overwhelming success of the Rundola, Telluride’s Fourth of July footrace, and the trend in uphill snow races at ski resorts, hosting the Skidola, a winter uphill race, was the natural progression,” said Katie Singer, Telluride Foundation’s events director. “COVID forced a year off, and we are happy to bring back the Skidola and offer a winter community event, partnering with Telluride Mountain Club.”
Registration is now open at runreg.com/skidola. All registered participants receive an entry gift, food from Oak after the event and a chance to win great prizes for only $35. All racers must wear skis and skins or snowshoes. Registration is limited, and prices increase after Feb. 15. An awards ceremony will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Oak next to the gondola station in Telluride.
The Skidola is organized and hosted by the Telluride Foundation, in partnership with the Telluride Mountain Club. The U.S. Forest Service, Telski, and Mountain Village are supporters, while Alpine Bank, Park Mobile, Telluride Express, Payscape, Lumiere Telluride and Homeloan Insurance are current sponsors.
The mission of the Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund (PI Fund) is to create opportunities for avalanche education and backcountry user awareness. The PI Fund has been set up in memory of Peter Inglis. Peter “PI” Inglis was one of the original founders of the Telluride Mountain Club in 1986, a Telluride ski patroller for over 20 years and a longtime San Miguel County Search and Rescue volunteer. Inglis also was a huge supporter of avalanche education in Telluride and organized forums and taught classes to help keep others safe and aware. PI was tragically killed on April 1, 2015, when a cornice collapsed while ski guiding in Alaska’s St. Elias Range.
The PI Fund helps fund free avalanche education forums (Telluride Backcountry Chats), backcountry awareness events, scholarship assistance for individual avalanche education courses, avalanche education for kids in the community, Telluride’s backcountry radio program, and other avenues that positively contribute to and influence avalanche education and user awareness in the Telluride region.
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of life of the residents, workforce, and visitors of the Telluride region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. The foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance, and innovation. The foundation’s work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors as well as grants from state and national foundations. Visit telluridefoundation.org for more information.
