Telluride Arts recently announced the 2023 Small Grants and Augment Music Grants recipients.
This year, Augment Music Project — a local nonprofit and umbrella program of Telluride Arts that exists to foster and support the music culture of the greater Telluride region — teamed up with Telluride Arts to offer additional funding earmarked for local musicians.
This year’s grantees include several musical artists and several additional artists, whose disciplines span public art murals, children’s books, community zine’s, fil. and fine art. These artists represent a microcosm of the diversity of creative talent that thrives in the Telluride Arts District. The designated funds will support their professional development and various creative processes.
Every year, a peer-selected panel of artists and arts professionals from diverse disciplines and creative industries gather to review and evaluate the proposals, before mindfully awarding the funds.
Proposals are selected based on the outstanding quality and composition of the artists’ works, as well as their outlined contribution and enrichment for the greater Telluride community. Grant recipients share their work publicly through performances, exhibitions, workshops and other displays.
This year’s recipients include Aubrey Mable, Claire Beard, Edgar Quiroz, Ian McMullen, Jacqui McCormick, Jacquelyn Garcia, Jade Rose, John Kirk Drogsvold, John Sullivan, Justin Criado, Meghan Pittenger, Trang Pham and Warren Gilbreath.
Mable, one-half of LVDY Music, is developing her second solo, instrumental EP called “The Open Sea.” It is a play on the fact that all the songs will be performed on guitar, in the alternate tuning of Open C. These grant funds will be the catalyst for the up-leveling of Mable’s home studio. Through the recording of the EP, her aim is to support listeners in feeling lighter and more connected to the world around them. At the conclusion of this project, Aubrey plans to perform an EP release show for the community, where she will build these loops on stage and answer questions about the process.
Beard is a talented flute player and graduate of the Royal Academy of Music. When she’s not organizing Chamber Music Events or teaching local flute players, Beard lends her experience and extensive repertoire to customizing live music sets and bespoke arrangements for weddings and special events.
With the Telluride Arts grant, she will purchase a high-quality microphone and amplifier that will allow her to expand her performance range to accommodate outdoor classical music concerts and larger indoor spaces. She intends to use the new equipment for solo performances and to share it during Chamber Music Happy Hour concerts and MusicFest Local Artist Nights.
Quiroz, or EG, is working on a hip-hop and dance project titled "NEW VINTAGE," which consists of a unique combination of Spanish rap and raw lyricism, with a versatile sound to get people dancing or relaxing. Production for the project has already begun, with some songs in the mixing stages. Once complete, Quiroz intends to put together a listening party to share "NEW VINTAGE" with the Telluride community. In addition to this project, he aims to share his experience with others by starting a music production class that will teach others how to create their own music.
McMullen is focusing on creating a short-form zine built on a collection of environmental, creative, community and culture-based content. It will be a multimedia, photo essay inspired by mountain culture and its inhabitants, incorporating words and ideas from contributors and friends in a fresh and unrestricted manner.
McCormick is an art and ancient history teacher at the Telluride Mountain School. In collaboration with her students and fellow teachers, she intends to spearhead a community art project inside the Lawson Hill bus stop tunnel. A part of her personal mission as a teacher is to teach cultural diversity, personal expression, and the context of people and places. With that attention, each art panel in the tunnel will focus on a different time in Telluride history, beginning with the indigenous wanderings of the Ute tribes and culminating with the modern and bustling ski town culture of Telluride today.
Garcia, a member of The Queens of King Street music group, received a grant to help the quartet record a four-song EP. In a style penned “Folkal Harmony,” the group — which includes Emily Arendt, Jenna Talbott and Chad Biddle — blends stories inspired by landscapes and lore with three vocal parts and string instrumentation.
Rose has been reading Tarot for nearly 20 years. With a grant, she plans to illustrate and create the first draft of a new Tarot deck. Current Tarot decks correlate with four of the five elements. This new deck will add a suit to include the omitted element — wood.
Drogsvold plans to design and build a series of elegant mandala 3D sculptures and hopes to lead a community "Build Your Own Sculpture" workshop, as well as auction off the sculptures to raise money for future arts grants in the Telluride community. He also received an Augment Music Project grant to continue writing and record a new album with a live debut in Telluride.
Sullivan, the drummer of local band Lavalanche, intends to record and engineer 45 minutes of original music with the grant money. The project will be an incredible stepping stone for their band, which also include Mike Enriquez on the Hammond B3 organ, Danny Dalessandro on the saxophone and Tyler Simmons on the electric guitar. While successful in booking performances in Telluride, the band has struggled to showcase its sound to venues, festivals and production companies outside of the region. This album will solidify Lavalanche’s electronic press kit and help make them more attractive for booking bigger performances.
Criado, who writes and publishes under the name Rev. Justin Criado, is an award-winning journalist, editor, author and ordained minister, known for his anti-Amazon ethos and engaging writing style. In his debut book “Chronicles of Chaos,” which was supported by a 2022 Telluride Arts Small Grant, Criado shared a collection of creative nonfiction writings, including expanded and edited versions of previously published Daily Planet columns. In his follow-up book, “Lies I Tell My Cat,” he will take readers through a series of original content, that’s yet to be unveiled to the public. With 10 pieces already outlined, Criado’s vision for the second installment of the collection is deeper dive into his own abilities as a writer, as he descends into the general madness and strange happenings of everyday life.
Pittenger is writing and illustrating a book about everyone’s favorite way to travel in Telluride — the beloved Galloping Goose bus. The 21-page book is meant to be a fun and interactive experience, emphasizing the importance of making green choices, as well as choices that benefit personal well-being.
Pham has been exploring a common, yet unconventional art form for the last decade — latte art. Pham has taken her latte art to another level, by drawing portraits of people in their coffee. The end goal of her project is a photo exhibition at a local coffee shop. She is planning a series of diptychs—on one side of each piece, there will be a photographed portrait of a community member in Telluride, and next to it, there will be a photograph of that portrait drawn into a coffee cup as latte art.
Gilbreath is creating Earth Home Recordings, which will be he first proper attempt at recording, collecting and sharing original musical ideas in digital and physical formats. Through streaming platforms, Gilbreath’s vision for Earth Home Recordings is the freedom to release ideas, demos, jams, alternate versions and sketches of songs, soundscapes, and EPs and full-length albums as they are completed.
The Small Grants for Artists program is a long-standing collaboration between the Town of Telluride and Telluride Arts. Over the last 20 years, the annual program has served to sponsor and support local artists, investing in creative endeavors and advancing expertise. Since its inception in 1999, the Small Grants program has proudly supported over 300 artists and continues to grow.
If you or someone you know is interested in being a part of this committee in the future, send a note to Austin Halpern at austin@telluridearts.org.
‘OPEN SPACE’ BY DIANE BEST
This March, Telluride Arts is featuring “Open Space,” an exhibition by Diane Best. The Art Walk opening reception will be held on Thursday, March 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery West at 224 W. Colorado Ave. The reception will also feature live music by local, multi-instrumentalist Anneke Dean.
With “Open Space,” Best continues her exploration of the more and more remote, uninhabited, and overlooked corners of the earth.
“I am interested in preserving or recording a single incredible moment of converging light and landscape while enjoying the space, beauty and quietness,” she said in a news release.
Featured in the show will be a series of large format, acrylic paintings from desert, arctic and alpine landscapes, including her coveted work “Telluride Whiteout” (2018, 36-by-72 inches). Additionally, Best will be showcasing new and old, large format brush drawings inspired by the iconic Joshua tree, a staple of the desert and a favored subject of hers for 25 years. She calls them “tree portraits” and loves their movement and unique structures, reminding her of Dr. Seuss creatures.
Best was born in Boston and studied in the San Francisco area (Stanford University, San Francisco Art Institute), before moving south to Los Angeles. There, she did commercial artwork for the entertainment industry. Moving to Joshua Tree in 1995, she continued working freelance for Los Angeles animation studios, but over time shifted the focus of her talent to capturing the intense drama of the desert landscape that surrounded her. Best’s work has been presented in solo and group exhibits throughout the country, including shows at the Carnegie Museum, the Southwest Museum in LA, a show of her “Shack” photos in NYC, and the Joshua Treenial 2015, 2017 and 2019. She has taught painting workshops for the Desert Institute in Joshua Tree National Park for many years and has been profiled in publications such as Palm Springs Life, Lifescapes: West Coast Art & Design, Art Patron Magazine, and a KCET documentary for “Artbound.” She has also worked with the National Parks as a featured artist for Joshua Tree National Park.
The gallery is open most days from noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, contact Telluride Arts at 970-728-3930, info@telluridearts.org or online at telluridearts.org. To see past Telluride Arts HQ Gallery exhibits or to submit an exhibit proposal, visit telluridearts.org/telluride-arts-exhibits.
