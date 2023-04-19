Keep an eye out for a survey arriving in mailboxes as soon as next week — Telluride School District R-1 is asking voters for input on a potential bond for school employee housing and building and site improvements.
The proposed ballot measure would place a $36.8 million bond before voters in November. The school district estimates for every $1 million of a home’s market value, taxpayers would contribute $141 for the bond.
Superintendent John Pandolfo delivered a 30-minute update and answered questions at the regularly scheduled Telluride Town Council meeting on Wednesday. He began by acknowledging a 16-person citizen task force that was created to provide input on the process.
“We tried to really get a broad cross section,” Pandolfo said. “So we could really get from people what their thoughts are, as we rolled out our ideas, and what makes sense and doesn’t make sense.”
He said the group has had great discussions at its two meetings so far, with “pretty rigorous agendas to really try to shape what it is that we are trying to define.”
Members of the 16-person task force include Heather Young at Telluride Ski & Golf; Todd Baize, vice president of Alpine Bank in Telluride; Banks Brown, a real estate associate and former school board member in Telluride; Michelle Haynes, the assistant town manager in Mountain Village; and Claudia García Curzio, the Latinx outreach specialist at the Wilkinson Library.
Additional task force members who have participated in the discussions include John Duncan from Telluride Adventure Center; two teachers in the school district, Jessica Heady and Martha Starr; Mario Cortes Lopez at MC and F Cleaning Services, which cleans buildings in the school districts in the evenings; David Eckman from ProSet Construction; Jason Merritt at Telluride Academy; and Melanie Wasserman, director of housing for the Telluride Housing Department.
Plus, Toni Nash from the Telluride Education Foundation, James Van Hooser in Telluride; Kolby Ward, a 2008 Telluride graduate; and Lee Zeller from Accommodations in Telluride.
At the Telluride Town Council meeting, Pandolfo encouraged the community to review a recent letter sent to voters, along with the survey next week, and then give comment and input by attending upcoming public meetings.
The first public meeting is happening on Thursday, April 27, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the cafeteria at Telluride Elementary School, at 447 W. Columbia Ave.
The next opportunity to give input will be on Saturday, May 6, from 9-10 a.m., again at the cafeteria at Telluride Elementary School.
On Monday, May 8, from 6-7 p.m., the third public meeting will be held at Wilkinson Public Library in the program room.
The collected public input will help refine the bond issue, and no further action will be taken until the summer, Pandolfo said.
The current bond proposal encapsulates housing for staff, infrastructure and historic preservation, energy efficiency and sustainability, site improvements, science lab, and bus and vehicle storage and maintenance.
Pandolfo said the school district has housing currently for about 10 percent of staff, but the goal is to create housing for one-third of the school district’s workforce.
“We feel like this is a pretty reasonable step,” Pandolfo said.
Pandolfo said he researched other school districts in resort towns in Colorado and their employee housing needs; he said in Aspen, for example, the community’s goal is to achieve 100 percent employee housing. On the flipside, some communities don’t have any employee housing to offer.
“We do have a lot of folks who are established, and obviously, that’s going to change as time goes on,” Pandolfo said. “So would we think higher? Eventually, yes. But I think what we have to do, was (to) say, what can we accomplish with this? And how can we be as efficient as possible with funds that we would get from these bond proceeds.”
Infrastructure and sustainability needs identified include making upgrades to windows and lighting, leaky ductwork and replacing electrical transformers.
Telluride Town Council member Geneva Shaunette asked Pandolfo about a solar and battery storage system that would be covered by a combination of bond revenue and a grant for $750,000.
“I’m super excited to see that on the list,” Shaunette said. “And I remember a proposal a few years ago to do solar carports in the parking lot that were enough to cover the annual, if not cover a huge portion of the annual, energy needs to heat and cool the school and lights and everything like that. I’m wondering if you’re thinking of going that big or something less?”
Pandolfo said the system planned for installation would cover 100 percent of the electrical needs for the school district.
“It’s paired with the completion of all our roofing so that we’re putting solar on top of a brand-new roof,” he said. “I don't know if it’s still the fact, but it was when we started this conversation … we would be the first district in Colorado that is able to provide 100 percent of its electrical needs through their own renewable.”
