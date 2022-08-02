In a pair of morning work sessions Tuesday, Telluride Town Council received data collected by the town clerk’s office from owners of short-term rental (STR) licenses, as well as hearing a progress report on council’s 2022 goals and objectives.
At council direction late last year — driven by a curiosity to learn just how many STR license holders had more than one STR unit — the clerk’s office included an Ownership Disclosure form with each short-term rental license renewal, explained assistant clerk Ashley Berard. Collecting and analyzing the information, which required hiring a contract employee for data entry alone, proved to be an enormous undertaking. In Berard’s memo to council, she reported that approximately 350 hours were dedicated to the effort, in addition to 45 hours it took for the contract worker to input the data. The clerk’s office did not include time spent consulting with the town’s legal department in crafting the disclosure form and other issues.
The upshot is that a large majority of STR business license holders claim a single unit — 698, or 92.70 percent. A distant second category of 62 individual owners (or 8.02 percent) own two units. Nine individual owners own three to four units (1.16 percent); two individual owners own five to 10 units (.26 percent) and just two individual owners own 11 or more units. In public comment, resident Greg Craig pointed out that the four owners of five or more units were operating as Mountainside Inn.
“I want to note that those two owners that have many units at the very end of that bar chart — and I confirmed this with the clerk this morning — that is 100 percent Mountainside,” Craig said. “So those two owners are Mountainside in which is restricted to short-term rentals. So that group is not detracting from any housing.”
Telluride and other mountain towns are grappling with the popularity of short-term rentals at the expense of workforce housing. The phenomenon, exacerbated by the pandemic, has been a factor in the housing crisis, which, in turn, has created a shortfall of workers in towns that thrive on tourism. Last August, council enacted an emergency ordinance “imposing an immediate six-month suspension and prohibition on the submission, acceptance, processing or issuance of STR business licenses,” according to Berard’s memo. Then, ballot measure 2D was approved by town voters, a measure that raised fees on STR business licenses and imposed a cap on the number of licenses issued to those already in existence. The increased revenue from the revised fee structure of the licenses has garnered $167,343, money that per the ballot language, is directed toward affordable housing. Earlier this year, a number of exceptions to the suspension of issuing new licenses was passed into law. Those exceptions include allowing people to short-term rent a primary residence, or when zoning does not permit long-term rentals. Nine exceptions have been granted, Berard reported. At the time of the suspension, the clerk’s office determined there were 758 STR licenses.
Additionally, a lottery and wait-list system were established for surrendered or unrenewed STR licenses. Twelve licenses are available for lottery, 13 if one outstanding license remains unrenewed by year’s end. At the time of the suspension, the clerk’s office determined there are 758 STR licenses. The primary residence exceptions will exceed that number, Berard said. The lottery will take place Oct. 7.
The purpose of data collection such as conducted with the ownership disclosure form, is to guide any potential policy decisions regarding governance of STR’s in the future. It was agreed that the information collected with the disclosure form represented just a glimpse of the STR landscape and that more data would be required to get a full picture of not only the impacts, but the positive aspects of STRs in the community.
“There are the economic impacts on sales tax revenue from the rentals themselves and secondary sales tax revenue from restaurants and retail,” said council member Meehan Fee. “We need to really have a full, comprehensive picture of short-term rentals, and I can't understand it, but I feel as we tend to focus on the negatives that are coming out of the utilization of short-term rentals. There's a significant amount of curing that they do for the economy as well, and I just want to make sure that we've got all of that information to be able to make a fully informed decision as opposed to just having data points on the things that we feel may be a negative impact.”
In its recommendation to council, staff recommended more comprehensive studies be undertaken.
“STR ownership data is presented to Town Council as but one important data point to consider when crafting future policy related to Short Term Rentals,” Berard wrote. “Based on discussions with other municipalities within the Colorado Association of Ski Towns (CAST) and a number of local governments who have or are currently conducting robust STR impact studies, staff would recommend that the Telluride Town Council consider a comprehensive STR impact study before making any additional amendments to STR regulations.”
It was also staff’s recommendation that the ownership disclosure statement be discontinued.
“Tasked with processing 1,300 non-STR business license renewals in addition to the 758 STR business license annual renewals, the Clerk’s Department does not currently have adequate resources to dedicate to the processing of Ownership Disclosures. Should Council wish to continue the requirement for annual renewals, budgeting for a temporary employee should be considered,” the memo read.
Following the August CAST meeting, council will take up the matter again at its September meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.