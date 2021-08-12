It’s nearly impossible for local families to find a spot for toddlers, and especially infants, at one of the three day care programs in the region — Elaine’s Place (toddlers) in Telluride, Rascals (ages 1-3) in Lawson Hill and Mountain Munchkins (two months to 5 years) in Mountain Village — as they’re all fully booked with extensive waitlists. It’s equally challenging for daycare operators to retain qualified staff, given the lack of affordable housing available. And COVID-19 has just exacerbated the entire child care landscape, according to local professionals.
Cathy Barber, program coordinator at Strong Start, a nonprofit organization that supports early childhood education in San Miguel County, reported that when daycare centers are fully staffed, they can accommodate nearly 270 children county-wide — 200 spaces in preschools, 54 spaces for toddlers and just 14 spaces for infants.
“However, due to an extreme lack of workforce and new COVID restrictions, we are currently limited to accommodating approximately 200 children,” she said. “These children often don’t get their desired number of days due to child care centers having to shorten operating hours, which is putting a tremendous crunch on families and businesses.”
Barber added that the average annual salary of the approximately 50 child care workers in the county is $30,000, with an average hourly wage of less than $16.
Brooke Napier, director at Rascals, operates with only one other employee and is seeking applicants.
“We have struggled with staffing as have most other programs. Housing, in particular, has made it difficult to bring in potential applicants from other areas. We also struggle to retain current employees,” she said. “The inability for most programs to provide health care and other benefits presents an additional hurdle.”
Mountain Munchkins Director Dawn Katz currently employs eight staff members; three that are lead teacher-qualified, along with five child care assistants working on professional development.
“Mountain Munchkins is only open four days per week,” she explained. “Since reopening after COVID, we have yet to open Monday through Friday with all four classrooms due to lack of qualified teachers. While we have had a couple of applications for this position, they are unable to find a stable place to live.”
Strong Start has provided emergency funding to child care centers across the county and families during the pandemic.
“Nationwide, over 10 percent of child care centers have closed their doors permanently,” Barber noted. “In San Miguel County, all centers were able to stay open.”
Ultimately, Barber said, teachers end up working more hours in fewer days, therefore, child care centers have limited hours because they can’t afford to pay overtime and staff can’t be expected to regularly work 50-plus hours a week, which results in less money received in tuition and teacher burnout.
“Our teachers are heroes. How they’ve stepped up throughout this pandemic, rolled with the punches, worked even harder, and provided safe and loving care, it’s a true testament of their passion and dedication to our families and children,” Barber said.
She pointed out that child care is not affordable for families either.
“The federal government has deemed ‘affordable’ as paying less than 7 percent of income toward child care. Many people in our area are paying well over 25-30 percent,” Barber said. “The current rate only covers a fraction of the actual cost of child care.”
Since a 2017 early childhood education mill levy, which continues to provide $600,000 annually, led to the creation of the nonprofit, Strong Start has distributed nearly $1.5 million to parents through the Cathy James Financial Aid Program, centers through capacity-building and quality improvement grants, and teachers through salary supplements and funding for continued education and professional development.
“Although the funding provided to the child care community through taxpayer dollars is sufficient enough to make an impact on our local community, it’s nowhere near the amount of money required to make foundational changes to the system as a whole and highlights the desperate need for much more funding,” Barber said.
Both Napier and Katz appreciate how Strong Start has brought light to the crucial role that child care programs provide not only to children's development but to the community as a whole.
“They have been able to supply much needed financial assistance to programs, as well as employees through grants and stipends,” Napier said.
“This funding enables professional development and salary supplements based on professional development qualifications and tuition assistance for families,” Katz added.
While Barber said expansion of current child care facilities is challenging due to workforce and housing limitations, Strong Start successfully advocated for a family child care center to be included in the new Sunnyside development and is currently working with the Town of Telluride to expand Elaine's Place to accommodate infant care in town.
For more information on Strong Start, visit strongstartstrongcommunity.org
