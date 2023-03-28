High Camp Hut, located on 320 acres of privately held forests and meadows, sits at 11,000 feet in the San Juan National Forest with views of Lizard Head, the Wilsons and Sheep Mountain. Longtime local Cindy Farny has owned High Camp for nearly 20 years, turning it into a 501c3 nonprofit last year to encourage a community of like-minded people and keep operating in perpetuity.
“High Camp hosted two retreats last summer — a wildflower watercolor retreat and a retreat on how nature helps transform your life,” Farny explained. “And I thought, ‘These really work. I can do more of these. People need these kinds of experiences.’”
She said that once High Camp became a nonprofit, doors opened and her mission to inspire the love of nature through education and exploration is now led by a small directing board of three, comprising Farny, Fran Windsor and Judy Kohin.
“Cindy's vision is for High Camp to be a resource for getting more people outside to enjoy and engage in nature,” Kohin explained. “To do this, Cindy envisioned Friends of High Camp to create a mechanism for programming, for both youth and adults. Our goal is to get the organization into a financially sustainable place so that we can hire the necessary staff to fulfill Cindy's vision, so she ultimately can step back and allow High Camp to continue into the future without her.”
Until now, Farny supported and hosted various nonprofits and school groups at High Camp, while paying a staff, including handyman Kent Jones, who’s worked at High Camp for a decade, and Rico residents Laura Quayle and Tucker Brumley, who began caretaking the property and managing the business last fall. Intent on protecting and preserving “a magical place” that helps friends and families connect and share a love for nature, Quayle and Brumley said they want to continue the legacy of High Camp, while connecting and sharing life experiences with guests.
Unlike 10th Mountain Division huts, which are smaller and typically shared, High Camp offers 15 single beds across six rooms in a central lodge. The living space — with table and seating for 14 — is outfitted with a propane fridge, a four-burner stove and oven, and plenty of utensils and dishes. Guests are responsible for bringing and preparing food. There are also two composting outhouses, a wood-fired hot tub (summer only) and a sauna (winter and summer).
Moving forward, High Camp will continue to host private stays as Farny has built a strong repeat-clientele base over the years. High Camp is an unplugged destination with no cellphone or Wi-Fi services, making for a true a backcountry experience.
“There’s no Wi-Fi in the forest but we promise you a better connection,” Farny said with a laugh. “Nature really puts people on an equal level.”
High Camp will host four retreats this summer and early fall, all focusing on nature.
“Watercolors & Wildflowers,” running from July 14-17, will be co-led by Karin Teague, the executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, and published artist and art curator Amy Beidleman.
“Using Awe to Transform Your Life and Create Your Future” — co-led by journalist, author, and podcaster Florence Williams, whose work focuses on the environment, health and science; and Sara Schulting Kranz, a wilderness guide, author and teacher — will run from July 22-25.
“Mountain Flow Camp with Ultra Runner and Author Katie Arnold” will run from Sept. 8-11, followed by a songwriting workshop led by Anders Osborne from Sept. 11-14.
As part of Farny’s long-nurtured desire to build a community of nonprofits, High Camp has hosted youth, science and conservation-minded programs for Telluride Academy, Telluride Mountain School, Deer Hill Expeditions, and Big Brothers Big Sisters, among others.
Grizzly Peak Research Natural Area — situated above High Camp with free-flowing water visible year-round — is now closed to mechanized and motorized vehicles and machines so that neither snowmobiles nor mountain bikes are allowed in the area, thanks, in large part, to Farny’s determined advocacy.
“That area is really well-preserved now, allowing us to do more scientific research around fens (a type of peat-accumulating wetland fed by mineral-rich ground or surface water) in particular,” Farny noted.
A lifelong outdoor adventurer, Farny grew up in Aspen, where her father operated a mountaineering school from 1960-68, which he relocated to Telluride in 1969 and ran for another 10 years. The camp operated as Skyline Guest Ranch from 1981-2004, accessing the High Camp property, which Farny’s parents purchased in 1989, as a backcountry destination for Skyline guests to enjoy Friday night dinners.
Farny sold her own bakery business — Cindybread — in 2002. When her parents sold Skyline in 2004, she insisted on buying the High Camp property.
“I’m doing this for the legacy of my parents,” Farny said. “They introduced so many people to adventure and being outside. They still get phone calls from people who went through the mountaineering school that changed their lives.”
High Camp is closed in May, part of June and November. For more information on High Camp and to sign-up for retreats, visit highcamphut.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.