The purple house on Pine Street is an unassuming, two-story frame house. A garden on the north side of the sidewalk leading up to the front door is a riot of color. Sometimes there’s a dog cooling its belly in the greenery. In the ground level picture window, a large black and white photograph of Jerry Greene is a wistful reminder of the temporal nature of life. Painted in a shade of lavender, with goofy-grape colored trim, 207 North Pine St., though not a residence, is home for countless community members. The goal of the 2021 summer KOTO fund drive, which kicks off with Guest DJ Day Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then continues for the next two weeks, is to retire the mortgage on the building that has been the station’s home since 1977. The exciting news is, thanks to a stream of donations before the opening bell, that goal is within reach.
“I’m so psyched,” said KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone. “I feel like we’re going to do this. We’re going to pay off the mortgage.”
Pallone’s excitement stems from hitting the calculator and seeing the station is nearly halfway to the $85,000 mark at press time Tuesday.
Greene, who with Jim Bedford cofounded the non-commercial, non-underwritten station, passed away earlier this year. An ardent supporter to the very end, he always had a clear vision for KOTO’s success. His final donation to the station, in December 2020, Pallone said, was a $500 check with instructions that it specifically be applied to the building’s mortgage. Bedford, too, supports the goal of this summer’s fund drive. His own precarious health of late, coupled with Greene’s death, have given the station’s DJs, staff and board the determination to free the nonprofit from mortgage payments. At last week’s DJ pep rally leading up to fundraising, Bedford and Greene, in absentia, were feted with cake and Pallone’s rallying cry, “Do it for our founders.” And if the goal is hit early?
“The message is ‘keep going,’” she said. “They both believe in this project.”
Freed of mortgage debt, Pallone said the money realized could potentially be tapped for any number of projects.
“Once we own our own home, we’ve got to fix stuff up,” she said.
Potential projects include a new board for the main studio, a possible expansion into Ridgway, the ongoing work of repairing and maintaining KOTO’s numerous translators — essential signal boosts in mountainous terrain with listeners living beyond the valley — and creating employee housing. Like every other employer in the region, the dearth of housing makes it challenging to fill positions.
“No one’s going to fix our housing problems for us,” Pallone reasoned.
The theme for Friday’s Guest DJ Day is Neighbors. The hour-long slots, engineered by KOTO staff and DJs, will each feature Pine Street neighbors both new and old, or as Pallone puts it “those who’ve put up with us all these years.” Included in the day’s programming will be a show from The Free Box, a show featuring Sally Puff and other neighbors and, from 4-5 p.m., The Jerry Greene Hour, which will culminate in the dedication of a bench in Greene’s honor outside the studio. The plaque affixed to the green (of course) bench reads: “Without me, none of you would be here.”
Laura Idema Shaunette is the president of the San Miguel Education Fund, KOTO’s governing body. She expounded on the theme for Guest DJ Day.
“Neighbors feels so special and appropriate for KOTO,” she said. “We are made up of neighbors near and far, both literal and figurative, who all tune into and participate in KOTO in different ways to connect to this magical place. Wherever you tune in from, you can bring a piece of Telluride into your home. This place and this organization are so rooted in community and this feels like a special way to honor that, with space to celebrate those stories and raise funds for community radio.”
Shaunette also share’s Pallone’s optimism that KOTO will very soon be freed of mortgage payments.
“I feel confident that we can come together to make it happen,” she said.
In addition to some of the potential projects being eyed by board and staff members, Shaunette said funds could also be directed to the very neighborly task of fixing the driveway and sidewalk that fronts the building.
Pallone mused that though retiring the mortgage was a worthy goal, the achievement comes down to more than money raised.
"It's not just a mortgage, it's a home," she said. "It's a home for so many people when they're lost, not just when they've lost something. It's a place where people find their authenticity. It's a place where friends are made. It's a home."
For a complete Guest DJ Day schedule and to learn ways to donate, visit koto.org. Locally, tune in on the FM dial to 91.7, 89.3, 89.5, 105.3 or stream it at koto.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.