If you were one of the lucky people who made it up to the mountain for powder days over a week ago, you now know the once light, and fresh snow turned to slush and ice this past week. Was the late February storm our only peek into what it's like to have actual snowfall? According to Lucas Boyer, a meteorologist in the weather service's Grand Junction office, things will start looking up for Telluride beginning Friday.
"We've got a storm coming in here over the weekend,” said Boyer. “We should see some snow, especially in the Telluride area and the San Juans. It looks like they're going to get some snow out of the system coming in and passing through the weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There's going to be several pulses that will come through, but there should be a continuous event here through the weekend."
Unlike the last plentiful storm, this weekend's snow should remain a bit longer on the mountain, as colder temperatures are expected to remain compared to the last storm, where there was a "significant warm-up," Boyer explained.
According to Boyer, February proved to have higher than normal temperatures, but this new system brings along a cold front to blanket the region. The system is projected to leave around six inches of snow to the area.
"Once that cold air is in place, we'll hold on to it because our flows are going to stay out of the Northwest. We should hold on to our cool temperatures, unlike this past week, where we had high pressure, sunny skies, and above normal temperatures," Boyer said.
With less than one month left on the mountain, skiers and workers alike are yearning for snowy weather. Daniel Linhart works for Elevation Imaging, where he can often be found at the top of Lift 12, taking professional pictures of skiers with the dramatic mountains rising up in the background.
"I want every week to have at least six inches so we can make it through and it doesn't get super icy. Especially with these 50-degree weather days, those types of days are going to dwindle down the snow," Linhart said.
For the southwestern U.S., it's a La Niña year. According to Noaa.gov, La Niña is a climate pattern that leads to droughts in the southern U.S and warmer than normal winter temperatures in the South.
With the weather pattern the region is currently in, explained Boyer, the "La Niña tradition" is holding strong over the mountains. However, this weekend's storm is a deviation from the pattern from the ridge of high pressure the area has been experiencing.
Boyer acknowledged that some of the change is due in part to a seasonal shift as the jet stream moves. The ridge of high pressure from the eastern Pacific has often prevented systems from progressing through these long dry spells, he said, but there is a "big Pacific trough" bringing in the next storm.
"It's allowing this system to come onshore and take the path that it is and actually give Southwest Colorado a pretty good chance of snow," said Boyer.
Temperatures are projected to be around freezing this weekend and will rise slightly above mid-week around Wednesday before dipping again. Boyer emphasized that mountain conditions are also dependent on cloud coverage. Changing conditions are important to keep in mind as the region enters the spring season.
"Spring skiing, like a turbulent relationship, can be wonderful or terrible — all depending on the day or even the hour. Temperature fluctuations greatly affect the snowpack — and with it, your skiing or riding experience," said a Jan. 2022 article in onthesnow.com. "Thanks to factors like the sun and air temperatures, a slope that skied well one run ago may change by the time you ride the lift and return to it."
