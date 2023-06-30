Yonder Mountain String Band inducted in Colorado Music Hall of Fame

It wasn’t initially planned this way, but the 50th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival ended up serving as the final induction concert for the 2021 “Flatirons Sessions” class of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame when Yonder Mountain String Band became the latest inductee into the Hall. The rest of the quartet of bands making up the class — Hot Rize, Leftover Salmon and String Cheese Incident, had been inducted in 2022 — along with the Fox Theater in Boulder — but Yonder Mountain String Band (YMSB) had been unable to participate in the event.
“We could never catch up with them, they’re moving too fast,” said Hall member Tim O’Brien in making the announcement during the 50th fest in June. “The way they play, you can’t catch up with them.”
Telluride Bluegrass thrives on the unplanned, and capping the first class of bluegrass bands to enter the Hall on the mainstage in Town Park after YMSB’s Saturday afternoon set was the marshmallow icing on the cake for three generations of bands that owe a big part of their identity to Telluride’s iconic festival.
“They’re the first bluegrass band to take it to rock ‘n’ roll,” Telluride Bluegrass Festival Director Craig Ferguson said of YMSB as he presented their induction. “They took it to Red Rocks. We’ve done a lot of things here, and they kind of came with us. Now a lot of these bands are playing Red Rocks. It was Yonder Mountain that took what we do to the rock ‘n’ roll stage.”
While Ferguson also claimed the band was the first to take bluegrass to Red Rocks, Leftover Salmon and String Cheese Incident had each played Red Rocks shows long before Yonder, with Leftover playing when YMSB was just a gleam in the eyes of founding members Jeff Austin (mandolin), Dave Johnston (banjo), Adam Aijala (guitar) and Ben Kaufman (bass).
After Ferguson’s remarks, YMSB accepted their award, with Johnston capturing the moment in characteristic fashion.
“I want to say that after all the years of scandalous facts and things that we’ve done, I’m really proud of this indictment,” Johnston said.
It seems like only yesterday that YMSB had their first moment seizing the attention of the festival crowds while essentially busking on a Telluride front porch literally on the road to Town Park 24 years ago in 1999. The band was less than a year old at the time, having come together in Nederland, where they stood out at local hootenannies and eventually made their way to venues like the Verve, West End Tavern, the Fox Theater, and the Stage Stop in Rollinsville.
Johnston and Austin hailed from Illinois, where Austin had joined Johnston’s short-lived band The Bluegrassholes, and they met east coast transplants Kaufman and Aijala in Nederland, merging influences ranging from the Grateful Dead and heavy metal bands with their love of bluegrass and new grass music, as epitomized on stage in Telluride. They created their own Frog Pad record label and released their first album, “Elevation,” on it less than a year after coming together.
While folks had encouraged them to join the annual Band Contest at the festival, YMSB was determined to take their own path to the mainstage, quickly building their reputation in Colorado, earning a slot on the Rocky Grass mainstage in 1999, and debuting on Telluride’s Town Park stage in 2000. They’ve seldom missed a Telluride Bluegrass Festival since, even playing a rare live set from Planet Bluegrass in Lyons during the 2020 pandemic year without a festival.
YMSB went to school on their predecessors, adopting Hot Rize and Leftover Salmon as mentors and learning from both bands’ experience making careers in the field of pickin’ and grinnin’. They expanded their reach organically across the country, building musical relationships with other artists and galvanizing the burgeoning jam band scene with their own fusion of “jam grass.”
Austin left YMSB in 2014, and he tragically passed away in 2019 the day after the 46th Telluride Bluegrass Festival closed. The band toasted Austin with their traditional Jagermeister shots on stage last Saturday, midway through a lengthy jam of vintage Yonder tracks.
Austin’s spot in the band was officially filled by Allie Kral on fiddle and Jake Joliff on mandolin in 2015. That lineup stayed together until 2020, when Nick Piccininni stepped in for Kral and Joliff. They’ve released 13 albums, all but one on their own Frog Pads label, with nine of them breaking the top five on the bluegrass charts and three scoring the No. 1 slot.
“Yonder Mountain String Band continues to solidify its place as not only a pioneering jam-grass act, but also one of the most innovative groups in live music — something the group has proudly held high for the better part of a quarter-century,” the Colorado Music Hall of Fame wrote in its initial announcement of Yonder’s induction. “From selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre at a time that was unheard of for string acts, to performing festivals like Bonnaroo, Yonder Mountain was the initial spark in an acoustic inferno that endures headlong into the 21st century — one burning brightly in an ongoing movement that is jam-grass.”
The band might be the first to chime in with an opposing view on that “initial spark” reference, recognizing the tremendous influence of their Colorado predecessors and fellow Flatirons Sessions classmates who helped blaze the trail for YMSB. They were also profoundly influenced by New Grass Revival’s legacy and NGR alums Sam Bush’s and Bela Fleck’s ongoing revolutionary impact on acoustic roots music. Both Bush and O’Brien — a founding member of Hot Rize — joined Yonder’s set for extended jams Saturday, offering a mandolin summit of progressive pickin’ that had YMSB in its element.
The four bands in the “Flatirons Sessions” class of inductees were all represented at Telluride’s 50th , with String Cheese closing the festival Thursday night, Leftover playing an abbreviated Friday afternoon set (delayed by the first evacuation of the festival grounds due to thunderstorms and lightning and cut short by the second evacuation hours later), O’Brien playing a noon set with his band on Saturday, YMSB’s Saturday afternoon set, and Hot Rize’s newest member, Bryan Sutton, playing with The House Band Sunday evening.
Yonder’s pandemic-delayed induction made them the 53rd inductee into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, with Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Hazel Miller, the most recently named members, entering the Hall earlier in June.
The Hall is a nonprofit whose mission is to “celebrate our state’s music heritage and inspire the future of Colorado music through our museum, educational programming, induction concerts, and events.” The free museum is housed at the Red Rocks Amphitheater Trading Post, and the first inductees — John Denver and Red Rocks Amphitheater — were announced in 2011. The current members range from Judy Collins to Glenn Miller, from Joe Walsh to members of Earth Wind and Fire, and from promoters Barry Fey and Chuck Morris to organizations like Swallow Hill Music and KBCO radio.
Among the acts in the Hall to have played the Telluride Bluegrass Festival over the years are Chris Daniels, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dan Fogelberg, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, and inductee E-Town’s host Nick Forrester, as a member of Hot Rize.
“Performing at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is an honor, a privilege, and an opportunity that Yonder Mountain String Band has never taken for granted,” the band said in a statement before the 50th kicked off. “You are a rare and wonderful gathering of passionate fans and extraordinary musicians who have made this experience a sacred one for us. In our 25 years as a band, we have spent 23 Tellurides with you, and that is why it feels meaningful to have our Colorado Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony here.”
