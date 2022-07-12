Telluride is in for a real treat tonight (Wednesday) at the Wilkinson Public Library. Jordan Campbell, an international journalist, documentary filmmaker, and humanitarian activist, presents "Ukraine Under Fire" at 5:30 p.m. in the library. In part one of the two-part presentation, Campbell provides an overview of his work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and his time in places like Libya, South Sudan, and Iraq.
"Part one is like a world tour of humanitarian stories," said Campbell.
Part two dives into Campbell's work in Ukraine. In April, Campbell was there for over three weeks. He worked with an NGO, riding in ambulances, which had been provided by the NGO, as they drove back and forth in recently liberated towns. The purpose was to cover the NGO's work and outreach doctors. When Campbell was not working with the organization, he directed his attention to covering the Ukrainian military and the Territorial Defense. The Territorial Defense is made up of volunteers, some with military experience, but most civilians who before the war were artists, teachers, and businessmen.
"My intention was to film and interview and collect interviews and media assets, for what might be a documentary film about the territorial defense and Ukrainian resilience," Campbell said.
In August, Campbell will return to Ukraine and continue to cover the Territorial Defense, who, as Campbell said, are people "like you and me."
While Campbell has been in conflict-ridden countries throughout his career, Ukraine is one of the first "wars" he has covered.
"I don't consider myself a war journalist. I consider myself a humanitarian correspondent, writing about humanitarian-focused issues," Campbell said.
Campbell's draw towards humanitarian issues actually has ties back to Telluride. In 1987, at 19 years old, he lived in Telluride and pumped gas at the old Conoco; he then worked for Jagged Edge. Campbell's time in Telluride jump-started his climbing career. Recently he moved back to Ridgway.
"I was a climber. I was a backcountry skier and all these things that I loved. Telluride was the core of all that, and it started when I was 19," said Campbell.
His passion for climbing led him to Northern India and his first Himalayan expedition. In India, he took an antimalarial drug and became ill. While climbing at 20,000 feet, he suffered a neurotoxic chemical brain injury. From this experience, he had an early appreciation for those suffering from global health challenges. Then, while on a climbing expedition in Tibet in 2002, he witnessed the Chinese occupation of the Tibetan people and saw the lack of access to health care and the geopolitical story within the region.
Campbell then worked in communications in the private sector for outdoors brands like Marmot and The North Face. Campbell found there was "more to climbing mountains than just climbing mountains."
Outside of his communications work, Campbell began to write and work with visual storytelling and has been featured in National Geographic and Men's Journal. Campbell has followed Dr. William Novick as he carried out pediatric cardiac care missions in conflict zones in places like Libya.
In 2013, he won the "Indomitable Spirit Award and Moving Mountains Prize" at Mountainfilm. The documentary "Duk County" was about a landmark eye-care mission to South Sudan.
The film received a two-million-dollar pledge for the NGOs in the documentary. After the film was shown at the Lincoln Center and twice at the United Nations, Campbell began to realize the impact and power his storytelling held.
"I was like, wow, media, journalism, and visual storytelling really has a place for me and my path. I'm seeing the brass tax, literally, of what I can do to amplify and spotlight humanitarians around the world," Campbell said.
In 2019, Campbell started Ramro Global, a media platform that utilizes documentary film and mixed and emerging media to "advance the worldwide humanitarian conversation toward action and impact," stated ramroglobal.com.
On his trip to Ukraine in August, Campbell hopes to finish filming for his piece about Ukrainian Resistance and Territorial Defense for Ramro Global.
For tonight's presentation at the library, Campbell encourages anybody in Telluride who is an international traveler, has a global passion, and cares about the war in Ukraine to attend.
"I think it is the war of our time," said Campbell, "You've got this unbelievable invasion of a sovereign European country, none's on par with anything we saw in WWll, and the consequences for getting this wrong were as big as they were back then."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.