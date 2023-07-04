THS Boys' Lacrosse boasts league POY

An unlucky ending does not a special season spoil.
Just ask the Colorado Mammoth: unable to repeat as National Lacrosse League champion in 2023, thanks to a 13-4 loss earlier this month to the Buffalo Bandits, the Mammoth nonetheless gave themselves the chance to go back-to-back, becoming the first crew to do so since the ’15-16 Edmonton (Alberta)/Saskatchewan Rush.
Along similar lines, Telluride High’s boys may have seen their spectacular ’23 sewn up sooner than they’d have liked, but the Miners nonetheless established themselves as a sleeping giant in the state’s southwestern reaches. And in the wake of their groundbreaking run into the CHSAA Class 4A State Tournament’s ‘Great Eight’ phase, THS was well-rewarded.
One of multiple Miners voted First Team All-League in the 4A Mountain, Telluride senior-to-be midfielder Lucas Betz was named Second Team All-4A, but was THS’ only player earning First Team, Second Team, or Honorable Mention distinction amongst statewide selections finalized by the Colorado High School Boys’ Lacrosse Coaches Association.
“What I love about that kid is that everyone knows he’s a great player, but they don’t understand that his vision is what leads (to) that,” head coach Grayson Fertig said late in the season. “It’s not just about him taking guys one-on-one; he had some incredible assists, incredible ground balls. He just really wanted to play the whole way.”
Senior-to-be attacker Cash Livermore was named the Mountain’s Player-of-the-Year, and thus was a definite First Team All-Leaguer. Also named First Team All-Mountain was now-graduated senior Tony Ordonez (defender), plus now-seniors Jay Ellison (long-stick midfielder/defender) and Max Reeder (goalkeeper). All three proved key to THS’ resistance to invasion.
“We led with defense. We’ll always lead with our defense,” said Fertig. “Those guys, they play…from their gut; we call it ‘intuitive defense.’ But they love to play together.”
“Max was great in goal,” he added. “His making saves, clears…put the ball in our guys’ sticks so we could go the other way.”
Classification-wide, Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain senior midfielder Wyatt Furda was named Player-of-the-Year, and fellow senior Kevin Papa, an attacker, State Tournament MVP. CMHS’ Mike Paige was named Playoff Coach-of-the-Year after the Red-Tailed Hawks (16-3 overall) outlasted Erie (15-4 overall) 10-9 in the grand finale.
Lafayette-based Dawson School’s Pete Devlin, however, was chosen overall Coach-of-the-Year after driving the Mustangs (11-6 overall) to a second-place finish in the Northern League and an 11-6 final record following a 6-3 loss to Denver Northfield in the 24-team State Tournament’s second, or ‘Sweet 16’ round.
Finishing atop the Mountain with a 9-1 record, Telluride ended up a strong 13-4 overall. Fruita Monument’s Kevin Costanza, however, was named Coach-of-the-Year after guiding the Wildcats to a 9-1 Mountain mark (THS was plus-4 in head-to-head goal differential as each side defeated the other once) and a 10-5 overall result, following a Round-of-24 loss to Windsor.
“You know, we’d been taking it one game at a time all season, looking for growth and development as we’d go along,” Fertig said, “and what was beautiful…what I love about this team is that they’re willing to play four quarters.”
“And when you see someone…take on a certain role or position and say ‘This is mine’ and own it…We saw that all around the field,” he continued. “Everybody on this team loves the game of lacrosse.”
