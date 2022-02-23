It is relatively rare for CDOT to close US 550 over the three mountain passes — Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank — that stretch from Ouray to Durango.
The closing shuts down delivery of the U.S. mail, which comes from Montrose to Silverton.
More to the point, it shuts down Silverton itself, depriving residents of access to a hospital, an airport, and essential goods and services.
Road crews had not expected to perform avalanche mitigation quite so soon on Red Mountain Pass Tuesday, the night after a winter storm arrived in this region. Yet the pass received 12-14 inches overnight, and by 8 a.m., as snow continued to fall, the pass was closed — and crews began working to clear several slide paths, including Blue Point, located just north of Red Mountain Pass Summit, and the Mother Cline path, just south of Ouray.
As a news release put it, “Mother Nature waits for no one.”
By Wednesday, big snows continued to fall, and avalanche mitigation crews headed to Molas and Coal Bank. The plan had been to work the passes simultaneously, and eventually, to return to Red Mountain for additional mitigation and reopen it.
That didn’t happen. It wasn’t that the weather was simply too severe.
“When we put them out there, we already know they’ll be doing hazardous work,” said Lisa Schwantes, CDOT’s southwest regional communications manager. “But today, there was really poor visibility — sometimes zero visibility. It just wasn’t safe for the crews. We had to pull them back. The supervisors said, ‘We’re off the mountain.’”
The passes between Ouray and Durango “are closed, and will remain closed,” Schwantes added. “We’ll get back out there tomorrow morning and try some more avalanche mitigation. And after that, we’ll take a look at the (conditions on the) roads. We’ll tackle all three passes. We just don’t know long this will take; we’re not going to try to predict when we can open the roads. It depends on how long the storm lasts, and how much snow it drops.”
At a minimum, Schwantes said, “We’re expecting (the cleanup) is going to last much of the day. We’ve been working with our partners at CAIC,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, “and I wouldn’t be surprised, since we’re getting more snow, that we have to re-address areas that have already been mitigated.”
When big snows fall, CDOT’s most important priority is actually not keeping Red Mountain Pass open. Instead, emphasis is placed on making sure Lizard Head Pass (Highway 145) remains safe for traffic.
“We try to make sure Silverton at least has access to the south, to Durango,” Schwantes explained, and that there is at least one route from there for northbound drivers and riders. “We do our best to keep 145 open, so people have that option (north). Red is a little trickier and more treacherous; it’s easier for us to keep 145 open. We tackle the low-hanging fruit.”
Motorists should, too — which can occasionally mean not driving at all.
“If you can change your travel plans” during a winter storm, “that’s the safest bet,” Schwantes said. “Please allow extra time, and know you might run in to road closures and delays. Just because the road is open doesn’t mean it’s the wisest idea to head out into the weather.”
For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, visit cotrip.org.
