Telluride’s marketing efforts came under scrutiny at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting due, in part, to a pandemic-tinged summer that drew nearly as many tourists as any festival-flecked season, and which saw 30 percent more owner stays than ever. Specifically, the town’s allocation of a portion of its business and building license fees, as drawn up in a 15-year-old intergovernmental agreement with Marketing Telluride Inc. (MTI), which does business as the Telluride Tourism Board, was placed on the agenda for discussion — a topic that drew a sharp line between those in support of how town is marketed and those expressing the need to revisit the aging contract between the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, San Miguel County and the marketing entity. The discussion item saw more than 70 letters submitted to council.
Currently, 20 percent of the fees collected from business licenses go to open space, per a 1993 voter-approved ballot issue, and 80 percent, less administrative costs, are funneled to the tourism board. So far this year, according to council’s memo from staff, the town received $502,153.20 in 2020 business license fees, $2,991.35 in 2019 business license fees and $25,745.45 in building license fees. The total amount is $529,147.15. The 6 percent administration charge is $31,748.83. The 20 percent deposited into the Open Space Fund is $99,479.66. The remaining amount for marketing is $397,918.66. The contract is year-to-year, expiring at the end of each calendar year.
San Miguel County’s 2 percent lodging tax is a pass-through and usually a much larger number than that collected from town’s business license fees. This year, however, with lodging limited by public health orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, $415,161.39 has been collected.
Two members of council — Tom Watkinson and Lars Carlson — recused themselves before the start of the discussion, with Watkinson firing a salvo before leaving the Zoom meeting, despite attempts by Mayor DeLanie Young and Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown to prevent him from weighing in on the topic. Both he and Carlson objected to it being on the agenda in the first place, with Watkinson saying that the discussion, without all the agreement’s stakeholders involved “could be considered unethical.”
“You may not talk about the issue,” Brown said.
Mayor Young added, “I’m going to have to mute you.”
Watkinson is the director of communications for the Telluride Tourism Board, while Carlson is an officer on the board of directors. Elected officials recusing themselves from any given topic may not weigh in as there is a conflict of interest.
After town manager Ross Herzog introduced the discussion, Young opened it up to comment from members of council.
“This is an important discussion we need to be having,” Brown said. “There are lots of people in the community who feel we’re losing our uniqueness.”
Council member Adrienne Christy, describing council’s role as “stewards of public dollars," agreed, saying, “We’re at a crossroads. MTI has done an incredible job getting the word out about our community. But we need to move away from getting the word out and manage the people that are here. The dollars need to stay in the tourism realm, but with different metrics and oversight.”
Council member Jessie Rae Arguelles commented that she felt agendizing the discussion was a “bad move” and “not ethical,” comments that drew heat from Young, who countered it was Arguelles and others on council who’d agreed with council direction at its Oct. 6 meeting to discuss the matter further, as an offshoot of budget discussions. Young defended the legitimacy of the discussion.
“Shame on us for not doing something about this sooner,” she said. “This agreement is 15 years old. It’s unbelievable (it hasn’t been brought up before now).”
Young then opened the meeting to public comment.
Local business owner Elena Levin said that funds now directed to marketing efforts could be better spent on infrastructure such as affordable housing.
“I think it’s important to stay flexible in how we use the money,” she said. “Let’s re-evaluate this agreement for the current Telluride … put it under a microscope to see if there’s a better way to allocate the funds. It would be unwise to miss this opportunity.”
Dan Jansen, who serves as chair of the tourism board, defended the board’s transparency and said the organization worked hard this summer to help government officials manage tourism amid the pandemic.
“We’d like to understand the concerns of those in the community,” he said. “We worked on the local experience of managing, not marketing. We agree … let’s keep this very special place special.”
Matt Skinner of the Colorado Flights Alliance and the Colorado Tourism Board said that decreasing funding for Telluride’s tourism arm required further discussion.
“Let’s re-evaluate … let’s put together a thoughtful process,” Skinner said. “Marketing is about helping shape who and what you become; it’s not just bringing people.”
He also remarked on the different type of visitor that came to the region this summer.
“We were a regional drive destination,” he observed. “We got a taste and not everyone likes that.”
Tourism board president and CEO Michael Martelon also submitted his views to council and the public.
“Our typical, targeted guests did come this summer, but not in the numbers we’re used to,” Martelon wrote. “What created the temporary sense of over tourism was the day-trippers, drive-bys and the fact that the commercial core did not ‘absorb’ the population from Main Street. As local experts, we are just as invested in the balance of our destination as anyone. And as such, we need an intergovernmental perspective. Remember collaboration?”
Gary Hickcox, a former Telluride town manager, commended opening up the topic and questioned MTI’s transparency.
“It’s sad to hear some council people saying this shouldn’t be discussed,” he said, and urged transparency from MTI. “Make Telluride Tourism Board’s 990s available to the public.”
Young remarked that, “we have never been provided a 990 from TMI.”
A U.S. Internal Revenue Service Form 990 is a form that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. It is often the only source of such information. The tourism board is a private, not-for-profit 501c6.
From among the many letters received by council came a contrast in stances. Jim Berkowitz wrote with a suggestion that business license fees should go back into the town’s general fund.
“These funds could then be used to support local businesses with unforeseen COVID expenses, affordable housing projects or the water fund,” he wrote. “ … It could be reallocated to support the ever-changing needs of our community.”
Jane Hickcox also brought her suggestions to the table via letter.
“In my opinion, public funding of marketing efforts must be reduced and marketing outreach and agendas must be reviewed for potential pull-back,” Hickcox wrote. “As I understand it, the marketing and airline guarantee budgets and administrative salaries are beyond healthy. Let’s start with the pursuit of the immediate reallocation of town business license fees from marketing use to other deserving budget line items … parking and transportation, social service outreach, housing, infraction prevention and enforcement and street improvements and maintenance to name a few.”
Greg Craig called the notion of reallocating business license fees “misbegotten.”
“Can’t we just focus on the pandemic and related issues and leave the old Telluride specialty of a bitter, divisive fight for when the pandemic is over and perhaps when national political scene has hopefully improved,” he asked in his letter to council. “There will be plenty of time then for misbegotten ideas then and time for proper consideration and community consultation.”
Town council has a retreat scheduled Dec. 10 with MTI and stakeholders in the intergovernmental marketing agreement.
