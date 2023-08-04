It is not yet the time of year where black bears take in 20,000 calories a day, the better to pack on the pounds before winter.
That feeding frenzy starts next month.
What is happening right now, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman John Livingston, is that bears are doing what they do exceptionally well.
They are figuring out how to access easy meals.
“We’ve been getting reports for weeks now of bears either trying to get in — and now, successfully getting in — to cars” where food has been left behind, Livingston said.
The break-ins, according to Livingston, are taking place in Mountain Village.
(In August of 2021, in the mountain town of Estes Park, eight cars were opened by bears in a single night. Every one of the cars was unlocked.)
Evidence of an attempted theft: “Paw marks on car doors.”
And that’s just the beginning.
“It’s easy for a bear” — an intelligent animal, with an extremely strong sense of smell and deft, highly-manuverable paws and claws — “to figure out how to open a door handle” if a car has been left unlocked, Livingston said.
The big trouble comes when the door slams shut behind the bear, the snack is over, and now the animal is panicking, trying to escape.
“That’s where you see those crazy images of damaged cars,” Livingston said. “And the way things have been going, that might be the next thing we have to deal with.”
He added, “Bears are pretty smart, and if they receive a food reward for their break-in efforts, they will try again.”
Part of the reason for the break-ins is hunger, as well as habit.
The berries that bears like to eat “are not as plentiful as we’d anticipated, coming off our great winter,” Livingston said. “That’s likely due to a dry July.”
On the flip side, “there are a lot of acorns” — another favored food — “but right now, they’re really small. We need some moisture” to help shore up these food sources in advance of September, when the true feeding-frenzy begins.
But right now, “bears will certainly take the opportunity, if something (tasty) is presented and humans aren’t doing their part to remove the attractants.”
It’s worth emphasizing this time of year to locals and, especially, visitors — who may not be familiar with black bear behavior — to “keep food out of your car,” roll up the windows and lock the doors, Livingston said.
“We love living in the San Juans because of how safe everything feels.”
Livingston, who lives outside Durango, said recent tales of bear break-ins have got him wondering, too, did I lock my car tonight?
“Anyone living on the ground floor, or who has ground floor windows, should lock those at night as well,” he added. “We want to keep bears out of our homes, as well. Earlier this week, there was a report of a bear breaking into a home at Brown Ranch, near Placerville.”
Livingston wasn’t familiar with the specifics of that break-in.
“We all love the cool mountain breezes, but it’s important to shut windows at night, so a bear can’t easily break in,” he said. “Especially if you’ve been baking a pie earlier that day.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has an extensive report online on human-bear conflicts, and a downloadable flier titled “Living with Bears,” that offers advice on how to coexist safely with black bears.
“Today, bears share space with a rapidly growing human population,” the report notes. “Black bears are curious, intelligent and highly resourceful; they will explore all possible food sources. If they find food near homes, campgrounds, vehicles or communities, they’ll come back for more.”
