The Telluride Ecology Commission discussed several initiatives during its virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon, including a reusable takeout container program, the Climate Action Plan and Bear Awareness Week Sept. 13-17.
Karen Guglielmone, Telluride’s environment and energy division manager, explained that Telluride Theatre’s of “Bear It!” is already in the works for Bear Awareness Week, which she organizes each year, as public education and outreach is ongoing.
Several videos and pictures, including some captured via the live webcams around town, of bears have been shared this summer.
“I know there have been several bears around. I was so lucky to see this beautiful, sleek, young, black bear coming into work a couple of weeks ago,” Guglielmone said. “Then there’s the famous cinnamon-colored bear that’s in the TikTok video that seems have to have been wandering about. I think there’s a third bear, according to Jeannette Loven (Telluride Marshal’s Department animal control officer).”
The Telluride Institute will also host puppet shows and story time during the week.
“I just want to thank Karen. You got a lot of information going out there,” commission member Jonathan Greenspan said.
Greenspan also shared an update on a reusable takeout container pilot program that would feature collection kiosks. He previously explained plans to apply for a $40,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant to purchase the kiosks.
“The grant was submitted. I have not heard a thing other than that they had received the grant when I submitted it,” he said Wednesday.
The containers, which are good for up to 1,000 uses, would be re-sanitized whenever returned. The Madeline Hotel has showed interest in partnering with the program in order to clean the containers, but Greenspan said there have been no official decisions or commitments either way.
“We also opened up a conversation with the conference center (in Mountain Village), too, with their system and a kitchen that is barely used, and they have quite the industrial system, so there are backup plans in the works just in case, but I do anticipate the Madeline helping out with this,” he explained.
Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown asked if there has been any public health concerns with the program.
“The documents that I got from Grace (Franklin, San Miguel County public health director) said that we could go ahead and proceed with it because they saw a similar operating plan and how it worked. That’s why they chose one organization to operate it versus each individual establishment,” Greenspan said.
While long-term funding is still a question mark, the pilot program would initially be funded by the local nonprofit Waste Energy Citizen Action Network, with whom Greenspan works.
There has been interest from several area establishments, as well, he added.
“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of restaurants,” Greenspan said. “We’re looking to put QR codes in their facilities so they can donate to the program themselves whoever the participants may be, or anyone who may want to donate to an environmentally friendly program here in our community. Nothing has been finalized.”
Once the containers reach their usable shelf life, they’ll be sent back to the manufacturer, which in turn recycles them in making new ones.
The commission talked about the Climate Action Plan update process, which includes a community survey to gauge public knowledge and input on potential changes to the current 2014 plan. Guglielmone shared that there have been 75 respondents so far, and she plans to continue to share and spread the news of the survey. A poster with a QR is now about at Wilkinson Public Library, and Guglielmone has spent time at local coffee shops talking to people about the survey.
A presentation of the plan, as well as an opportunity for public input, will be part of the Aug. 24 Telluride Town Council meeting.
