Several local organizations are teaming up to offer events about the importance of mental health resources and education during May, which is Mental Health Awareness month.
“Mental Health Awareness Month shows our community that it is crucial to address the topic of mental health,” said Corinne Cavender, Tri-County Health Network behavioral health solutions executive assistant. “It allows us all to take a moment and check in with our own mental health, while stressing the importance of checking in on others. The month gives us the opportunity to stress resources and destigmatize a traditionally difficult topic.”
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Tri-County Health Network is hosting several community events in collaboration with partner organizations. To kick off the month, Communities That Care and Tri-County Health Network are hosting a free screening of the movie “RACE To Be Human” Saturday at the Transfer Warehouse at 7 p.m. The film explores “the impact of racism on our mental health through the lens of students, experts and educators,” according to a news release. Before the film, high school students from the Communities That Care Club will sell mood cookies decorated to reflect different emotions.
Also this weekend, Telluride CrossFit, the Wilkinson Public Library and Tri-County Health Network will offer a free CrossFit class Sunday at noon to promote the mental health benefits of exercise.
On Monday, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Elks Parks from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to honor those who have passed away in the past 18 months.
“Forty San Miguel County residents have died in the past 18 months. Each of those people was a friend, a loved one and a member of our community. Due to the pandemic, many of our lost loved ones did not receive the community celebration that they deserve. For that reason, Tri-County Health Network and Touch of Care Hospice will host a Celebration of Life Service to give our community a space to celebrate, remember, honor and grieve collectively for those who have died in the past 18 months,” according to a news release. “The act of lighting a candle in honor of those who have passed is a centuries-old tradition that allows us to express what we cannot communicate with words. By lighting a candle for our loved ones, we remember and honor their lives and memories. The service will be open to any member of the public who wants to grieve the loss of someone they love.”
Organizers of the ceremony will recite a poem and read the names of the deceased. Attendees will receive a candle to place on the main table when their loved one’s name is read, and they will be given a seedling tree to plant. The service will conclude with a non-denominational prayer, and attendees will be invited to remain for refreshments and fellowship.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to honor their loved ones in a meaningful way,” said Amy Rowan, Tri-County Health Network’s director of care coordination. “The service will help attendees mourn those they lost, celebrate their lives and cope with their grief.”
All are welcome to attend to honor those we have lost and support friends and neighbors.
On Tuesday, Communities That Care and Tri-County Health Network will host safeTALK Suicide Alertness Training, a course to teach participants to prevent suicide by recognizing signs, engaging someone and connecting them to an intervention source for further support from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. The training is open to anyone 15 years of age and older.
On Friday, May 13, Tri-County Health Network and Telluride Humane Society will host Puppy Therapy to help reduce stress and promote awareness of mental health resources in our community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elks Park. Attendees can cuddle and play with puppies, and information on local mental health resources will be available. You might just find a pup to take home, too.
The Telluride Foundation also has plans to host a celebration at the end of the month to honor 2021 Citizen of the Year Award recipients Cavender, Lollie Lavercombe and Cara Wilder. The free event will feature refreshments and a presentation of the award to the trio of local mental health advocates.
Mental Health Awareness Month is also a great time to take advantage of the Behavioral Health Fund, which can help pay for up to a year of free therapy sessions. Applicants are assigned a copay based on current yearly family income, and the San Miguel Behavioral Health Solutions Panel will cover the rest of the cost. Many people who live or work in San Miguel County can qualify for a zero-dollar copay. The fund is compatible with any provider that agrees to take part, including Tri-County Health Network’s licensed teletherapists. Go to tchnetwork.org/programs/bh-fund to apply.
For more information about the May events, visit tchnetwork.org/events-and-classes or Tri-County Health Network’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages; or contact info@tchnetwork.org.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, call the Colorado Crisis Services line at 1-844-493-TALK, or text “TALK” to 38255.
